Downton Abbey's Creator Had A Valid Concern About Hollywood Actor Cameos

Many great actors had the chance to play characters on "Downton Abbey" during its run on PBS, but creator Julian Fellowes was selective about which performers got to be part of the sophisticated ensemble. While some Hollywood veterans like Paul Giamatti were welcomed into the "Downton Abbey" universe, it seems that big names were turned down more often than not. So, why was the series' creator hesitant to bring in Tinseltown's elite?

The answer is simple: Fellowes cared about maintaining the show's British bourgeoisie image and casting the right actors for the parts. "We have always had a bit of that — big Hollywood actors saying, 'Can I come and work?' You had to ration it: The thing about guest stars is, they bring so much baggage that they rather dilute the Downton-ness of the whole thing," Fellowes explained in a conversation with the Television Academy.

That's as good a reason as any for turning down big-name actors for a project, but it's understandable why Hollywood's finest hit up Fellowes about joining his aristocratic universe. After all, the historical drama was one of PBS' most-watched series at one point, and who doesn't want to be part of a hit? What's more, the franchise has expanded into feature films since "Downton Abbey" ended after Season 6, proving that its appeal on screens big and small.