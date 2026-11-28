Before Lanterns, Aaron Pierre Starred In This Forgotten DC Comics Series On Syfy
Aaron Pierre made waves across the DC Universe with his portrayal of John Stewart on "Lanterns." While the HBO drama nearly expanded the Green Lantern Corps on screen, it instead kept itself largely grounded on Earth — but that doesn't mean the rising star hasn't explored the cosmos already. Long before he ever wielded a power ring, Pierre ventured to the extra-terrestrial corner of the DCU as Dev-Em on a short-lived Superman prequel series simply titled "Krypton."
Crafted by "Man of Steel" scribe David S. Goyer, "Krypton" followed Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the grandfather of Superman himself, as he struggles to navigate the political, religious, and military tensions of his homeworld. Although Pierre's Dev-Em wasn't the main focus of the Syfy drama, the Sagitari commander is in the middle of the action. Much of that initially revolves around his conflict with Seg-El, who shares a love connection with his "intended" Lyta-Zod (Georgina Campbell).
On the surface, there are some clear similarities between Pierre's differing DC roles. Both are impressive and loyal members of the military. Both are usurped and overshadowed by more popular characters, be it Seg-El or Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), who inadvertently alter their life's purpose. Indeed, each breaks away from their rigid military personas, striving instead for the betterment of their respective worlds.
Krypton was a revolutionary take on a Superman prequel
"Krypton" ran for only two seasons between 2018 and 2019 before it was unceremoniously cancelled by Syfy. The innovative sci-fi series existed in the same vein as "Battlestar Galactica," mixing complex political maneuvers and military conquests with religious implications and genuine stakes. Through the use of reality-altering time travel, those stakes even affect the Man of Steel's future. In short, the series had done for the alien world what no other Superman adaptation has been able to: explore the entirety of Krypton itself.
Understandably, Pierre's time as Dev-Em impacted his work on "Lanterns" — and not just because he's a comic book fan who adores Superman. "I took the experience of being on a set of that enormity and that magnitude," the star explained to GamesRadar+. "And how do you honor your character, service the character, and do the same thing for the story in such a grand environment and in such a grand set? That's that's the sort of education that I brought with me to this, and I had a blast doing it."
The Syfy drama may be a superhero series you completely forgot existed, but "Krypton" gave Pierre his start in DC Comics adaptations. After "Lanterns," the star is set to reprise his role as John Stewart in James Gunn's upcoming "Superman" sequel, "Man of Tomorrow." This will mark his second encounter with the House of El since his stint on "Krypton."