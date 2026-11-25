This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed due to bad weather, TVLine has confirmed. New York City officials, the NYPD, and Macy's decided to postpone the annual event with a heavy storm in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day. The parade will now take place this Saturday.

"The safety of our participants and spectators is our top priority, and after close consultation with our City and agency partners, we have made the decision to move this year's celebration," Macy's said in a statement. "Due to the expected severe weather, the 100th March of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will move to Saturday, Nov. 28."

The statement added: "Thank you to the thousands of volunteers, performers and partners who create the magic millions enjoy each year. We look forward to celebrating together on Saturday."

NBC has since confirmed that this year's parade will air live this Saturday at 8:30 a.m., with an encore of the 2025 parade airing on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. "to preserve the celebration on Thanksgiving Day."

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual TV tradition, with a bevy of live musical performances and giant balloon floats marching down the streets of New York City. It has aired on NBC since 1953, with this year's event set to be hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, with performances by RAYE, Queen Latifah, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, and more.