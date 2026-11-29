15 Biggest TV Actor Exits Of 2026
We often love when our favorite TV shows take us by surprise. But when said surprise involves the departure of a beloved cast member? We don't love that as much.
Television fans were in for a number of surprises this year, though, with major cast exits happening on more than a dozen shows. As part of our 2026 in Review series, we're looking back on the biggest (and frequently most shocking) of those departures, hailing from shows including "Will Trent," "Grey's Anatomy," "Saturday Night Live," and more.
In some cases, like those of #OneChicago veterans LaRoyce Hawkins and Joe Miñoso, viewers got a heads-up that those characters would be leaving their shows, allowing us to emotionally prepare for the goodbyes ahead. In others, no such notice was given, leaving fans' jaws on the floor as longtime cast members left their series for good. (We're looking at you, "NCIS"!)
Keep scrolling for our full recap of the year's biggest TV cast exits, then hit the comments with the departures that surprised you the most!
Rocky Carroll, NCIS
Rocky Carroll, who had been a member of the "NCIS" cast since way back in Season 5, unexpectedly left the CBS procedural when his character, Director Leon Vance, was shot by a corrupt agent and killed in the show's 500th episode.
"I say this in all sincerity: The only thing that surprised me more than being told what the story was and how it was going to impact my character was how quickly I was able to kind of come to terms with it," Carroll told TVLine in March, after revealing that Vance's death was the producers' idea, not his. "You'd like to be one of the last men standing. But after 18 seasons, I couldn't have asked for more. If somebody had told me 18 years ago, you're gonna do this show for nearly two decades, I would have bet the farm against that. And the more I thought about it, the more I realized if there's ever a time to write a story where your character is a central figure of it, and there's closure... I don't know what the end of 'NCIS' will ultimately be, but at least I feel like my character really kind of came full circle."
Chloe Fineman, Saturday Night Live
During the hiatus between Seasons 51 and 52, "Saturday Night Live" staple Chloe Fineman announced that she'd be leaving the NBC sketch comedy series after seven seasons as a frequently used cast member.
"After seven wonderful seasons at 'SNL,' I have decided it's time for my next chapter," the comedian wrote on Instagram. "It's cliche to say this but working at 'SNL' has been the greatest privilege of my life. I still can't really believe I got to be a part of it. I fell in love with the place the second I walked through the door. Lorne (if you're reading this on your burner account), I want you to know that I am forever in your debt."
Supriya Ganesh, The Pitt
Back in April, before Season 2 of HBO Max's "The Pitt" had concluded, it was reported that current cast member Supriya Ganesh (aka Dr. Samira Mohan) would not return for Season 3. As a source told TVLine at the time, "The Pitt" is designed to mirror the real-life experience of doctors, nurses, and students within a teaching hospital, which often includes a revolving door of staff; as such, Samira's Season 2 storyline found her weighing different options for the future of her medical career, with the potential for her to leave Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center altogether.
In a June interview with the Los Angeles Times, Ganesh confirmed that their "Pitt" departure was a "creative decision" made by executive producers R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and John Wells.
"They work with such intention on the show and make all the choices that they make for that reason, so I think it's better to ask them for answers," Ganesh said. "I'm going to treasure all the memories I had working with these two and everyone else. It's been so great just getting all the love from the fans. I feel sad for them, too, that they won't get to see this character."
Melissa Gilbert, When Calls the Heart
Melissa Gilbert, who had guest-starred as Georgie McGill in two seasons of Hallmark Channel's "When Calls the Heart," broke the news in July that she would not be returning for Season 14.
"Many people have asked if I will be returning to 'When Calls the Heart' this coming season. The answer to that is no I will not," Gilbert shared in an Instagram post. "I am told this is due to 'budget issues.' That said, I wish all my sweet friends in Hope Valley a wonderful and successful Season 14."
A Hallmark Channel representative later confirmed Gilbert's exit in the following statement to TVLine: "We can confirm that Melissa's storyline on 'When Calls the Heart' concluded in Season 13. We adore Melissa and are always grateful when we get to work with her."
Zach Gilford, Criminal Minds: Evolution
Zach Gilford, who had played villain-turned-resource Elias Voit since the inception of "Criminal Minds: Evolution," confirmed over the summer that he was "done, definitely, for now" with the show after his character was written out (by way of serving time in federal prison) in the July season finale.
"Sadly, I think for the BAU it means they're not gonna solve any crimes," Gilford told TVLine with a laugh, after his character had been used as a consultant many times over the seasons. "I don't know what they're gonna do."
Indeed, the post-Voit future of "Criminal Minds" will be a short one: The procedural will end (again) with its upcoming 20th season, which will be the fifth and final batch of "Evolution" episodes.
LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D.
As first reported in July, Season 14 of NBC's "Chicago P.D." would bring the exit of original cast member LaRoyce Hawkins, who had played Officer Kevin Atwater since the pilot episode. Atwater was ultimately written out in Episode 2 of Season 14, in which the longtime cop stepped away from the Chicago Police Department in order to spend time with his newborn son and the child's mother, Tasha.
"Knowing that we were in this position and trying to figure out in the room what's the best way we can do this... Like, how can we send him off in a positive way, optimistically?" showrunner Gwen Sigan told Deadline of crafting Atwater's farewell. "Is there a way that we can send him off that feels like it's his choice, and he's authoring it, and that feels like a pivotal move for the character? We didn't want it to be something that comes out of left field. So that's what we focused on. We wanted it to feel really organic to him, and feel like we were giving him the best send-off we could."
Felicity Huffman, Doc
Felicity Huffman was brought on as a new series regular for Season 2 of Fox's "Doc," but her arc as Dr. Joan Ridley ultimately only lasted that one season: Joan, who had long been ill, succumbed to her sickness at the end of Season 2 after performing one last, life-saving surgery on Molly Parker's Amy.
"That's meant to be her swan song, and she's bestowed her last pearls of wisdom onto Amy, and she injected herself with medication that knocked her out big time," co-showrunner Hank Steinberg told TVLine in April. "That's the heroic sacrifice, and that's what we always conceived for her character."
That said, "the good news is the show has flashbacks," Steinberg continued, "and Joan is so woven into the fabric of Amy's past that there's always opportunities to bring Felicity back in the backstory."
Joe Miñoso, Chicago Fire
Much like with "Chicago P.D." vet LaRoyce Hawkins, it was initially reported in July that Joe Miñoso — who had played firefighter Joe Cruz since the first season of "Chicago Fire" — would leave the NBC drama during Season 15. When that season began in the fall, Cruz was sidelined by major physical injuries after fighting a massive warehouse fire; in the show's 300th episode a few weeks later, Cruz (who, fortunately, had come a long way in physical therapy) decided to relocate with his family to the Minneapolis area, where Cruz could get better long-term rehab and his in-laws could help with the Cruzes' new twins.
Miñoso confirmed to TVLine, after Episode 300 aired, that Cruz's departure was a creative decision made by the "Chicago Fire" writers, but "there was something in me that felt it was time to move on," he admitted.
"We really haven't had the opportunity so much to see the dark soul moment for a character on this show, and seeing whether or not he can bring himself out of it," Miñoso added. "What's beautiful about it is of course it's all tied into the firehouse family and the hope that they bring him. I considered it an honor and a joy, and I thank them for trusting me with the material."
Season 15 also brought the exit of Dermot Mulroney, who had played Dom Pascal for two seasons.
"We're not gonna really see him beyond Episode 1," showrunner Victor Teran told TVLine in October. "We really intended to close him out at the end of last season, and we brought him back for this episode to be the conscience in Severide's head about becoming a chief, which is what he wanted for Severide."
Scott Patterson, Sullivan's Crossing
Ahead of the "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 premiere, actor Scott Patterson — who played the Canadian drama's title character — revealed that he had already left the show after three seasons.
"The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue," Patterson initially said in a statement to Deadline in March, on the heels of an Us Weekly interview with showrunner Roma Roth in which she said "while he isn't physically present in this season, the character remains an important part of the world with the potential to be included in future seasons should that align with the ongoing creative."
Roth's words didn't sit well with Patterson, who wanted fans to know it was his decision to leave "Sullivan's Crossing" ahead of Season 4. (In the Season 4 premiere, Patterson's Harry "Sully" Sullivan was written out with an offscreen visit to Ireland.)
"It's unfortunate that it is now being implied that they moved on from me/Sully when the fact is the complete opposite, and those who sadly already have spoken out are also fully aware of this fact, and yet chose to say otherwise," Patterson continued. "I was not intending to make any statement but the fans of the books and the show deserve to know the truth as I have always been respectful of those who support this industry by watching and loving these characters we are so dang lucky and blessed to portray and bring to life."
Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd, Grey's Anatomy
Ahead of the "Grey's Anatomy" Season 22 finale, it was reported that Kim Raver (aka Dr. Teddy Altman) and Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) would both depart as series regulars in the season ender.
"'Grey's Anatomy' has been a huge chapter of my life, creatively and personally, and I'm deeply grateful for everything the show has given me over the years," McKidd said in a statement in March. "As that chapter comes to a close, I'm looking forward to what's ahead — building new work, telling new stories, and taking everything I've learned into the next phase of my career."
Added Raver in her own statement: "Playing Dr. Teddy Altman will always hold a dear and special place in my heart. Sixteen years ago, I had the incredible privilege of stepping into this role thanks to the vision of Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. Since that day, it has been a true gift to bring the iconic words of Shonda and our brilliant team of writers to life. I am especially grateful to our current showrunner, Meg Marinis, for her leadership and heart, and I want to honor the immense talent of the showrunners who came before her, including Krista Vernoff, whose guidance helped shape Teddy's journey through the years."
In the Season 22 finale, Owen and Teddy decided to give their love another shot and relocated with their children to Paris, where Teddy had gotten a job offer.
Reid Scott, Law & Order
After it was reported in July that Reid Scott would be leaving "Law & Order" as Detective Vincent Riley (to be ostensibly replaced by new cast member James Badge Dale), Scott's character ultimately suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Episode 2 of the 26th season. Scott had played Detective Riley since Season 23 of the NBC procedural.
Sonja Sohn, Will Trent
After playing GBI Deputy Director Amanda Wagner since the first season of "Will Trent," actress Sonja Sohn left the ABC drama after her character was unexpectedly killed off in Season 4.
"Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him," co-showrunner Karine Rosenthal told Variety at the time of Amanda's demise. "So this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss. So it's such a reset for our characters in a way that is painful but exciting for Season 5."
Just a few episodes later, Scott Foley's character, Dr. Seth McDale, was shockingly killed off "Will Trent" after succumbing to internal injuries following a car accident. Seth's death came just as wife Angie (Erika Christensen) brought their newborn daughter into the world. (Sob!)
Which TV exits were most heartbreaking for you this year? Sound off in the comments!