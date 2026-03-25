What To Watch In April: Your Guide To 150+ TV Premieres And Finales

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — an April 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 30 days.

Among April's biggest new series debuts: "The Audacity," a tech-bro satire starring Billy Magnussen; "Big Mistakes," a comedy with Dan Levy and Laurie Metcalf; "Half Man," Richard Gadd's follow-up to "Baby Reindeer"; "Kevin," an animated comedy featuring the voices of Jason Schwartzman and Aubrey Plaza; "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair," a four-part revival of the early-aughts Fox classic; "Man on Fire," a new adaptation of the A. J. Quinnell novel starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; "Margo's Got Money Troubles," a limited series with Elle Fanning, Nick Offerman, and Michelle Pfeiffer; "The Miniature Wife," pairing Matthew Macfadyen with a shrunken Elizabeth Banks; "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord," an animated adventure set after the events of "The Clone Wars"; "Stranger Things: Tales From '85," an animated offshoot of the hit franchise; "The Testaments," a sequel to "The Handmaid's Tale"; and "Widow's Bay," a horror comedy starring Matthew Rhys.

Returning shows include "BEEF," "Criminal Record," "Running Point," and "Your Friends & Neighbors" (Season 2); "Euphoria" and "XO, Kitty" (Season 3); "FROM" and "Sullivan's Crossing" (Season 4); and "The Boys," "Hacks," and "The Way Home" (all in their final seasons).

And on the movie front, you've got "Pizza Movie," a stoner pic starring recent "Stranger Things" grad Gaten Matarazzo; "The Outcome," a Jonah Hill–helmed dark comedy led by Keanu Reeves; "Thrash," a shark thriller starring Phoebe Dynevor; "Balls Up," a World Cup–themed slapstick comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Paul Walter Hauser; and "Apex," which sees Taron Egerton hunting Charlize Theron.

Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in April; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And if you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!