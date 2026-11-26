Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 8 – "The Doom of Men"

"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 8 sees Sauron finally wielding his One Ring of power — that is, until he takes it off and surrenders to his enemies. Don't worry, there's more to that move than the Dark Lord willingly giving up. He'll be back. When Sauron first forges the One Ring at the end of Episode 7, he puts it on, and the Elven ring-bearers immediately remove their own overpowered jewelry. They're aware of the Dark Lord, and they don't want to be controlled by him. But what exactly does the One Ring do to allow the Dark Lord to control the other Rings of Power?

Tolkien doesn't give a clear, scientific answer here. But in "The Silmarillion" he does provide a good summary: "Now the Elves made many rings; but secretly Sauron made One Ring to rule all the others, and their power was bound up with it, to be subject wholly to it and to last only so long as it too should last." The book explains that Sauron pours much of his own strength and will into his Ring so it can control the others, saying, "while he wore the One Ring, he could perceive all the things that were done by means of the lesser rings, and he could see and govern the very thoughts of those that wore them."