Survivor 51's [Spoiler] Says She Would've Gone To Rocks If Roles Were Reversed
Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor"!
"Survivor 51" almost went to rocks Wednesday when a tied vote between Linnea and Lewis led to absolute chaos (and permanent uncertainty!) at Tribal Council.
After a new twist sent Maggie over to the Dina tribe with an extra vote to gift, the farmer from West Virginia made an even bigger move. In an attempt to save her allies Lewis and Kilby (who found themselves very much at the bottom of their swap tribe), she not only armed them with one extra vote, but two. She also told them that she had a particular target in mind: Linnea. After two tied votes at Tribal, Kilby was locked, loaded, and ready to draw rocks with Sharonda, Eric, and Christian. The original Savus, however, were not so gung-ho about a 1-in-4 chance of being eliminated. Since they refused to go to rocks, Linnea became the seventh person voted out of "Survivor 51." (Read our full recap here.)
Below, TVLine talks to Linnea about that wild Tribal Council, her relationships with Lewis and Kilby, her feelings about Maggie, and so much more.
TVLINE | "So crazy you forgot your torch." Tell me about that moment when Sharonda, Eric, and Christian refused to go to rocks and your game went up in smoke.
LINNEA CAPOBIANCO | It was brutal. It was brutal beyond words, being there and experiencing it, and it was brutal to rewatch it last night. I found myself a lot more emotional than I thought I was going to be.
TVLINE | What didn't viewers get to see at that Tribal Council?
I mean, the Tribal was like two hours, so a lot of conversations were missed. A lot of me talking to Kilby was missed. A lot of my Savu alliance members crying and trying to plead with Kilby, that was missed too. They only got to show small parts of it.
TVLINE | Let's say Kilby and Lewis had written someone else's name down. Would you have gone to rocks for Sharonda, Eric, or Christian?
I think yes. It's an exciting thing to do. Particularly, I feel confident that I would have done it for Sharonda. That's who I felt closest with on the Savu alliance at that point. So I would like to say yes for Sharonda in particular. For the other two, TBD, I think. I think it would have depended on the group dynamics at that point. I would have at least tried to call Kilby's bluff a little bit more.
TVLINE | Did you feel like maybe the Savus should have pushed back more on Kilby?
Yeah, I wish they at least tried. I really do love my Savu members, [but] they were a little softer in that moment than I had hoped. Alexis, my real No. 1, would have absolutely tried to call Kilby out and be more confident in that time, and absolutely would have gone to rocks for me. Unfortunately I got separated from her in the tribe swap.
TVLINE | You could see their faces drop and the fear in their eyes at one point. It seemed like Kilby fed off that.
One-hundred percent, yeah. He saw their weakness — shoutout Kilby — and he ran with it. He acted really confident, even if he wasn't.
Maggie makes a move
TVLINE | When did you learn that it was actually Maggie who orchestrated your vote-out, and what do you make of that?
Last night! That was my first time knowing about that.
TVLINE | Reactions, thoughts, feelings?
Holy crap, Maggie. What the heck, girl? I mean, we barely interacted out there. I gave her a hug on the first day, and then she came to my tribe an hour before Tribal and gave not one, but two extra votes to the people on the bottom. Not much to say there. I don't know. I would have liked to work with her after the merge.
TVLINE | What were your thoughts on Maggie before that?
All positive. I had nothing negative to say. She killed it in the challenges physically. I was excited to work with her.
TVLINE | What were your relationships like with Kilby and Lewis? In hindsight, was there anything you could've done to maybe shift that target onto someone else?
Something that really wasn't shown throughout the season was my relationship with Kilby. He is the person I connected with the most on Day 1 at the marooning. We actually hiked, we scaled a mountain together for over 25 minutes looking for idols and advantages, and he is the person I spent the most time with during marooning. And then leading up to the tribe swap, we were winking at each other, confirming our alliance leading up to Dina. So when we were put on the same tribe, I was thrilled about that. The bond was real, which you hear me say during Tribal, which, it might have not made a lot of sense because it wasn't shown, only the bromance between Eric and Kilby was shown. But my alliance with Kilby was real, and that's why the betrayal hurt so bad. Lewis was legitimately pooping his pants on the floor, out for the count when he was on Dina. I had no time to bond with him, so I continued fostering relationships with Savu, and I continued fostering my relationship with Kilby.
TVLINE | Linnea, "Survivor 51" keeps voting out women — six in a row! What's up with that?
It's brutal. I mean, we have to stop letting these beefy men be so valued in challenges. I'm great at challenges. A lot of the other women [too]. This season, and I think absolutely throughout "Survivor" history, there's a little bit of a disadvantage on women, particularly in the first half of the game, because you want to win the challenges. And it also allows the men to be a little bit more cocky and confident, and run their big mouths at Tribal and make bigger moves because women are afraid to do too much and get sent home. Yeah, we should have stuck together a little bit more. It's not like there's an alliance of men that was picking the women off. We were all involved, but it sucks.
Lewis' blood ring didn't fool anyone
TVLINE | If the tribe swap never happened, what was your plan for the rest of the game?
Let me tell you what would have happened, OK? First, let me tell you the difference between two tribes and three tribes. Two large tribes, that is when the social dynamics lead the game. That's when it's, who's lying to who, who trusts who, who's manipulating who. When it's three smaller tribes, that is when the twists, turns, and advantages lead the chaos because the votes become a little bit more predictable, and so it's the twists and turns and advantages that lead to exciting Tribals. That's unfortunately what happened to me.
Had we stayed two larger tribes, which I really think the "Survivor" fans were enjoying, we would have seen, I think, juicier tribe dynamics because there's giant five-versus-four, big juicy votes. Savu of seven, we were really strong. What would have happened there? I don't know. I think it would have been really interesting to watch.
TVLINE | What did you make of Lewis' not-so-magical blood ring?
I know I dropped my jaw. Apparently, I dropped my jaw for every damn thing. I had no idea I did that till I watched this myself on TV. But we very quickly realized it was fake because of Christian's jewelry expertise, and actually, that is what made me feel even more confident going into Tribal. I was the only one that looked through Lewis' bag, and we also all realized that the blood ring was fake. So I rightfully felt quite confident that Lewis did not have anything from Exile. And my relationship with Kilby, he showed me the one advantage that Maggie gave him. So I felt I was sitting pretty. I wasn't.
TVLINE | Were you aware of the helicopter alliance? When I spoke to Jenna last week, she had no idea.
You know, actually on Day 1 when the two tribes were formed and we were driving away on our individual boats, I literally saw Sharonda and Jelly blow a kiss to each other or wink to each other, and I remember clocking that. And I saw Dev and Ori talking to each other as well at the marooning, so I actually had an idea that that was happening, but I didn't want to call Sharonda out on it because I didn't want her to think I was doing too much.
TVLINE | Let's talk about the challenge. Was that three-tiered balance beam as hard as it looked?
It was tough. We were in second in terms of pacing behind Toka, but Mike just killed it on throwing the basketballs in. I mean, kudos to him, that was insane. It was like we looked up and he was done. We didn't even get the opportunity.
TVLINE | What else should "Survivor" fans know? Anything we didn't see or something you want to clarify?
I want revenge. I'm so ready to go back out there. I feel like, an hour before Tribal, two insane advantages arrived, I didn't have the opportunity to respond in a strategic manner. I really didn't have the time. I worked really hard to foster the relationships that I had, and I didn't really get to use them in the end because of two crazy twists. So I'm bummed about it and I'm ready to get back out there. I'm grateful to have played.
TVLINE | What would you do differently if you get a second shot to compete?
Oof, I think I would embrace the chaos. I would have run after Maggie as she was talking to those individual people, because [if] someone comes on a boat, they have something and I can't trust it. So I should have been stalking her and listening to what she was talking about or looking through her bag. I wish I did a little bit more of that.