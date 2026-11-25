"The Pitt" Season 3 picks up four months and eight days after the events of Season 2, with the action unfolding on November 12 — the day after Veterans Day, and two weeks before Thanksgiving.

The primary focus will be Robby's efforts to heal. As series creator R. Scott Gemmill previously told TVLine, the new episodes will reveal that Robby has been "doing the work," actively confronting his trauma during his time away from the emergency department.

"Season 1, the doctor is the patient. Season 2, doctors don't make good patients. Season 3, doctors benefit from being patients," Wyle previously told TVLine, describing the theme of the next 15 episodes. Robby's journey forward will be marked by "a thoughtfulness, a caution, a trepidation," but also "a sense of possibility and hope."

Wyle will be joined by returning series regulars Katherine LaNasa, Patrick Ball, Isa Briones, Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Sepideh Moafi; newly promoted series regular Ayesha Harris; and recurring guest star Shawn Hatosy (who is directing Episode 5).

Previously announced Season 3 additions include Malachi Beasley ("A House of Dynamite") and Cheyenne Perez ("The Sex Lives of College Girls") as med students Taj Osei and Marisol Elena Sambrano Monterossa, respectively, and Rosanny Zayas ("The L Word: Generation Q") as physician assistant Vera Delgado.

Additionally, Pruitt Taylor Vince ("Deadwood"), Jeremy Radin ("The Equalizer"), and Charlz Williams ("SEAL Team") will recur as patients Lance Candella (aka The Professor), Grant Emerson, and Angus Gunn (aka Trigger), respectively.

Are you looking forward to "The Pitt" Season 3? Hit the comments with your hopes for the new episodes.