Survivor 51's [Spoiler] Says She Would've Gone To Rocks If Roles Were Reversed

Spoilers ahead for Wednesday's episode of "Survivor"!

"Survivor 51" almost went to rocks Wednesday when a tied vote between Linnea and Lewis led to absolute chaos (and permanent uncertainty!) at Tribal Council.

After a new twist sent Maggie over to the Dina tribe with an extra vote to gift, the farmer from West Virginia made an even bigger move. In an attempt to save her allies Lewis and Kilby (who found themselves very much at the bottom of their swap tribe), she not only armed them with one extra vote, but two. She also told them that she had a particular target in mind: Linnea. After two tied votes at Tribal, Kilby was locked, loaded, and ready to draw rocks with Sharonda, Eric, and Christian. The original Savus, however, were not so gung-ho about a 1-in-4 chance of being eliminated. Since they refused to go to rocks, Linnea became the seventh person voted out of "Survivor 51." (Read our full recap here.)

Below, TVLine talks to Linnea about that wild Tribal Council, her relationships with Lewis and Kilby, her feelings about Maggie, and so much more.

TVLINE | "So crazy you forgot your torch." Tell me about that moment when Sharonda, Eric, and Christian refused to go to rocks and your game went up in smoke.

LINNEA CAPOBIANCO | It was brutal. It was brutal beyond words, being there and experiencing it, and it was brutal to rewatch it last night. I found myself a lot more emotional than I thought I was going to be.

TVLINE | What didn't viewers get to see at that Tribal Council?

I mean, the Tribal was like two hours, so a lot of conversations were missed. A lot of me talking to Kilby was missed. A lot of my Savu alliance members crying and trying to plead with Kilby, that was missed too. They only got to show small parts of it.

TVLINE | Let's say Kilby and Lewis had written someone else's name down. Would you have gone to rocks for Sharonda, Eric, or Christian?

I think yes. It's an exciting thing to do. Particularly, I feel confident that I would have done it for Sharonda. That's who I felt closest with on the Savu alliance at that point. So I would like to say yes for Sharonda in particular. For the other two, TBD, I think. I think it would have depended on the group dynamics at that point. I would have at least tried to call Kilby's bluff a little bit more.

TVLINE | Did you feel like maybe the Savus should have pushed back more on Kilby?

Yeah, I wish they at least tried. I really do love my Savu members, [but] they were a little softer in that moment than I had hoped. Alexis, my real No. 1, would have absolutely tried to call Kilby out and be more confident in that time, and absolutely would have gone to rocks for me. Unfortunately I got separated from her in the tribe swap.

TVLINE | You could see their faces drop and the fear in their eyes at one point. It seemed like Kilby fed off that.

One-hundred percent, yeah. He saw their weakness — shoutout Kilby — and he ran with it. He acted really confident, even if he wasn't.

