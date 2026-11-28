Meghan Ory is known for starring in a bunch of Hallmark Christmas movies, but her resume is far more expansive than holiday flicks for the network. In fact, she once played a Disney version of Little Red Riding Hood in "Once Upon a Time," a fantasy series that adapted classic fairy tales. She was one of many fairy tale characters from the Enchanted Forest who ended up in Storybrooke (under the identity Ruby) thanks to a curse cast by the Evil Queen. However, that's not the only twist on the classic tale.

Although many writers, including the Brothers Grimm, have written stories featuring Little Red Riding Hood, Charles Perrault is widely credited with creating the first literary version of the character for his 1697 story "Le Petit Chaperon Rouge." The classic tale follows a young girl in a red riding hood going to visit her sick grandmother. Along the way, she informs a wolf about her travels. He then rushes to the grandmother's house, eats her, and poses as her before delivering the same fate to the girl upon her arrival.

It's a grim story, but Red's tale on "Once Upon a Time" went extra dark with its twist, as she was revealed to be part-wolf herself, and in the beginning couldn't control her transitions/animalistic urges. She also couldn't recall what happened to her while she was in her wolf form. She found out about her real identity after mauling her boyfriend, Peter, and all this happened under the knowing eye of her granny, who'd been secretly using a magical cloak to keep Red's powers at bay for years. Red eventually gained control of her wolf side, though she would still face other challenges down the line.