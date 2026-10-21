The Rings Of Power Trailer: Sauron Sets His Sights On Victory In New Season 3 Footage
We're not going to say the fight against Sauron is unwinnable, but a new trailer for "The Rings of Power" Season 3 sure makes it look that way.
Prime Video on Wednesday released a full trailer for the "Lord of the Rings" prequel's upcoming episodes, which begin rolling out Wednesday, November 11, on the streamer. The fresh footage, which is embedded above for your viewing, picks up five years after the fall of Eregion, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his army of Orcs now seek total domination over all of Middle-earth — and the odds appear to be in the Dark Lord's favor.
"I see the path to victory is so certain," Sauron says in the trailer. "I will take my place as the conqueror. A sorcerer. A king. We have work to do." (The work in question includes the forging of the One Ring, a key event in "The Lord of the Rings" lore that draws ever nearer in the trailer.)
More about The Rings of Power Season 3
"In Season 3, Middle-earth is at war," reads the official synopsis for the new installments. "Sauron's armies have marched across the whole of the world, conquering all in their path. Only a few isolated pockets stand between the Dark Lord and total victory — Khazad-dûm, where the Dwarves are now sealed deep within their mountain halls, and the elven realms of Lindon and Rivendell, which are protected by their Three Rings.
"But deep in the land of Mordor, in his newly completed tower of Barad-dûr, the Dark Lord toils day and night, obsessed with harnessing a power that will bring the last of his enemies to their knees: One Ring to rule them all," the logline continues. "Now, all the free peoples of Middle-earth — Dwarves, Elves, Men, and Wizards alike — must find a way to come together, in a race against time to prevent Sauron from achieving his goal of utter domination of all life."
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" kicks off Season 3 with the first four episodes on Wednesday, November 11. Episodes 5 and 6 will release on November 18, followed by the final two episodes of the season on November 25.
Press PLAY above to watch the full "Rings of Power" trailer, then hit the comments with your first impressions of the new season!