How The One Ring Helps Sauron Control The Other Rings Of Power
Contains spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 8 – "The Doom of Men"
"The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 8 sees Sauron finally wielding his One Ring of power — that is, until he takes it off and surrenders to his enemies. Don't worry, there's more to that move than the Dark Lord willingly giving up. He'll be back. When Sauron first forges the One Ring at the end of Episode 7, he puts it on, and the Elven ring-bearers immediately remove their own overpowered jewelry. They're aware of the Dark Lord, and they don't want to be controlled by him. But what exactly does the One Ring do to allow the Dark Lord to control the other Rings of Power?
Tolkien doesn't give a clear, scientific answer here. But in "The Silmarillion" he does provide a good summary: "Now the Elves made many rings; but secretly Sauron made One Ring to rule all the others, and their power was bound up with it, to be subject wholly to it and to last only so long as it too should last." The book explains that Sauron pours much of his own strength and will into his Ring so it can control the others, saying, "while he wore the One Ring, he could perceive all the things that were done by means of the lesser rings, and he could see and govern the very thoughts of those that wore them."
The One Ring controls the Rings of Power in different ways
The One Ring rules the others. There's no doubt about that. In a letter to a publisher in 1951, Tolkien clarified the power of the One Ring over other rings, adding to the description that, along with containing all of the powers of the other Rings, it could see the thoughts and govern their behavior "and in the end could utterly enslave them."
However, the way the One Ring controls the wearers of the "lesser rings" of power isn't consistent. A lot of this depends on who's wearing them. The Elves, for instance, are instantly aware of Sauron when he puts on the One Ring. They're able to understand what's happening and have the willpower to take off their Rings and hide them.
In contrast, the Nine Rings for Mortal Men give Sauron complete control over their owners. "The Silmarillion" says, "They fell under the thraldom of the ring that they bore and under the domination of the One, which was Sauron's." Even when Sauron doesn't have the One Ring, he still has a degree of slavish control over these Men. (What's Elrond's line again? Men are weak.)
When it comes to the Dwarven Rings, things backfire for the Dark Lord a bit. "The Silmarillion" explains, "The Dwarves indeed proved tough and hard to tame; they ill endure the domination of others, and the thoughts of their hearts are hard to fathom, nor can they be turned to shadows." It adds, "They used their rings only for the getting of wealth; but wrath and an overmastering greed of gold were kindled in their hearts, of which evil enough after came to the profit of Sauron."
How the Rings of Power are influencing Prime Video's show
While we only got to see the One Ring at the end of "The Rings of Power" Season 3, Episode 7, it didn't take long to start to see it having an impact. The Elves discover Sauron's new tool to control them, and all three bearers remove their Rings immediately. Sauron already controls the Nine Rings through his own will, but the One Ring only increases the slavish control he has over the Ringwraiths. We haven't seen him try to control the Seven Rings yet, but we can expect a fascinating power struggle there heading into Season 4 (which Prime Video has already renewed).
Sauron did take the One Ring off in the last few minutes of Season 3 as he willingly surrendered to the Númenóreans, but he's far from done using his new favorite tool for world domination. Remember, Sauron's motivation in "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Rings of Power" isn't to destroy. It's to control. The One Ring is one of his best tools in exercising this domination of wills. Now that it's entered the story, expect it to play a key role in showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay's adaptation as it speeds toward the epic conclusion of its five-season story arc.
Episodes 7 and 8 of "The Rings of Power" Season 3 were released on November 24th.