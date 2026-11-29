We often love when our favorite TV shows take us by surprise. But when said surprise involves the departure of a beloved cast member? We don't love that as much.

Television fans were in for a number of surprises this year, though, with major cast exits happening on more than a dozen shows. As part of our 2026 in Review series, we're looking back on the biggest (and frequently most shocking) of those departures, hailing from shows including "Will Trent," "Grey's Anatomy," "Saturday Night Live," and more.

In some cases, like those of #OneChicago veterans LaRoyce Hawkins and Joe Miñoso, viewers got a heads-up that those characters would be leaving their shows, allowing us to emotionally prepare for the goodbyes ahead. In others, no such notice was given, leaving fans' jaws on the floor as longtime cast members left their series for good. (We're looking at you, "NCIS"!)

Keep scrolling for our full recap of the year's biggest TV cast exits, then hit the comments with the departures that surprised you the most!