Quote Of The Day By Morgan Freeman: 'If You Can Get Out Of Bed And...'
Pursuing your dreams takes time, and Morgan Freeman had to wait until his golden years to make his acting aspirations a reality. The actor, who's starred in Hollywood classics like "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Dark Knight" trilogy, and "Million Dollar Baby" (the latter led to his Oscar win), only rose to prominence when he was 50. Freeman served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic, and pivoted to acting when he realized that flying wasn't his ultimate goal.
Although his path to the big screen wasn't overnight, he was already taking steps toward acting in his youth. In the '50s, he moved to Los Angeles to hone his performing arts skills at the City College, and a few years later, Freeman was making strides on Broadway. Yet, the recognition for his work on film only came in 1987, when he starred in "Street Smart" and earned his first Academy Award nomination.
Ever since then, Freeman has played a wide range of characters, from Nelson Mandela in Clint Eastwood's "Invictus" to God in the Jim Carrey-led satire "Bruce Almighty." With a distinct baritone voice (one you'd likely recognize in multiple documentaries) and a grounding presence in every film or TV show he is in, Freeman continues to put in the work with no retirement plans in sight.
In 2026, the actor reprised his role as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullis in Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness" and even released a blues album. The quote of the day shows how Freeman remains committed to acting and counts his blessings as he nears the age of 90.
Quote of the Day by Morgan Freeman
"If you can get out of bed and don't fall down when you do it, then you just count your blessings and keep moving."
The quote above comes from an interview Morgan Freeman did with The New York Times in August 2026, where he discussed his character's White House drama in "Lioness" and what motivates him to continue choosing projects. The actor shared that he still finds it thrilling to receive a script with him in mind, but nowadays, he considers a couple of factors before signing onto a role. After negotiating pay and any changes that need to be made to the script, he keeps himself open to new opportunities.
His quote refers to another quote by Clint Eastwood, which is "don't let the old man in." Instead of hitting pause on his career due to his age, Freeman wants to keep himself busy and active. "I'll work as long as I can — as long as somebody says, 'Do you want to do this part?'" he added in the NYT interview.
Deeper meaning of Morgan Freeman's quote — age is just a number
Morgan Freeman's quote is inspiring because he is living proof that you can pursue your dreams even later in life. Breaking into the industry at 50 and building a career that spans six decades, Freeman never ceases to put in the work and overcome ageism. Instead of letting others dictate your longevity in your field or cave into the expectations imposed on you based on your age, Freeman shows that we can still keep moving and stay motivated to do what we love.
Although the actor has revealed that his appetite for acting "dimmed a little" over time, he is still excited to take on new challenges and push himself as a performer. The way he approaches his job remains the same, even if he's won multiple accolades and already left an indelible mark in film history.
When asked by The New York Times if there are any roles he is still hoping to play, he simply said: "No. I'm pushing 90 now. So, the roles that I wished I had been able to play, Denzel Washington will play." At this stage in his career, Freeman just wants to continue to tap into his talents without the pressure of reaching a particular goal. He has nothing left to prove, and we can all look up to him whenever we feel discouraged.
More quotes from Morgan Freeman
- "I'm making a great effort because sometimes life is not enjoyable. Sometimes it's painful and sometimes it's stressful, sometimes it's agonizing even, so I think once you get around those humps: Strive for pleasure and peace." — from a 2012 interview with The Talks
- "One of the things I say to young people, particularly my kids, is: 'You get what you want.' I'm making [a] distinction between 'want' and 'would like to have.' What you want is what you're going to put on the refrigerator door. You're going to focus on that and get it. It's going to happen. It's unstoppable." — from a 2016 interview with Esquire
- "I don't know if I actually can say I've learned a lesson. What I try to do is good work; do your job and the rest will take care of itself." — from a 2025 interview with The Guardian