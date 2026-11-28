"Dexter: New Blood" followed the life of the vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) a few years after he faked his death at the end of "Dexter." So, it goes without saying that more carnage was on the menu. However, the tables turned on him when his son, Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott), seemingly killed him during the series finale. Fans were unhappy to see TV's most beloved antihero die, and some reacted by sending Alcott death threats.

While speaking with The Direct, Alcott discussed the viewers' extreme reaction. "I got death threats for, like — Jesus, a solid year after 'New Blood.' And there were a couple that were concerning, but most of them were, 'I'm gonna Dexter you on a Dexter table,'" he said. "And that was upsetting initially, but the more I got it, the more I was reminded that ... you don't need everybody to like you."

Ultimately, Alcott connected the reaction to the fans' immense love of the complicated character. "Stepping into a show that is beloved, and I'm gonna shoot one of the most loved characters in TV history, that was an intimidating realization," Alcott told EW in October 2026. "I got death threats for a year, which was deeply upsetting."