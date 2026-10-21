The Rings Of Power Trailer: Sauron Sets His Sights On Victory In New Season 3 Footage

We're not going to say the fight against Sauron is unwinnable, but a new trailer for "The Rings of Power" Season 3 sure makes it look that way.

Prime Video on Wednesday released a full trailer for the "Lord of the Rings" prequel's upcoming episodes, which begin rolling out Wednesday, November 11, on the streamer. The fresh footage, which is embedded above for your viewing, picks up five years after the fall of Eregion, and Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and his army of Orcs now seek total domination over all of Middle-earth — and the odds appear to be in the Dark Lord's favor.

"I see the path to victory is so certain," Sauron says in the trailer. "I will take my place as the conqueror. A sorcerer. A king. We have work to do." (The work in question includes the forging of the One Ring, a key event in "The Lord of the Rings" lore that draws ever nearer in the trailer.)