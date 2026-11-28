Netflix's raunchy drama "The Hunting Wives" has returned for Season 2, bringing fans back to the salacious Texas town of Maple Brook and its crew of gun-toting, cheating wives led by Margo Banks. In Season 1, Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her husband arrived in town hoping for a fresh start, but they soon got swept into the orbit of the elite, Margo's Hunting Wives group, and a murder investigation that turned the town upside down. Margo and Sophie return in Season 2 to continue their controversial tryst as new commotion sparks in Maple Brook.

Actress Malin Akerman received a new wave of buzz after being branded a lesbian icon for playing Margo. It's likely not the first time fans have seen her on screen, but her more iconic roles have been in films. In the classic romcom "27 Dresses," Akerman played Tess, a selfish younger sibling who cuts up her mother's wedding dress to make a new one without warning her older, wedding-loving sister, Jane.

Akerman has also appeared in several other comedies, including "Wanderlust," "The Proposal," and "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle." In the box-office bomb "Rock of Ages," Akerman played Constance, who has a steamy duet with Tom Cruise, singing "I Want to Know What Love Is." And Akerman starred as Silk Spectre II in Zack Snyder's "Watchmen."