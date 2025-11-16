Downton Abbey's Creator Had A Valid Concern About Hollywood Actor Cameos
Many great actors had the chance to play characters on "Downton Abbey" during its run on PBS, but creator Julian Fellowes was selective about which performers got to be part of the sophisticated ensemble. While some Hollywood veterans like Paul Giamatti were welcomed into the "Downton Abbey" universe, it seems that big names were turned down more often than not. So, why was the series' creator hesitant to bring in Tinseltown's elite?
The answer is simple: Fellowes cared about maintaining the show's British bourgeoisie image and casting the right actors for the parts. "We have always had a bit of that — big Hollywood actors saying, 'Can I come and work?' You had to ration it: The thing about guest stars is, they bring so much baggage that they rather dilute the Downton-ness of the whole thing," Fellowes explained in a conversation with the Television Academy.
That's as good a reason as any for turning down big-name actors for a project, but it's understandable why Hollywood's finest hit up Fellowes about joining his aristocratic universe. After all, the historical drama was one of PBS' most-watched series at one point, and who doesn't want to be part of a hit? What's more, the franchise has expanded into feature films since "Downton Abbey" ended after Season 6, proving that its appeal on screens big and small.
Gillian Anderson is one Hollywood superstar who rejected Downton Abbey
One big name who turned "Downton Abbey" down was Gillian Anderson, a TV veteran whose list of credits includes "The X-Files" and "Sex Education." She turned down the role of Lady Cora Crawley on "Downton Abbey" before Elizabeth McGovern was cast as the Countess of Grantham.
A few years before "Downton Abbey" premiered, Anderson spoke about her unwillingness to be typecast as a television actor, especially in the wake of playing such an iconic role like Dana Scully on "The X-Files." That said, Anderson has been more active in the television scene since resisting the allure of "Downton Abbey," appearing in series like "The Fall," "Hannibal," and "Crisis."