Every New Scripted TV Show Premiering In 2026
What follows is a look at the entire calendar year: a roundup of live-action scripted series debuting in 2026 across four major U.S. broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC), select cable networks (such as AMC, FX, HBO, Starz, and USA), and eight major streaming services (Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video). No imports, second-run series, returning shows, unscripted titles, animated shows or children's programming.
This is a living document. As additional titles and premiere dates are announced, we'll update this list — so be sure to bookmark the page and check back regularly for the latest additions.
JANUARY 2026
THURSDAY, JANUARY 1
📺 "Run Away" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
James Nesbitt stars in this Harlan Coben thriller as a father whose search for his runaway daughter draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld and exposes secrets that threaten to tear his family apart.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 4
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" (Fox)
A U.S. adaptation of "Doc Martin," the one-hour comedy stars Josh Charles as a gifted but prickly surgeon who trades a Boston career for life as a small-town GP. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night and time — Tuesday, January 13 at 8 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 8
📺 "Girl Taken" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
Based on Hollie Overton's novel "Baby Doll," the psychological thriller stars Alfie Allen as a teacher whose abduction of a teenage girl devastates a rural English town.
📺 "His & Hers" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
The limited series stars Tessa Thompson as a former news anchor pulled into a hometown murder investigation, where she clashes with a skeptical detective (Jon Bernthal).
THURSDAY, JANUARY 15
📺 "PONIES" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Set in 1977 Moscow, the drama stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as embassy secretaries who are recruited by the CIA after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances.
📺 "Seven Dials" (Netflix, three-episode binge)
Based on the Agatha Christie novel, the limited series follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna Bruce) as she investigates after a country house party prank turns unexpectedly deadly.
📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
A new class of cadets trains to become Starfleet officers under the leadership of a demanding captain and chancellor (played by Holly Hunter).
SUNDAY, JANUARY 18
📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO, pictured above)
Set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," the drama follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21
📺 "Steal" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.
📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" (FX, three-episode premiere)
From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 22
📺 "Finding Her Edge" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 25
📺 "It's Not Like That" (Wonder Project via Prime Video, two-episode premiere)
A widowed pastor (Scott Foley) and a newly divorced mother (Erinn Hayes) navigate faith, parenthood and singledom as their families remain closely intertwined.
📺 10 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" (Fox)
Inspired by the novel "De Zaak Alzheimer" and its 2003 Belgian film adaptation, the thriller stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman leading a dangerous double life while concealing a deadly personal secret. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night and time — Monday, January 26 at 9 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 27
📺 9 p.m. "Wonder Man" (Disney+, eight-episode binge)
An aspiring actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses paths with a washed-up performer (Ben Kingsley) as both pursue roles in a superhero remake.
DATE TBA
📺 "Free Bert" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
A gloriously messy dad (Bert Kreischer) and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.
FEBRUARY 2026
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 1
📺 9 p.m. "Vanished" (MGM+)
The four-part limited series stars Kaley Cuoco as a woman whose trip to Paris takes a dark turn when her boyfriend (Sam Claflin) disappears aboard a train, plunging her into intrigue and danger.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 8
📺 "The 'Burbs" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
Inspired by the 1989 horror-comedy, the series stars Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall as a couple who relocate to the husband's childhood home, where a new neighbor brings old cul-de-sac secrets to light.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
📺 "56 Days" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel, the thriller stars Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia as a couple whose whirlwind romance is reexamined after homicide investigators discover a body in his apartment.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 23
📺 8 p.m. "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (NBC, two-episode premiere)
Tracy Morgan stars as a disgraced former football player who enlists an award-winning filmmaker (Daniel Radcliffe) to help rehabilitate his image — forcing him to confront his past along the way.
📺 10 p.m. "CIA" (CBS, pictured above)
An "FBI" universe expansion, the crime drama follows a rule-breaking CIA case officer (Tom Ellis) and a by-the-book FBI agent (Nick Gehlfuss) who are forced to work together out of the CIA's New York station to investigate threats on U.S. soil.
DATE TBA
📺 "American Love Story" (FX)
The first season of Ryan Murphy's anthology focuses on the ill-fated romance between John F. Kennedy Jr. (Paul Kelly) and Carolyn Bessette (Sarah Pidgeon).
MARCH 2026
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
📺 8 p.m. "Y: Marshals" (CBS)
Luke Grimes reprises his "Yellowstone" role as Kayce Dutton, who leaves the ranch behind to join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
📺 "Young Sherlock" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a young Sherlock Holmes whose first murder case pulls him into a far-reaching conspiracy, in this reimagining from Guy Ritchie.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
📺 "Scarpetta" (Prime Video, pictured above)
Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and must confront her fraught relationship with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis).
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
📺 "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Based on Araminta Hall's novel, the limited series stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara as longtime friends whose lives are upended by a shocking crime.
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
📺 "The Faithful" (Fox, three-week event)
The limited series offers a dramatized retelling of the Book of Genesis, told through the lives of five Old Testament women — including Sarah (Minnie Driver), Hagar (Natacha Karam), Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), Leah (Millie Brady), and Rachel (Blu Hunt).
DATE TBA
📺 "Rooster" (HBO)
Steve Carell leads this Bill Lawrence comedy about an author navigating a complicated relationship with his college-aged daughter.
APRIL 2026
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
📺 "Margo's Got Money Troubles" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)
The David E. Kelley drama casts Elle Fanning as a young mother scrambling to support herself and her baby after dropping out of college, with Michelle Pfeiffer and Nick Offerman as her unconventional parents.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
📺 "Widow's Bay" (Apple TV, three-episode premiere)
Matthew Rhys stars as the mayor of a remote New England town whose push to revive his community is complicated by superstitious locals and unsettling events that suggest the town may be cursed.
DATE TBA
📺 "The Testaments" (Hulu, pictured above)
Based on Margaret Atwood's novel and set years after "The Handmaid's Tale," the spin-off stars Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia alongside a new generation of young women in Gilead, led by Chase Infiniti.
MAY 2026
JUNE 2026
JULY 2026
AUGUST 2026
SEPTEMBER 2026
OCTOBER 2026
NOVEMBER 2026
DECEMBER 2026
CONFIRMED TITLES AWAITING PREMIERE DATE
The following series have been officially confirmed for 2026 but do not yet have premiere dates. If a title you're anticipating is not listed below, it has not been confirmed by TVLine.
📺 "Anna Pigeon" (USA Network)
Based on Nevada Barr's mystery novels, Tracy Spiridakos stars as a former city dweller-turned-park ranger who investigates crimes committed within America's national parks after a devastating personal loss.
📺 "Big Mistakes" (Netflix)
Two deeply incapable siblings (Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega) are blackmailed into the world of organized crime; Laurie Metcalf plays their mother.
📺 "Blade Runner 2099" (Prime Video)
Michelle Yeoh leads the dystopian sequel set decades after "Blade Runner 2049," exploring a future Los Angeles shaped by artificial humans known as replicants.
📺 "Dutton Ranch" (Paramount+)
In this "Yellowstone" spin-off, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler fight to keep their ranch alive amid tough times and rising competition, while guiding Carter toward adulthood.
📺 "DTF St. Louis" (HBO)
Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini star in the limited series about a complicated love triangle involving three adults grappling with middle-age malaise.
📺 "Elle" (Prime Video)
The "Legally Blonde" prequel centers on high school–aged Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree), exploring the experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman audiences came to know and love.
📺 "Half Man" (HBO)
The limited series follows estranged "brothers" (Jamie Bell and Richard Gadd) whose volatile reunion ignites a decades-spanning exploration of their shared past.
📺 "Lanterns" (HBO, pictured above)
Intergalactic cops John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) investigate a murder in the American heartland.
📺 "Little House on the Prairie" (Netflix)
A reimagining of Laura Ingalls Wilder's books — a family adventure with a kaleidoscopic view of the mythic American West that is part fairy tale, part survival story.
📺 "The Madison" (Paramount+)
Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.
📺 "Off Campus" (Prime Video)
The Elle Kennedy adaptation centers on an opposites-attract romance between a quiet songwriter (Ella Bright) and a college hockey star (Belmont Cameli).
📺 "RJ Decker" (ABC)
Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel "Double Whammy," Scott Speedman plays a disgraced former newspaper photographer who reinvents himself as a private investigator navigating the colorful — and crime-filled — world of South Florida.
📺 "Spider-Noir" (MGM+)
Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero.
📺 "Stuart Fails to Save the Universe" (HBO Max)
Stuart accidentally triggers a multiverse Armageddon and sets out to restore reality with help from Denise, Bert and Kripke — while encountering alternate-universe versions of "Big Bang Theory" characters along the way.
📺 Untitled Larry David Sketch Comedy Series (HBO)
From executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama, the six-episode event is led by Larry David and features a rotating lineup of notable guest stars, including several "Curb Your Enthusiasm" alumni.
📺 "VisionQuest" (Disney+)
Paul Bettany's Vision tries to regain his memory — and humanity — after the events of "WandaVision."
📺 "War" (HBO)
When a tech mogul (Dominic West) and his actress wife (Sienna Miller) split, their divorce sends shockwaves through London's boardrooms, bedrooms and courtrooms.
