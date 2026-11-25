Gentlemen, start your engines... but be sure to turn off the stove first.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will be the new host of the long-running car series "Top Gear," the BBC announced on Wednesday, with the show set to return in 2028 after a six-year hiatus. ("Top Gear" last aired in 2022, when co-host Andrew Flintoff suffered serious injuries after his car overturned on a test track.)

The current incarnation of "Top Gear" debuted on BBC in 2002, with hosts Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and later James May reviewing cars and putting them to the test with a grueling set of challenges. (The show aired on BBC America here in the U.S. and is now available to stream on Peacock.) "Top Gear" has welcomed dozens of celebrity guests over the years, with Ramsay — best known for his cooking shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "MasterChef" — appearing in three previous episodes himself.

"My love affair with cars began as a child, growing up a field away from Silverstone, where I would climb over the fences and sneak in for a glimpse of the racing," Ramsay said in a statement. "That early excitement sparked a lifelong passion for cars, motor sport, beautiful design and extraordinary engineering. At its very best 'Top Gear' has always been about the unexpected — surprising, entertaining and just the right amount of chaos. That's the spirit we want to build on, bringing a fresh energy and ambition to create something truly thrilling for a whole new generation of audiences. It's an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I genuinely can't wait to get started!"