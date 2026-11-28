Aaron Pierre made waves across the DC Universe with his portrayal of John Stewart on "Lanterns." While the HBO drama nearly expanded the Green Lantern Corps on screen, it instead kept itself largely grounded on Earth — but that doesn't mean the rising star hasn't explored the cosmos already. Long before he ever wielded a power ring, Pierre ventured to the extra-terrestrial corner of the DCU as Dev-Em on a short-lived Superman prequel series simply titled "Krypton."

Crafted by "Man of Steel" scribe David S. Goyer, "Krypton" followed Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of Superman himself, as he struggles to navigate the political, religious, and military tensions of his homeworld. Although Pierre's Dev-Em wasn't the main focus of the Syfy drama, the Sagitari commander is in the middle of the action. Much of that initially revolves around his conflict with Seg-El, who shares a love connection with his "intended" Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell).

On the surface, there are some clear similarities between Pierre's differing DC roles. Both are impressive and loyal members of the military. Both are usurped and overshadowed by more popular characters, be it Seg-El or Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), who inadvertently alter their life's purpose. Indeed, each breaks away from their rigid military personas, striving instead for the betterment of their respective worlds.