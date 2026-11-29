Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Director Azhur Saleem Revisits The Season 2 Episode He Would've Done (Slightly) Differently — and The One That Made Him Teary On Set
"Outlander: Blood of My Blood" might be done for a while, but that doesn't mean we're willing to let Season 2 go just yet. So in the wake of the sophomore run's finale — which aired Friday — how about a little look back with Azhur Saleem, who helmed half the season?
The director, who also directed several Season 1 outings, handled Episodes 1, 3, 6, 7, and 8 this season. (Emer Conroy directed the others.) And when TVLine recently had the opportunity to pick Saleem's brain about the show, we started with one of Season 2's biggest adventures: Episode 3, "Rabbits Don't Swim."
Viewers will remember that the hour saw the MacKenzie women fighting to save Leoch when the castle came under attack while most of the men were off at battle. The hour was an exercise in cunningly exacted violence — led by Harriet Slater's Ellen — but Saleem said there's one aspect he'd change if he could.
"I'd probably add maybe two more kills" of other MacKiney men, he said, recalling that a few more were in the offing but didn't wind up happening.
"There were some fun one," Saleem said. "There were some other one where it was just like, 'Oh, we're just not gonna be able to do that just because it's too hard to do, or it's too dangerous.'"
While we're on the topic of Episode 3, which Azhur Saleem calls "an amazing challenge," he recalls seeing the script for the first time and thinking, "'Oh my goodness. How are we gonna do this?!'"
'I had tears in my eyes'
After showrunner Matthew B. Roberts shared his vision that the episode would be "'Home Alone' in Leoch" Saleem says, the plan fell into place. "It's like any big mountain: You've just gotta put one foot in front of the other... There were some crazy sequences. Normally, an episode of "Outlander" or "Blood of My Blood," it's one or two action setpieces. And we had five in this, each different in their own way."
He smiles. "The bats" — or the scene in which Ellen lures MacKinney guards into the belfry and then rings the bell, unleashing the structure's sizeable bat colony on the men — "were my favorite." On the flip side, the shot of Ellen's first kill "took a month to get that right... I was like, 'I need that top shot, that's the first kill, it's gotta look cool," he says. "We found time in the schedule to get it later on."
The director also applauded the show's lead actors — Harriet Slater as Ellen, Hermione Corfield as Julia, Jeremy Irvine as Henry, and Jamie Roy as Brian — for deepening their characters in the time-travel drama's second season. At the start of the season, he said, he sat down with that core four and Corfield, in particular, wanted to explore what it would look like when Julia lost the little control she had over her life.
"She definitely wanted to break down. She really wanted to go there — which we did in Episode 1," he recalled. "That scene where she's talking to Davina about Claire. I remember, when we filmed that, I had tears in my eyes when she's talking about Claire. I remember just walking on the set and showing Hermione. I was like, "We got it. This is so good."