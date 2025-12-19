Every New Scripted TV Show Premiering In 2026

THURSDAY, JANUARY 1

📺 "Run Away" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

James Nesbitt stars in this Harlan Coben thriller as a father whose search for his runaway daughter draws him into a dangerous criminal underworld and exposes secrets that threaten to tear his family apart.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 4

📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" (Fox)

A U.S. adaptation of "Doc Martin," the one-hour comedy stars Josh Charles as a gifted but prickly surgeon who trades a Boston career for life as a small-town GP. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night and time — Tuesday, January 13 at 8 p.m.)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 8

📺 "Girl Taken" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)

Based on Hollie Overton's novel "Baby Doll," the psychological thriller stars Alfie Allen as a teacher whose abduction of a teenage girl devastates a rural English town.

📺 "His & Hers" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

The limited series stars Tessa Thompson as a former news anchor pulled into a hometown murder investigation, where she clashes with a skeptical detective (Jon Bernthal).

THURSDAY, JANUARY 15

📺 "PONIES" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)

Set in 1977 Moscow, the drama stars Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson as embassy secretaries who are recruited by the CIA after their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances.

📺 "Seven Dials" (Netflix, three-episode binge)

Based on the Agatha Christie novel, the limited series follows Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (Mia McKenna Bruce) as she investigates after a country house party prank turns unexpectedly deadly.

📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

A new class of cadets trains to become Starfleet officers under the leadership of a demanding captain and chancellor (played by Holly Hunter).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 18

📺 10 p.m. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" (HBO, pictured above)

Set a century before the events of "Game of Thrones," the drama follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire, Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 21

📺 "Steal" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)

Sophie Turner stars as an office worker taken hostage during a violent heist at a London pension fund, pulling her into the center of a high-stakes crime.

📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" (FX, three-episode premiere)

From executive producer Ryan Murphy, the thriller stars Evan Peters and Rebecca Hall as FBI agents investigating murders linked to a mysterious virus concocted by a tech billionaire (Ashton Kutcher) that promises physical perfection at a deadly cost.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 22

📺 "Finding Her Edge" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

To save her family's rink, a former skater (Madelyn Keys) returns to the ice with an exciting new partner while holding onto feelings for her old one — her first love.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 25

📺 "It's Not Like That" (Wonder Project via Prime Video, two-episode premiere)

A widowed pastor (Scott Foley) and a newly divorced mother (Erinn Hayes) navigate faith, parenthood and singledom as their families remain closely intertwined.

📺 10 p.m. "Memory of a Killer" (Fox)

Inspired by the novel "De Zaak Alzheimer" and its 2003 Belgian film adaptation, the thriller stars Patrick Dempsey as a hitman leading a dangerous double life while concealing a deadly personal secret. (Episode 2 airs on its regular night and time — Monday, January 26 at 9 p.m.)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 27

📺 9 p.m. "Wonder Man" (Disney+, eight-episode binge)

An aspiring actor (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) crosses paths with a washed-up performer (Ben Kingsley) as both pursue roles in a superhero remake.

DATE TBA

📺 "Free Bert" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

A gloriously messy dad (Bert Kreischer) and his equally unfiltered family cause chaos when they try to fit in with the snobby families at their fancy new school.