"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" might be done for a while, but that doesn't mean we're willing to let Season 2 go just yet. So in the wake of the sophomore run's finale — which aired Friday — how about a little look back with Azhur Saleem, who helmed half the season?

The director, who also directed several Season 1 outings, handled Episodes 1, 3, 6, 7, and 8 this season. (Emer Conroy directed the others.) And when TVLine recently had the opportunity to pick Saleem's brain about the show, we started with one of Season 2's biggest adventures: Episode 3, "Rabbits Don't Swim."

Viewers will remember that the hour saw the MacKenzie women fighting to save Leoch when the castle came under attack while most of the men were off at battle. The hour was an exercise in cunningly exacted violence — led by Harriet Slater's Ellen — but Saleem said there's one aspect he'd change if he could.

"I'd probably add maybe two more kills" of other MacKiney men, he said, recalling that a few more were in the offing but didn't wind up happening.

"There were some fun one," Saleem said. "There were some other one where it was just like, 'Oh, we're just not gonna be able to do that just because it's too hard to do, or it's too dangerous.'"

While we're on the topic of Episode 3, which Azhur Saleem calls "an amazing challenge," he recalls seeing the script for the first time and thinking, "'Oh my goodness. How are we gonna do this?!'"