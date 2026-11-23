📺 "Collect & Praise" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Faith comes second to fortune as a money-hungry megachurch pastor (Druski) and his unpredictable deacon (Mike Epps) scheme their way through scandal, chaos, and controversy.

📺 "FBI True" Season 9 (Paramount+, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Phony" Season 1 finale (Hulu)

📺 "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" Season 6, Part 2 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)

📺 "Trinity" (Netflix, seven-episode binge)

A heroic naval officer's (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) newfound connection to the secretary of defense (Richard Madden) leads her to uncover a trail of secrets that may tie him to a global threat.

📺 8 p.m. "Dancing With the Holidays" (ABC special)

The ballroom comes alive with holiday magic — and 12 all-new festive-themed routines.

📺 9 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (ABC special)

Filmed in Nashville in front of a live audience, the 17th annual special will feature one-of-a-kind musical performances of festive classics from some of country music's biggest stars.

📺 9 p.m. "Doc" fall finale (Fox)

🎥 "An Open Field" (original documentary)

Through collective grief and compassion, the film follows director Teboho Edkins' return to the Ethiopian field where his younger brother and 156 others were killed in a Boeing 737 MAX plane crash in 2019.

🎥 9 p.m. "Seized" (HBO documentary)

Through the immediacy of security footage and police body cameras, the film chronicles the 2023 raid on the offices of the Marion County Record and the home of its longtime editor, Eric Meyer — a divisive figure whose relentless pursuit of the truth often ran afoul of Marion residents and authority figures.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

📺 "All the Queen's Men" series finale (Paramount+)

📺 "All's Fair" Season 2 finale (Hulu)

📺 "Bad Monkey" Season 2 (Apple TV)

📺 "Rivals" Season 2 finale (Hulu)

📺 "World War II: Behind Enemy Lines" (original series, four-episode binge)

Witness one US Army unit's battles, bravery, and covert missions from D-Day to V-E Day in never-before-seen restored footage and rare firsthand accounts; Josh Brolin narrates.

📺 8 p.m. "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" (NBC special)

Kelly Clarkson, EJAE, Kirk Franklin, Wynonna Judd, JYT, Alanis Morissette, Brad Paisley, Alex Warren, the Radio City Rockettes, and host Cynthia Erivo perform.

📺 8 p.m. "Scrubs" Episode No. 200 (ABC)

📺 8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Episode No. 100 (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 25 finale (History Channel)

📺 10 p.m. "Christmas With Snoop" (NBC special)

Snoop Dogg's holiday party features appearances and musical performances from Wayne Brady, Kristin Chenoweth, Adam Devine, Anelise Foxx, Jamie Foxx, Jane Handcock, October London, Craig Robinson, Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and Martha Stewart.

📺 10 p.m. "Sin City Rehab" Season 2 finale (HGTV)

🎥 "In a Holidaze" (Netflix movie)

After making a romantic mistake of epic proportions, a directionless twenty-something (Maddie Ziegler) finds herself trapped in a holiday time-loop, forced to relive the same Christmas at her family's cabin until she discovers what truly makes her happy; Rob Lowe, Graham Phillips, Jackie Sandler, and Elias Kacavas co-star.

🎥 "The Man With the Bag" (Prime Video movie)

With his biggest night of the year fast-approaching, Santa Claus (Arnold Schwarzenegger) recruits a thief (Alan Ritchson) from his naughty list who quickly assembles a crew of criminally skilled misfits — with a little help from elves and reindeer — to pull off the most unexpected heist of their lives; Awkwafina co-stars.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

📺 "Dance Moms: A New Era" Season 3 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)

📺 "Pride and Prejudice" (Netflix, six-episode binge)

Dolly Alderton's Jane Austen adaptation casts Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet.

📺 9 p.m. "Can You Hide... Shaq?" (ABC, two-episode premiere)

Nicole Byer hosts eight contestants as they take on the ultimate game of hide-and-seek — disguising, distracting, deceiving, and hiding Shaquille O'Neal in plain sight for a shot at the grand prize.

📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" fall finale (NBC)

📺 9 p.m. "My Favorite Murder" (HBO)

Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark take their podcast on tour across America, blending true crime, comedy, and deeply personal storytelling while inviting the passionate community of Murderinos that has grown around them to share their stories.

📺 10 p.m. "Cupertino" fall finale (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "Law & Order" fall finale (NBC)

🤣 "Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid" (Netflix comedy special)

🎥 "By Any Means" (Paramount+)

🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Gift Guide" (UPtv movie)

A marketing executive gains the ability to hear women's Christmas wishes and teams up with a single-mom influencer to create the ultimate holiday gift guide; Nazneen Contractor, Morgan David Jones, and Brian Sills star.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4

📺 "The Devil's Hour" final season (Prime Video, five-episode binge)

📺 "Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift" (Apple TV special)

Wembley, Gobo, Red, Mokey, and Boober embark on a festive adventure filled with holiday magic, friendship, and new musical numbers; Lilli Cooper and Nicole Scherzinger perform.

📺 "Selling Sunset" Season 10 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)

📺 8 p.m. "P-Valley" final season (Starz, two-episode premiere)

📺 9:15 p.m. "Happy's Place" fall finale (NBC)

📺 9:45 p.m. "Newlyweds" fall finale (NBC)

📺 10 p.m. "It's Florida, Man" Season 3 (HBO)

🎥 "I Want Your Sex" (HBO Max)

🎥 "One Night Only" (Peacock)

🎥 "The Bend in the River" (Netflix documentary)

Filmmaker Robb Moss revisits five friends at different stages of life, weaving nearly 50 years of footage into a portrait of aging and companionship.

🎥 "Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway" (Disney+ movie)

With the stress of the holidays fast approaching, the Heffley family — to Greg's dismay — makes a last-minute decision to escape to an all-inclusive island resort for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Hijinks inevitably ensue.

🎥 "14th" (Netflix documentary)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay explores the principles of the 14th Amendment as it asks: Who gets to belong?

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas in the Ballroom" (UPtv movie)

After leaving a hit dance show, a dancer retreats to a small-town studio, where she rediscovers her passion and finds unexpected romance; Kym Johnson Herjavec, Gilles Marini, Sarah Higgins, and Carson Kressley star.

🎥 8 p.m. "The Snowflake Effect" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A corporate attorney (Heather Hemmens) is cursed with everyone else's bad luck after entering a magical antique snowflake into a gift exchange, forcing her to team up with a gift-shop clerk (Mark Ghanimé) to track it down before Christmas.

🎥 8 p.m. "'Twas the Night Before Murder" (LMN movie)

A fading Broadway star's comeback in a high-profile Christmas musical takes a terrifying turn when an aspiring understudy holds her captive and plots to steal her role, her identity, and her life; Liz Fenning, Lily Grace, and Rib Hillis star.

🎥 9 p.m. "A Memorable Christmas" (AspireTV movie)

A commercial real estate attorney (Asia'h Epperson) returns home for Christmas and learns her firm is planning to demolish a community center where she's been volunteering to teach girls dance.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5

📺 8 p.m. "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" (CNN special)

This annual presentation honors everyday people who are making extraordinary contributions to help improve the lives of others; Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates host.

📺 10 p.m. "The Hallmark Christmas Experience: A Hometown Holiday" (Hallmark Channel special)

Jonathan Bennett and Melissa Peterman host from Hallmark's Christmas Experience, where they'll be joined by other Hallmark stars and offer a first look at what's coming to the network in 2027.

🎥 8 p.m. "Christmas from the Heart" (Lifetime movie)

A grieving widow (Tia Mowry) travels to Lisbon to meet the recipient of her late husband's heart, only to fall for the woman's brother (Henderson Wade).

🎥 8 p.m. "The Christmas Ornament Library" (Great American Family movie)

When a librarian and a newspaper reporter discover a hidden room filled with generations of Christmas ornaments, their quest to reunite each keepsake with its family revives a beloved tradition and reveals the stories that bind the community together; Merritt Patterson and Ryan Paevey star.

🎥 8 p.m. "A Grand Biltmore Christmas" (Hallmark Channel movie)

A woman living in 1915 (Holland Roden) reunites with a mysterious friend from her childhood (Niall Matter), only to discover he's a time traveler and is transported with him to the present day; Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes, Rachel Boston, and Wes Brown co-star.

🎥 9 p.m. "Tapping Into Christmas" (OWN movie)

After her New York theater career stalls, an aspiring performer (Corinne Foxx) returns home to Memphis for Christmas and discovers that her beloved community theater is facing closure; D Smoke, Debbie Allen, and Obba Babatundé co-star.

🎥 10 p.m. "The Toymaker's Christmas Romance" (Lifetime movie)

An ambitious toy executive (Chantel Riley) facing a corporate takeover rediscovers the holiday spirit with help from Christmas spirits and a charming toy designer (Brendan Morgan).