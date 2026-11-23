What To Watch In December: A Printable TV Calendar Highlighting Every Major Premiere And Finale
TVLine's monthly What to Watch guide spotlights a curated selection of English-language programming premiering or returning across broadcast, cable, and streaming — including new series, season finales, live events, major reality offerings, notable TV movies, and more. Organized below by premiere date and release platform, the guide is designed to help readers quickly see what's arriving, what's returning, and what's worth prioritizing. (Additional titles are added as they're announced.)
For streaming releases, TVLine notes whether a series will roll out weekly or binge-style, along with how many episodes will be available at launch. Synopses are also provided for all new series and movies.
What to Watch focuses on the titles most likely to be on TVLine readers' radars — and in that spirit, TVLine is also offering a printable December 2026 TV Calendar featuring only the essentials (see below). And for those looking specifically for new Christmas movies, our What to Watch: Holiday Edition offers a dedicated, comprehensive guide to this season's festive premieres.
If you'd like a recommended watchlist delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for TVLine's free What to Watch newsletter here.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
📺 "Collect & Praise" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy.
📺 "FBI True" Season 9 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Phony" Season 1 finale (Hulu)
📺 "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" Season 6, Part 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Trinity" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)
A heroic naval officer's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) newfound connection to the secretary of defense (Richard Madden) leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.
📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Holidays" (ABC special)
The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic — and 12 all-new festive-themed routines.
📺 9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (ABC special)
Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 17th annual special will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from some of country music's biggest stars.
📺 9 p.m. "Doc" fall finale (Fox)
🎥 "An Open Field" (original documentary)
Through collective grief and compassion, the film follows director Teboho Edkins' return to the Ethiopian field where his younger brother and 156 others were killed in a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash in 2019.
🎥 9 p.m. "Seized" (HBO documentary)
Through the immediacy of security footage and police body cameras, the film chronicles the 2023 raid on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its longtime editor, Eric Meyer — a divisive figure whose relentless pursuit of the truth often ran afoul of Marion residents and authority figures.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
📺 "All the Queen's Men" series finale (Paramount+)
📺 "All's Fair" Season 2 finale (Hulu)
📺 "Bad Monkey" Season 2 (Apple TV)
📺 "Rivals" Season 2 finale (Hulu)
📺 "World War II: Behind Enemy Lines" (original series, four-episode binge)
Witness one US Army unit's battles, bravery, and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day in never-before-seen restored footage and rare firsthand accounts; Josh Brolin narrates.
📺 8 p.m. "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (NBC special)
Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Alex Warren, the Radio City Rockettes, and host Cynthia Erivo perform.
📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Episode No. 200 (ABC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Episode No. 100 (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 25 finale (History Channel)
📺 10 p.m. "Christmas With Snoop" (NBC special)
Snoop Dogg's holiday party features appearances and musical performances from Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Anelise Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and Martha Stewart.
📺 10 p.m. "Sin City Rehab" Season 2 finale (HGTV)
🎥 "In a Holidaze" (Netflix movie)
After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something (Maddie Ziegler) finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy; Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Jackie Sandler, and Elias Kacavas co-star.
🎥 "The Man With the Bag" (Prime Video movie)
With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa Claus (Arnold Schwarzenegger) recruits a thief (Alan Ritchson) from his naughty list who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives; Awkwafina co-stars.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
📺 "Dance Moms: A New Era" Season 3 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Pride and Prejudice" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
Dolly Alderton's Jane Austen adaptation casts Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet.
📺 9 p.m. "Can You Hide... Shaq?" (ABC, two-episode premiere)
Nicole Byer hosts eight contestants as they take on the ultimate game of hide-and-seek — disguising, distracting, deceiving, and hiding Shaquille O'Neal in plain sight for a shot at the grand prize.
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" fall finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "My Favorite Murder" (HBO)
Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take their podcast on tour across America, blending true crime, comedy, and deeply personal storytelling while inviting the passionate community of Murderinos that has grown around them to share their stories.
📺 10 p.m. "Cupertino" fall finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Law & Order" fall finale (NBC)
🤣 "Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "By Any Means" (Paramount+)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Gift Guide" (UPtv movie)
A marketing executive gains the ability to hear women's Christmas wishes and teams up with a single-mom influencer to create the ultimate holiday gift guide; Nazneen Contractor, Morgan David Jones, and Brian Sills star.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
📺 "The Devil's Hour" final season (Prime Video, five-episode binge)
📺 "Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift" (Apple TV special)
Wembley, Gobo, Red, Mokey, and Boober embark on a festive adventure filled with holiday magic, friendship, and new musical numbers; Lilli Cooper and Nicole Scherzinger perform.
📺 "Selling Sunset" Season 10 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "P-Valley" final season (Starz, two-episode premiere)
📺 9:15 p.m. "Happy's Place" fall finale (NBC)
📺 9:45 p.m. "Newlyweds" fall finale (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "It's Florida, Man" Season 3 (HBO)
🎥 "I Want Your Sex" (HBO Max)
🎥 "One Night Only" (Peacock)
🎥 "The Bend in the River" (Netflix documentary)
Filmmaker Robb Moss revisits five friends at different stages of life, weaving nearly 50 years of footage into a portrait of aging and companionship.
🎥 "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway" (Disney+ movie)
With the stress of the holidays fast approaching, the Heffley family — to Greg's dismay — makes a last-minute decision to escape to an all-inclusive island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Hijinks inevitably ensue.
🎥 "14th" (Netflix documentary)
Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the principles of the 14th Amendment as it asks: Who gets to belong?
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas in the Ballroom" (UPtv movie)
After leaving a hit dance show, a dancer retreats to a small-town studio, where she rediscovers her passion and finds unexpected romance; Kym Johnson Herjavec, Gilles Marini, Sarah Higgins, and Carson Kressley star.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Snowflake Effect" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A corporate attorney (Heather Hemmens) is cursed with everyone else's bad luck after entering a magical antique snowflake into a gift exchange, forcing her to team up with a gift-shop clerk (Mark Ghanimé) to track it down before Christmas.
🎥 8 p.m. "'Twas the Night Before Murder" (LMN movie)
A fading Broadway star's comeback in a high-profile Christmas musical takes a terrifying turn when an aspiring understudy holds her captive and plots to steal her role, her identity, and her life; Liz Fenning, Lily Grace, and Rib Hillis star.
🎥 9 p.m. "A Memorable Christmas" (AspireTV movie)
A commercial real estate attorney (Asia'h Epperson) returns home for Christmas and learns her firm is planning to demolish a community center where she's been volunteering to teach girls dance.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
📺 8 p.m. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" (CNN special)
This annual presentation honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others; Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates host.
📺 10 p.m. "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday" (Hallmark Channel special)
Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman host from Hallmark's Christmas Experience, where they'll be joined by other Hallmark stars and offer a first look at what's coming to the network in 2027.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas from the Heart" (Lifetime movie)
A grieving widow (Tia Mowry) travels to Lisbon to meet the recipient of her late husband's heart, only to fall for the woman's brother (Henderson Wade).
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Ornament Library" (Great American Family movie)
When a librarian and a newspaper reporter discover a hidden room filled with generations of Christmas ornaments, their quest to reunite each keepsake with its family revives a beloved tradition and reveals the stories that bind the community together; Merritt Patterson and Ryan Paevey star.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Grand Biltmore Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman living in 1915 (Holland Roden) reunites with a mysterious friend from her childhood (Niall Matter), only to discover he's a time traveler and is transported with him to the present day; Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston, and Wes Brown co-star.
🎥 9 p.m. "Tapping Into Christmas" (OWN movie)
After her New York theater career stalls, an aspiring performer (Corinne Foxx) returns home to Memphis for Christmas and discovers that her beloved community theater is facing closure; D Smoke, Debbie Allen, and Obba Babatundé co-star.
🎥 10 p.m. "The Toymaker's Christmas Romance" (Lifetime movie)
An ambitious toy executive (Chantel Riley) facing a corporate takeover rediscovers the holiday spirit with help from Christmas spirits and a charming toy designer (Brendan Morgan).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
📺 "The Chosen" Season 6 finale (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle" (PBS)
Over four weeks, Worsley explores hidden rooms, sealed archives, and private spaces at Venice's Doge's Palace, France's Palace of Versailles, Britain's Blenheim Palace, and Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle, uncovering tales of obsession, heroism, stolen treasure, and the secret life of a notorious queen.
📺 8:30 p.m. "Marshals" fall finale (CBS)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Tracker" fall finale (CBS)
🎥 8 p.m. "An Angel in My Stocking" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A Christmas-averse divorcée (Fiona Gubelmann) gets stranded in a remote town with her ex-husband (Marco Grazzini), where a mysterious traveler (Nancy Robertson) reveals herself to be her guardian angel.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas by the Spoonful" (Great American Family)
When a food critic with no cooking skills must prepare her family's first Christmas dinner after her beloved mother's passing, she turns to a chef whose business she once nearly ruined, finding forgiveness, connection, and unexpected love along the way; Laura Vandervoort and Olivier Renaud star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mending Hearts for Christmas" (Lifetime movie)
An events coordinator (Michelle Argyris) reunites a veteran with his estranged son (David Pinard), who unexpectedly falls for the woman responsible for bringing them back together.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
📺 "Art Detectives: The Greater Good" (Acorn TV, two-week event)
After a wealthy antiquities collector is murdered, DI Palmer and DC Malik uncover a case far more complicated than a burglary gone wrong.
📺 "Bob's Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas" (Hulu exclusive short)
A record-breaking Christmas snowstorm means one thing to the Belcher kids: a record-breaking Christmas snow fort.
📺 8 p.m. "Private Eyes West Coast" Season 1 finale (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "C.B. Strike" Season 5 (HBO, two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" Season 2 finale (The CW)
📺 9 p.m. "Sweet Deceit: Holiday" Season 1 finale (Food Network, two episodes)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
📺 "The Elite: Army Rangers" (Paramount+, four-episode binge)
Narrated by Sterling K. Brown, the docuseries delivers an unprecedented look inside U.S. Army Ranger School, one of the world's most demanding leadership courses, over 62 grueling days.
📺 "Only Murders in the Building" Season 6 (Hulu, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony" (ABC special)
This year's ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year's Inductees: Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, and Wu-Tang Clan in the Performer category; Celia Cruz, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons for the Musical Influence Award; Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin for the Musical Excellence Award; and Ed Sullivan for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.
📺 8 p.m. "Alan Jackson: The Last Show" (NBC special)
Jackson performs his greatest hits alongside Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, and George Strait, in a star-studded celebration of his legendary career and final concert performance.
📺 8 p.m. "Best Medicine" fall finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" fall finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Men v Food" (Discovery Channel)
NFL pros Vince Wilfork and Ryan Fitzpatrick bring their appetite and competitive edge to the plate, going head-to-head in eating competitions across some of America's biggest football cities.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: New York" fall finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" fall finale (CBS)
🎥 "The Baddest Speechwriter of All" (Netflix documentary)
Martin Luther King Jr.'s lawyer and speechwriter, Dr. Clarence B. Jones, reveals the personal cost and surprising truths of making history, offering an insider's view of the Civil Rights Movement.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
📺 "Lil Kev" Season 2 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Chris Harrison's The Vow" Season 1 finale (Fox Nation)
📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" fall finale (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 2 finale (ABC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" fall finale (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" fall finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "99 to Beat" Season 2 finale (Fox)
📺 9:30 p.m. "The Amazing Race" Season 39 finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." fall finale (NBC)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
📺 "The Kardashians" Season 8 finale (Hulu)
📺 "Mix Tape" (AMC+)
Twenty years after their teenage romance, two former sweethearts (Teresa Palmer and Jim Sturgess) reunite and confront the choices, heartbreak, and lingering feelings that have shaped their lives.
📺 "The Murder of JonBenét Ramsay" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Melissa McCarthy and Clive Owen star as Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey in this retelling of one of the most infamous unsolved murder cases in American history.
📺 "Who the Hell Is Hamish?" (Paramount+, six-episode binge)
The Australian drama stars Dominic Cooper as a con man whose pursuit of a recently divorced single mother (Claire van der Boom) begins to unravel a web of deception.
🏆 7:30 p.m. The Game Awards (Disney+)
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" fall finale (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Mistletoe Murders" Season 3 finale (Hallmark Channel)
🦚 8 p.m. "NBC100: The Live Celebration" (NBC special)
The three-hour event marks the network's centennial with reunions, performances, comedy tributes, and memorable moments.
📺 8:30 p.m. "Eternally Yours" fall finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Can You Hide... Shaq?" Season 1 finale (ABC, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" Christmas special (CBS, two episodes)
📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" fall finale (CBS, special time)
🎥 8 p.m. "A Christmas Cookie Caper: A Puzzle Time Mystery" (UPtv movie)
In this sequel to "A Christmas Murder Mystery," amateur sleuth Vera Vexley investigates a celebrity baker's mysterious collapse during a Christmas cookie competition to clear her friend's name; Vivica A. Fox, Morgan Bradley, and Rob Mayes star.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
📺 "Garfield" (Paramount+, 17-episode binge)
Lamorne Morris voices the titular cat in this new take on the animated classic.
📺 "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 3 finale (Disney+, two episodes
📺 "Timberlake" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
The four-part docuseries sees Justin Timberlake reckon with the drama, the headlines, and the cost of never slowing down.
⚽️ 10:30 a.m. "FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 Final Draw" (Netflix live event)
👊 6 p.m. "Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua" (Netflix live event)
🎥 "Bad Day" (Netflix movie)
On one of the worst and wildest days of her life, single mom Joy (Cameron Diaz) fights to keep one little promise to her daughter.
🎥 "Jean-Michel Basquiat" (Netflix documentary)
Through untold memories from his family, never-before-seen works, and rare archival imagery, the film demystifies the story of Basquiat and discovers the man behind it all, Jean-Michel.
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas in Canterbury" (Hallmark Channel movie)
An American choir master (Jessy Schram) fills in for a friend at an English school and clashes with a traditionalist boys' choir master (Will Kemp) as their students compete to perform at Canterbury Cathedral on Christmas Eve.
🎥 8 p.m. "Murder, He Wrote" (LMN movie)
A newly single ER doctor falls for a bestselling thriller novelist just as a series of murders begins mirroring his books; Brenda O'Sullivan, Cameron Ley, Priya Lorenz, Jack Pearson, and Thomas Holt star.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
🎥 8 p.m. "Making Christmas Bright" (Great American Family movie)
When a teacher preparing to leave her small-town volunteers for her church's Christmas Angel Tree and is paired with a newcomer seeking a fresh start, their shared faith and service lead both to reconsider where God may be calling them next; Jillian Murray and Liam McIntyre star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Mistletoe in Mexico" (Lifetime movie)
A widowed sociology professor (Joely Fisher) travels to Mexico following her son's surprise elopement and falls for the bride's godfather (Cristián de la Fuente), a tech CEO who moonlights as a Lucha Libre wrestler.
🎥 8 p.m. "Snow Globe Town" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A woman (Kimberley Sustad) accompanies her sister to Pine Grove — aka the "Christmas Proposal Capital of America" — for a holiday engagement, where the town's couples-only traditions pair her with a skeptical journalist (Scott Michael Foster) researching its romantic legacy.
🎥 10 p.m. "A Very Merry Detour" (Lifetime movie)
Two lifelong friends (Rebecca Dalton and Jinesea Bianca Lewis) embark on a hometown holiday walking tour that leads to unexpected romantic possibilities with a former travel crush (Nicolas Nondono) and a recently divorced neighbor (Dennis Andres).
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 13
📺 8 p.m. "The Price Is Right at Night: Live Holiday Special" (CBS special)
Viewers will gain unprecedented behind-the-scenes access alongside host Drew Carey, announcer George Gray, the models, and the production team as they race to keep the show on track, resetting games, transforming the stage, and beating the clock.
📺 8 p.m. "Tournament of Champions: All-Star Christmas" Season 2 finale (Food Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Happiness" Season 2 (PBS, two-episode premiere)
🎥 8 p.m. "Letters From Christmas Past" (Lifetime movie)
A woman (Kelly Tappan) returns home to deliver a 15-year-old love letter, discovering that her first love (James French) is still single and that their old romance might deserve another chance.
🎥 8 p.m. "Noelle Nomads" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A sports medicine physician (Benjamin Ayres) gets stranded with his daughter at a remote campground, where a free-spirit (Torrey DeVitto) introduces them to a community of eccentric campers and gives him reason to reconsider his planned Hawaiian getaway.
🎥 8 p.m. "A Very Evergreen Christmas" (Great American Family movie)
When Abby inherits her aunt's beloved Christmas tree farm, she must spend two weeks working alongside her childhood best friend, rediscovering family traditions, promises worth keeping, and the possibility that home may still hold her future; Katie Leclerc and Jeremy Guilbaut star.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14
📺 8 p.m. "The Chosen: The Three Kings" (Fox special)
The final chapter in "The Chosen" Christmas trilogy tells the story of Jesus' arrival through the eyes of those who traveled the farthest to find Him; Taye Diggs stars as Balthasar, alongside Piter Marek as Melchior and Rahul Rai as Gaspar, and Sara Anne and Raj Bond as Young Mary and Joseph.
📺 8 p.m. "FBI" fall finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "CIA fall finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "New Wave" docuseries finale (MGM+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Voice" Season 30 finale (NBC)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15
📺 "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman" Season 7 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 "Sunshine Girls" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
A sudden move from NYC to California lands go-getter Olivia (Alma Marian) at Valley High, where influencer Riley (Erin Rose Park) and horse-loving Taylor (Isabella Fowler) shake up her freshman year.
📺 8 p.m. "Love & Hip Hop: The Final Chapter" limited series finale (VH1)
📺 8 p.m. "The Price Is Right: 20 Seasons of Drew Carey" (CBS special)
Carey celebrates his 20th season as host with a look back at memorable contestants, big wins, hilarious bloopers, celebrity appearances, and other highlights.
📺 9 p.m. "Big Bargain Holiday Showdown" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
🎥 "True to the Game: Quadir's Redemption" (Paramount+ movie)
The fourth film in the Erica Peeples-Colombus Short franchise revisits defining moments in Gena and Quadir's life through a new present-day question about Gena's baby, raising deeply personal concerns that could forever alter their relationship and everything they thought they knew.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
📺 "Beast Games" Season 3 aka "World Champions" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "The Floor" Season 6 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" Season 3 finale (Food Nerwork)
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 51 finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Tyler Perry's Sistas" Season 10 finale (BET)
🎥 "A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story" (Netflix documentary)
When Smart's husband is murdered, her relationship with a teenage student becomes central to a case that grips the nation.
🎥 "Give Me Some Sugah" (Netflix movie)
When a Chicago woman (Taraji P. Henson) risks it all to open her dream bakery, a fateful encounter rewards her leap of faith.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17
📺 "Blue Lights" Season 4 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Ted: The Animated Series" (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
The sequel series reunites Seth MacFarlane with big screen castmates Mark Wahlberg (John), Amanda Seyfried (Sam), and Jessica Barth (Tami-Lynn).
📺 "Unaccustomed Earth" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
A tight-knit Indian American community navigates love, desire, and belonging; Frieda Pinto stars.
📺 8 p.m. "iHeartRadio Jingle Ball" (ABC special)
The annual holiday music event, with performances by the year's top artists, returns to ring in the holiday cheer.
📺 8 p.m. "I Love Lucy: 75 Years of Laughter" (CBS special)
The hour-long special brings together exclusive footage from the "Entertainment Tonight" vault — memorable moments and new interviews with Carol Burnett, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Andy Garcia, Carrie Preston, Amy Poehler, and others. (Two colorized episodes, "The Christmas Show" and "Never Do Business with Friends," will follow at 9 p.m.)
📺 9 p.m. "The Light of Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir" (The CW special)
The Tabernacle choir performs alongside special guests Kristin Chenoweth, Neal McDonough, Megan Hilty, and Michael Maliakel.
🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Treehouse" (UPtv movie)
An event planner returns home to care for her injured mother and restore her late father's beloved treehouse in time for Christmas, finding unexpected romance along the way; Kristi Murdock and Thomas Maden star.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18
📺 "Awkwafina: The Unlikely Cook" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Frisco King" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
The "Tulsa King" spin-off casts Samuel L. Jackson as Lee Washington, a New Orleans gangster who lands in Frisco, Texas, and discovers a hustler's playground hidden beneath the polished surface of American suburbia.
📺 "Living the Dream" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
The adult animated comedy is set at a London ecofood corporation, where two cash-strapped best friends stumble into wild misadventures as they try to climb the career ladder and find love.
📺 "Raising the Cannons" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Nick Cannon navigates 12 kids, six different moms, a booming career, and ongoing health battles.
📺 "Tulsa King" Season 4 finale (Paramount+)
📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Christmas Parade" (The CW special)
The annual parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers; Laura McKenzie, Erik Estrada, Dean Cain, and Elizabeth Stanton host.
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" fall finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "The Circle" Season 8 finale (Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" fall finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" fall finale (CBS)
🎥 "Ray Gunn" (Netflix movie)
In the retrofuturistic city of Metropia, private eye Raymond Gunn (voiced by Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova (Scarlett Johansson).
🎥 "April X" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Nimrods" (Peacock)
🎥 8 p.m. "Hearts All Aglow" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A music historian (Mishael Morgan) and New York attorney (B.J. Britt) team up at a Christmas gala while pursuing separate missions involving the museum's elusive founder (Holly Robinson Peete), only for their partnership to deepen over the course of the evening.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 19
📺 11:30 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" fall finale (NBC)
🎥 8 p.m. "Barking All the Way" (Hallmark Channel movie)
A workaholic realtor (Tori Anderson) agrees to dog-sit over Christmas, only for her chaotic canine companion to play matchmaker and pull her back toward her high school ex (Ian Harding).
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas Wrapped in Love" (Great American Family movie)
When a professional gift finder agrees to pose as an overworked surgeon's girlfriend while helping him shop for his family, their arrangement becomes something more as she discovers the true meaning of belonging, family, and love at Christmas; Cindy Busby and Marcus Rosner star.
🎥 8 p.m. "Love on the Christmas List" (Lifetime movie)
An ambitious assistant (Jana Kramer) teams up with a widowed father (Ignacyo Matynia) to track down the season's hottest toy, only to find herself choosing between a promotion and unexpected romance.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 20
📺 9 p.m. "The Gilded Age" Season 4 finale (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Secret Service" limited series finale (MGM+)
📺 11 p.m. "Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas at Mistletoe Hall" (Lifetime movie)
A burned-out writer (Kathryn Davis) reunites with her first love (Jonathan Stoddard) when they're invited home to compete for their late mentor's estate through a series of festive challenges.
🎥 8 p.m. "Save the Date for Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)
Longtime friends unlucky in love (Italia Ricci and Jonathan Bennett) swear off weddings and searching for their respective Prince Charmings, only to find themselves attending a last-minute Christmas wedding together.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21
📺 "The Madam Blanc Mysteries" Season 5 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 8 p.m. "Holiday Baking Championship" Season 13 finale (Food Network)
🎥 "Untold: One Giant Upset" (Netflix documentary)
New York Giants players and coaches recall their rocky 2007 season and the unlikely run that led them to one of the most iconic Super Bowls ever.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22
📺 8 p.m. "Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown" Season 5 finale (Food Network)
🤣 "Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Onslaught"
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23
📺 "Nocturne" Season 1 finale (Apple TV, early release)
📺 "Timberlake" docuseries finale (Apple TV, early release)
🎥 "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" (Netflix movie)
In this follow-up to "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," Brad Pitt stars as the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 Los Angeles.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24
📺 "The Assassin" Season 2 finale (AMC+)
📺 "Emily in Paris" final season (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "My Favorite Murder" docuseries finale (HBO)
📺 11:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass (NBC, live from St. Peter's Basilica in Rome)
🤣 "Gabriel Iglesias: Lone Star Fluffy" (Netflix comedy special)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25
📺 "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (HBO)
There is nothing special about Harry Potter — at least that's what his Aunt Petunia always says. But on his 11th birthday, a letter of admittance to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry opens up a hidden world for Harry: one of fun, friendship and magic.
📺 "12 12 12" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 10 a.m. "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" (ABC special)
Disney's annual celebration returns Christmas morning with magical performances from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 26
🏆 8 p.m. Family Film & TV Awards (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Voices of Hope" (CBS special)
Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner host The Tabernacle Choir's historic benefit concert, filmed live at the Hollywood Bowl, celebrating 100 years since the world-renowned choir first sang at this iconic venue back in 1926; Donny Osmond, David Foster, and Katharine McPhee perform.
🎥 "The Trust" (Netflix documentary)
Sir Idris Elba joins forces with His Majesty The King to celebrate 50 years of The King's Trust.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 27
📺 7 p.m. "AKC National Championship Dog Show Special" (ABC special)
More than 5,000 dogs compete for the coveted title of Best in Show in the largest dog show in North America.
📺 8 p.m. "Home Town" Season 11 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "Lucy Worsley's Keys to the Castle" limited series finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "The Simpsons" midseason finale (Fox)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Animal Control" Season 5 finale (Fox)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Kennedy Center Honors" (CBS special)
Honorees include Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, David Mamet, and Barbara Mandrell.
📺 9 p.m. "Fixer Upper: Chip Bought a Mansion" (Magnolia Network & HGTV, two-episode premiere)
Chip and Joanna Gaines have just three months to transform a 15,000-square-foot Waco estate that Chip purchased three years ago.
📺 9 p.m. "Universal Basic Guys" Season 3 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Grimsburg" Season 3 finale (Fox)
📺 10 p.m. "Happiness" Season 2 finale (PBS, two episodes)
MONDAY, DECEMBER 28
📺 "One Night in Idaho: Catching a Killer" (Prime Video, three-episode binge)
This follow-up revisits the Idaho college murders through the eyes of the law enforcement officers who investigated the case, featuring new interviews, never-before-seen evidence, and updates from friends and family in the wake of Bryan Kohberger's guilty plea.
📺 10 p.m. "Harlan Coben's Final Twist" Season 2 finale (CBS)
🎥 "Dolphins: My Close Encounter" (Netflix documentary)
Over more than a decade, a pioneering marine biologist follows a pod of Red Sea dolphins to shed light on their behavior and uncover new mysteries.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 29
📺 8 p.m. "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 8 (HGTV)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 30
📺 "The Later Daters" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 "Stick" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 9 p.m. "Life's a Beach" (HGTV, two-episode premiere)
Colorful real estate agents will lead beachy buyers on waterfront property tours where they'll debate renovation needs, wrestle with wish lists and stretch every dollar to land an ocean view.
📺 9 p.m. "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" Season 3 (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition" Season 2 (Bravo, two-episode premiere)
📺 9 p.m. "The Year: 2026" (ABC special)
Robin Roberts returns alongside ABC News' anchors, correspondents, and hosts for a star-studded look back at the headlines that shaped the world, and the pop-culture moments that had everyone talking.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 31
📺 "The Day" (Paramount+)
When a bank robbery turns into a hostage crisis, a police negotiator (Minnie Driver) races to save those trapped inside, before the story rewinds to reveal the same events from the perspectives of the robbers and their hostages.
📺 "Mix Tape" limited series finale (AMC+)
📺 8 p.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest" (ABC & Disney+)
Seacrest goes live from Times Square, alongside co-host Rita Ora; Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski will return to Las Vegas, while Druski will join as co-host from Chicago.
📺 8 p.m. "NBC100: The Countdown" (NBC)
Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin will help celebrate NBC's centennial anniversary by counting down 100 memorable moments in the network's history.
📺 8 p.m. "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash" (CBS)
HARDY, Little Big Town, and The Red Clay Strays perform live from downtown Nashville.
🏈 8:15 p.m. "Thursday Night Football" Season 20 finale (Prime Video)
📺 10:30 p.m. "A Toast to 2026!" (NBC)
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager ring in the new year with a two-hour star-studded special revisiting the buzziest and funniest pop culture moments of the year with commentary from a lineup of comedians, athletes, TV personalities, and NBC News talent.