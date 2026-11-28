Why Margo Banks From The Hunting Wives Looks So Familiar
Netflix's raunchy drama "The Hunting Wives" has returned for Season 2, bringing fans back to the salacious Texas town of Maple Brook and its crew of gun-toting, cheating wives led by Margo Banks. In Season 1, Sophie (Brittany Snow) and her husband arrived in town hoping for a fresh start, but they soon got swept into the orbit of the elite, Margo's Hunting Wives group, and a murder investigation that turned the town upside down. Margo and Sophie return in Season 2 to continue their controversial tryst as new commotion sparks in Maple Brook.
Actress Malin Akerman received a new wave of buzz after being branded a lesbian icon for playing Margo. It's likely not the first time fans have seen her on screen, but her more iconic roles have been in films. In the classic romcom "27 Dresses," Akerman played Tess, a selfish younger sibling who cuts up her mother's wedding dress to make a new one without warning her older, wedding-loving sister, Jane.
Akerman has also appeared in several other comedies, including "Wanderlust," "The Proposal," and "Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle." In the box-office bomb "Rock of Ages," Akerman played Constance, who has a steamy duet with Tom Cruise, singing "I Want to Know What Love Is." And Akerman starred as Silk Spectre II in Zack Snyder's "Watchmen."
Malin Akerman's show Trophy Wife was canceled after one season
Before "The Hunting Wives," Swedish-born actress Malin Akerman has had a stellar, if understated, TV career. Her first major TV role was on the Hollywood satire "The Comeback," where she played the young co-star opposite Lisa Kudrow's Valerie Cherish. The role spanned 21 years because each season was made and released in a different decade. Since Season 1 of "The Comeback" in 2005, Akerman has landed a role on the Critics Choice-nominated series "Billions," starred in a fictional rom-com called "The Wedding Bride" in an episode of "How I Met Your Mother," and played Dr. Valerie Flame on the Emmy-winning medical parody "Childrens Hospital."
In 2013, Akerman finally got a leading TV role with ABC's "Trophy Wife," a sitcom about a woman who believes she hit the jackpot when she married a lawyer, until his baggage starts causing problems. That baggage is his two ex-wives, a bunch of ex-girlfriends, and his three children from previous relationships. The series got rave reviews, and critics said "Trophy Wife" was one of the best shows released that year. Unfortunately, it was canceled after one season because it didn't have a big enough audience, the cast was too expensive, and ABC had other family comedy shows at the time.
But "The Hunting Wives" has quickly become one of Malin Akerman's biggest TV successes, and it could provide her a stable job, which she hasn't had since leaving "Billions" in 2019. So now, Akerman will be remembered as both the evil sister from "27 Dresses" and the lesbian icon from "The Hunting Wives," which has already been renewed for Season 3.