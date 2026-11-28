Hallmark Christmas Movie Star Meghan Ory Once Played Disney's Red Riding Hood - With A Twist
Meghan Ory is known for starring in a bunch of Hallmark Christmas movies, but her resume is far more expansive than holiday flicks for the network. In fact, she once played a Disney version of Little Red Riding Hood in "Once Upon a Time," a fantasy series that adapted classic fairy tales. She was one of many fairy tale characters from the Enchanted Forest who ended up in Storybrooke (under the identity Ruby) thanks to a curse cast by the Evil Queen. However, that's not the only twist on the classic tale.
Although many writers, including the Brothers Grimm, have written stories featuring Little Red Riding Hood, Charles Perrault is widely credited with creating the first literary version of the character for his 1697 story "Le Petit Chaperon Rouge." The classic tale follows a young girl in a red riding hood going to visit her sick grandmother. Along the way, she informs a wolf about her travels. He then rushes to the grandmother's house, eats her, and poses as her before delivering the same fate to the girl upon her arrival.
It's a grim story, but Red's tale on "Once Upon a Time" went extra dark with its twist, as she was revealed to be part-wolf herself, and in the beginning couldn't control her transitions/animalistic urges. She also couldn't recall what happened to her while she was in her wolf form. She found out about her real identity after mauling her boyfriend, Peter, and all this happened under the knowing eye of her granny, who'd been secretly using a magical cloak to keep Red's powers at bay for years. Red eventually gained control of her wolf side, though she would still face other challenges down the line.
How Meghan Ory reacted when she learned about Red's big twist
Red Riding Hood was always a fan-favorite character, so the big twist was a huge shock to "Once Upon a Time" fans. Meghan Ory knew much sooner than the audience, of course, but she still had a strong reaction to getting confirmation of her character's dark backstory. Although she had an inkling based on conversations she had with creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis, a phone call confirming the details shocked her. "My jaw hit the floor," she told E! News. "I was like, 'Okay, awesome, I love it!'"
However, Ory still didn't realize that the plan was to actually show her chomping on her TV boyfriend in wolf form until she received the script for the heartbreaking episode, which came as another big shock. "Oh my gosh! It was heartbreaking. I was so sad just watching it. I didn't know they were going to have the wolf still eating him when Granny and Snow came upon them," she told TV Fanatic, adding, "It was terrible." The episode in question, "Red-Handed," is widely regarded as one of the best in the show's history.