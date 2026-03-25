What To Watch In April: Your Guide To 150+ TV Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — an April 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 30 days.
Among April's biggest new series debuts: "The Audacity," a tech-bro satire starring Billy Magnussen; "Big Mistakes," a comedy with Dan Levy and Laurie Metcalf; "Half Man," Richard Gadd's follow-up to "Baby Reindeer"; "Kevin," an animated comedy featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza; "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," a four-part revival of the early-aughts Fox classic; "Man on Fire," a new adaptation of the A. J. Quinnell novel starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; "Margo's Got Money Troubles," a limited series with Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, and Michelle Pfeiffer; "The Miniature Wife," pairing Matthew Macfadyen with a shrunken Elizabeth Banks; "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord," an animated adventure set after the events of "The Clone Wars"; "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an animated offshoot of the hit franchise; "The Testaments," a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale"; and "Widow's Bay," a horror comedy starring Matthew Rhys.
Returning shows include "BEEF," "Criminal Record," "Running Point," and "Your Friends & Neighbors" (Season 2); "Euphoria" and "XO, Kitty" (Season 3); "FROM" and "Sullivan's Crossing" (Season 4); and "The Boys," "Hacks," and "The Way Home" (all in their final seasons).
And on the movie front, you've got "Pizza Movie," a stoner pic starring recent "Stranger Things" grad Gaten Matarazzo; "The Outcome," a Jonah Hill–helmed dark comedy led by Keanu Reeves; "Thrash," a shark thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor; "Balls Up," a World Cup–themed slapstick comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser; and "Apex," which sees Taron Egerton hunting Charlize Theron.
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in April; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And if you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
What to Watch the Week of March 29
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
⚾️ 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Baseball" Season 37 (Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 1 finale (Great American Family)
📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Betrayal: Secrets & Lies" (ABC)
Follow lives undone by unthinkable betrayals and the courage it takes to survive scandalous confessions, secret lives, terrifying acts of violence, financial ruin... and more.
MONDAY, MARCH 30
📺 "Paradise" Season 2 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames" Season 1 finale (History, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Henry David Thoreau" (PBS, two-night event)
The docuseries examines the life and work of the 19th-century writer in the context of antebellum New England and the larger United States, as well as through the universal themes he focused on in his writings.
📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Warriors" (History)
Each episode introduces viewers to a legendary fighter — from Samurai, Spartans, Delta Force, Navy SEALS, Vikings, and more — and breaks down the selection, training, weaponry, and combat expertise specifically used.
🎥 "Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait" (Prime Video documentary)
Through years of heartbreak and resilience, McIlroy's pursuit of the Green Jacket at the Masters becomes a reckoning with legacy and the final step toward completing golf's rarest achievement: the career Grand Slam.
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
📺 "FBI True" Season 8 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Secrets of the Bees" (NatGeo)
The two-part docuseries uncovers bees' astonishing architecture and intelligence, unlocking their secrets and featuring never-before-filmed moments.
🤣 "Aaron Chen: Funny Garden" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "The Testament of Ann Lee" (Hulu)
🎥 "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" (Netflix)
🎥 "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom" (Netflix documentary)
The documentary traces Odom's life — from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
📺 "Love on the Spectrum" Season 4 (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The Masked Singer" Season 14 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "The Valley" Season 3 (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "Our New World" (PBS)
The docuseries highlights nature's remarkable capacity to adapt in the face of a changing climate.
🤣 "Sarah Millican: Late Bloomer" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "The Housemaid" (Starz)
THURSDAY, APRIL 2
📺 "The Bad Guys: The Series" Season 2 (Netflix)
📺 "XO, Kitty" Season 3 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" (Bravo)
Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Ashley Iaconetti, Liz McGraw, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Kelsey Swanson, and Jo-Ellen Tiberi navigate the murky waters of friendships, feuds, and shifting loyalties within Rhode Island's tightly woven social scene. (Subsequent episodes air Sundays at 9 p.m., beginning April 5.)
FRIDAY, APRIL 3
📺 "Jury Duty" Season 2 finale (Prime Video, three episodes)
📺 "Your Friends & Neighbors" Season 2 (Apple TV)
🎥 "Alien: Romulus" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" (Peacock)
🎥 "Pizza Movie" (Hulu movie)
A shy college student (Sean Giambrone) and his reckless roommate (Gaten Matarazzo) set out on a simple mission to grab pizza — but after a strange dose of a mind-bending experimental drug, they're thrust into a chaotic night of absurd encounters, wild hallucinations, and unexpected revelations.
🎥 "The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson" (Netflix documentary)
Go beyond the headlines in this documentary about pro cyclist Moriah Wilson's vibrant life, shocking murder, and how far her killer went to evade capture.
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
🎥 "Merrily We Roll Along" (Netflix)
What to Watch the Week of April 5
SUNDAY, APRIL 5
🏀 3:30 p.m. NCAA Women's Basketball Championship Game (ABC)
🏀 7:30 p.m. "Sunday Night Basketball" Season 1 finale (NBC, two games)
📺 8 p.m. "The Faithful" limited series finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" Season 17 (Bravo)
📺 8 p.m. "When Hope Calls" Season 3 (Great American Family)
📺 9 p.m. "Dark Winds" Season 4 finale (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Rhode Island" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Bravo)
MONDAY, APRIL 6
📺 "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" (Disney+, two-episode premiere)
Set after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire.
🏀 7 p.m. "Peacock NBA Monday" Season 1 finale (Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Extracted" Season 2 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "St. Denis Medical" Season 2 finale (NBC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "The Neighborhood: A Farewell Special" (CBS)
Ahead of the "Neighborhood" series finale on May 11, this celebratory event features new interviews with the cast reflecting on their journey, revisiting early days on set, and looking back at the show's evolution.
🏀 8:50 p.m. NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game (TBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" Season 1 finale (Fox)
📺 10:30 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" (TBS, following NCAA National Championship game)
Davis pairs elite athletes with elaborate pranks, giving them one chance to pull off their mischievous plans or foul out trying.
TUESDAY, APRIL 7
📺 "A Taste for Murder" (BritBox, two-episode premiere)
Classic Italian cuisine is the main ingredient to each episode's central murder mystery; Warren Brown, Phyllis Logan, and Cristiana Dell'Anna star.
🏀 8 p.m. "Coast 2 Coast Tuesday" Season 1 finale (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" Season 1 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" Season 2 finale (ABC)
🤣 "Sheng Wang: Purple" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Untold: Chess Mates" (Netflix documentary)
How did a match between chess grandmasters devolve into a bizarre scandal? This documentary digs into the stranger-than-fiction story.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8
📺 "The Boys" final season (Prime Video, two-episode premiere)
📺 "The Lady" limited series finale (BritBox)
📺 "Shrinking" Season 3 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "The Testaments" (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
Based on Margaret Atwood's novel and set years after "The Handmaid's Tale," the spin-off stars Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia alongside a new generation of young women in Gilead, led by Chase Infiniti.
📺 "Trust Me: The False Prophet" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
The docuseries chronicles the rise of Samuel Bateman, the self-proclaimed heir to Warren Jeffs' Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), through the eyes of one couple who infiltrated his inner circle.
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 5 (Fox, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" Season 7B (BET)
THURSDAY, APRIL 9
📺 "Big Mistakes" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Two deeply incapable siblings (Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega) are blackmailed into the world of organized crime; Laurie Metcalf plays their mother.
📺 "The Miniature Wife" (Peacock, 10-episode binge)
The dramedy examines the power imbalances between spouses (played by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.
📺 9 p.m. "Hacks" final season (HBO Max, two-episode premiere)
FRIDAY, APRIL 10
📺 "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair" (Hulu, four-episode binge)
After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.
📺 "The Reunion: Laguna Beach" (The Roku Channel)
The two-hour special reunites Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser.
📺 "Temptation Island" Season 2 (Netflix, nine-episode binge)
🏀 7:30 p.m. "NBA on Prime" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, two games)
🎥 "Christy" (HBO Max)
🎥 "The Outcome" (Apple TV movie)
A beloved Hollywood star (Keanu Reeves) must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career; Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and writer/director Jonah Hill co-star.
🎥 "Thrash" (Netflix movie)
When a catastrophic hurricane slams a coastal town, stranded residents must survive rapidly rising waters swarming with ravenous sharks; Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou star.
SATURDAY, APRIL 11
📺 "At Home With the Furys" Season 2 (Netflix, nine-episode binge)
🤼♂️ 2 p.m. Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (Netflix Live Event)
📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" (CNN)
The six-part docuseries follows Swisher as she journeys into the rapidly expanding world of longevity science and humanity's enduring quest to cheat death.
What to Watch the Week of April 12
SUNDAY, APRIL 12
📺 6:30 p.m. "Collector's Call" Season 7 (MeTV)
📺 8 p.m. "American Pickers" Season 28 finale (History)
📺 8 p.m. "DTF St. Louis" limited series finale (HBO)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 2 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "American Classic" Season 1 finale (MGM+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Audacity" (AMC)
Billy Magnussen plays an audacious, data-mining CEO in this one-hour drama set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley; Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, and Simon Helberg co-star.
📺 9 p.m. "Euphoria" Season 3 (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Eva Longoria: Searching for France" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
Longoria embarks on a flavorful journey to uncover the historical roots of the country's culinary leadership and explore how it became the global standard for fine dining.
📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Picks With Mike Wolfe" Season 1 finale (History)
MONDAY, APRIL 13
📺 8 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" Season 1 finale (NBC, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "The 1% Club" Season 3 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Rock the Block" Season 7 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Wild Cards" Season 3 finale (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Born to Bowl" docuseries finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event" (Investigation Discovery)
The two-night docuseries event goes deep inside the boy band boom of the late 1990s and
early aughts, revealing how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation.
📺 9 p.m. "Foul Play With Anthony Davis" Episode 2/time slot premiere (TBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Quiz With Balls" Season 3 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 finale, Night 1 of 2 (NBC)
🎥 "Noah Kahan: Out of Body" (Netflix documentary)
After rocketing to global fame, the singer-songwriter returns to his Vermont roots to get back in tune with himself.
TUESDAY, APRIL 14
📺 8 p.m. "Finding Your Roots" Season 12 finale (PBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Dark Wizard" (HBO)
The four-part docuseries offers an unflinching portrait of Dean Potter, one of the world's most influential and controversial climbers, BASE jumpers, and highline walkers.
📺 9 p.m. "Doc" Season 2 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "R.J. Decker" time slot premiere (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 29 finale, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)
🎥 "#SKYKING" (Hulu documentary)
The documentary tells the story of 28-year-old Horizon Air ground service agent Richard "Beebo" Russell, who stole a $33 million plane and took off into the skies of the Pacific Northwest, embarking on a 70-minute white-knuckle flight.
🎥 "Untold: Jail Blazers" (Netflix documentary)
Volatile players. Criminal charges. National headlines. Portland's championship-caliber NBA team implodes spectacularly.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
📺 "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)
The David E. Kelley drama casts Elle Fanning as a young mother scrambling to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as her unconventional parents.
📺 "Million Dollar Secret" Season 2 (Netflix, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "MasterChef" Season 16 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 10 finale (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Swamp People" Season 17 finale (History)
📺 9 p.m. "The Floor" Episode 3/time slot premiere (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" Season 2 (Peacock, two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "To Catch a Smuggler" Season 10 finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "Inside the CIA" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)
🎥 "Balls Up" (Prime Video movie)
A pair of marketing executives (Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser) spark a global scandal at the World Cup.
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
📺 "BEEF" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "House of Villains" Season 3 finale (Peacock)
📺 9 p.m. "The Pitt" Season 2 finale (HBO Max)
🎥 "Jerry West: The Logo" (Prime Video documentary)
Director Kenya Barris traces the life and career of the NBA icon, whose lifelong pursuit of winning was paved in sacrifice and loss.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
📺 "American Gladiators" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
Each episode of the competition features amateur male and female Contenders from across the nation stepping into the Arena to face 16 powerful new American Gladiators; Mike "The Miz" Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz host.
🎥 "Dust Bunny" (HBO Max)
🎥 "A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough" (Netflix documentary)
The film blends the remarkable story of Attenborough's first encounter with the baby gorilla Pablo with a deep dive into how Pablo's direct descendants are doing today in the mountains of Rwanda.
🎥 "The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels" (Peacock documentary)
The documentary takes viewers on an unprecedented tour of NXT, while simultaneously reliving Michaels' professional and very personal journey that led him to the place he is today.
🎥 "Roommates" (Netflix movie)
When a shy college freshman (Sadie Sandler) asks a cool girl (Chloe East) to be her roommate, a blossoming friendship spirals into a wave of passive aggression; Natasha Lyonne and Nick Kroll co-star.
SATURDAY, APRIL 18
🤼♂️ 6 p.m. WrestleMania 42 (ESPN app)
What to Watch the Week of April 19
SUNDAY, APRIL 19
🤼♂️ 6 p.m. WrestleMania 42 (ESPN app)
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions" Season 7 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "FROM" Season 4 (MGM+)
📺 9 p.m. "Hazardous History With Henry Winkler" Season 2 (History)
📺 9 p.m. "The Way Home" final season (Hallmark Channel)
📺 10 p.m. "The Food That Built America" Season 7 (History)
MONDAY, APRIL 20
📺 "CoComelon Lane" Season 7 (Netflix)
📺 "Kevin" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
After his human owners break up, a cat named Kevin (voiced by Jason Schwartzman) decides to break up with them too, moving into a local pet rescue; additional voices include Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, and Amy Sedaris.
📺 8 p.m. "Sullivan's Crossing" Season 4 (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out" Season 2 (Lifetime)
📺 9 p.m. "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" (Netflix, four-episode premiere)
Hart is on a mission to crown the next big name in stand-up — with help from guest judges Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Segura, Kumail Nanjiani, Chelsea Handler, and Nikki Glaser.
TUESDAY, APRIL 21
📺 "Unchosen" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
When a young mother (Molly Windsor) from a sheltered cult crosses paths with a mysterious stranger, she embarks on a risky affair that awakens desires and dark secrets; Asa Butterfield co-stars.
📺 8 p.m. "Farmer Wants a Wife" Season 4 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" Season 9 (Fox)
🎥 "Untold: The Shooting at Hawthorne Hill" (Netflix documentary)
A dispute between a dressage trainer and his student spirals into bloodshed and a surprising insanity defense.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22
📺 "Criminal Record" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Invincible" Season 4 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "This Is a Gardening Show" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.
📺 8 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 5 finale (ABC, two episodes)
🎥 "Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool" (Netflix documentary)
The singer-songwriter redefines what it means to be a country star in a documentary charting her journey from dreamer to Grammy winner.
🎥 "Orangutan" (Disney+)
Josh Gad narrates this immersive feature introducing Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.
THURSDAY, APRIL 23
📺 "Running Point" Season 2 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Half Man" (HBO)
The limited series follows estranged "brothers" (Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd) whose volatile reunion ignites a decades-spanning exploration of their shared past.
📺 "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" (Netflix)
Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days — but beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.
📺 "This City Is Outs" Season 1 finale (AMC+)
🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Round 1 (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 4 finale (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Going Dutch" Season 2 finale (Fox)
FRIDAY, APRIL 24
📺 8 p.m. "Happy's Place" Season 2 finale (NBC, two episodes)
🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Rounds 2-3 (ABC, ESPN2, NFL Network)
🤣 "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl" (Hulu comedy special)
🎥 "Apex" (Netflix movie)
A grieving woman (Charlize Theron) pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer (Taron Egerton) who thinks she's prey.
🎥 "Marty Supreme" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, APRIL 25
🏈 8 p.m. NFL Draft – Rounds 4-7 (ABC, ESPN, NFL Network)
🎥 "Good Boy" (Hulu)
What to Watch the Week of April 26
SUNDAY, APRIL 26
📺 8 p.m. "Biography: WWE Legends" Season 5 (A&E)
📺 8 p.m. "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" Season 3 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "The Forsytes" Season 1 finale (PBS)
📺 10 p.m. "WWE LFG" Season 3 (A&E)
📺 11 p.m. "WWE's Greatest Moments" Season 3 (A&E)
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
📺 "Imperfect Women" limited series finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Million Dollar Secret" Season 2 finale (Netflix, two episodes)
📺 "Should I Marry a Murderer?" (Netflix)
A fiancée-turned-key witness reveals how she stayed engaged to a man accused of murder while gathering evidence against him in this documentary series.
📺 "Widow's Bay" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)
Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a remote New England town whose push to revive his community is complicated by superstitious locals and unsettling events that suggest the town may be cursed.
📺 10 p.m. "Shared Planet" (PBS)
The four-part docuseries features inspiring stories of people and wildlife flourishing together,
celebrating the unique benefits of making room for nature.
THURSDAY, APRIL 30
📺 "Man on Fire" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen ll plays John Creasy, once a high-functioning and skilled special forces mercenary who is now plagued with intense PTSD.
FRIDAY, MAY 1
📺 "American Gladiators" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, four episodes)
📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
SATURDAY, MAY 2
🐎 The 152nd Kentucky Derby (NBC)