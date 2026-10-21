Coach Reboot, Starring Ty Burrell, In The Works At NBC

"Coach" originally ran on ABC from 1989 to 1997 and starred Craig T. Nelson in the title role. For all nine seasons, Nelson played Hayden Fox, head coach of Minnesota's fictional Screaming Eagles college football team (and, later, coach of a fictional NFL expansion team called the Orlando Breakers). The main cast also included Jerry Van Dyke and Bill Fagerbakke as assistant coaches Luther Van Dam and Michael "Dauber" Dybinski, respectively, as well as Shelley Fabares (who died earlier this year) as Hayden's wife, Christine.

The potential Ty Burrell-led "Coach" reboot will be NBC's second attempt at bringing the property back for more episodes. In 2015, the network handed a 13-episode, straight-to-series order to a "Coach" sequel series that would have found Nelson reprising his original role. However, the project was later scrapped during production a few months later, with sources citing behind-the-scenes creative issues as reason for the cancellation.

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