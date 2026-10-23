Quote Of The Day By Morgan Freeman: 'If You Can Get Out Of Bed And...'

Pursuing your dreams takes time, and Morgan Freeman had to wait until his golden years to make his acting aspirations a reality. The actor, who's starred in Hollywood classics like "The Shawshank Redemption," "The Dark Knight" trilogy, and "Million Dollar Baby" (the latter led to his Oscar win), only rose to prominence when he was 50. Freeman served in the U.S. Air Force as a mechanic, and pivoted to acting when he realized that flying wasn't his ultimate goal.

Although his path to the big screen wasn't overnight, he was already taking steps toward acting in his youth. In the '50s, he moved to Los Angeles to hone his performing arts skills at the City College, and a few years later, Freeman was making strides on Broadway. Yet, the recognition for his work on film only came in 1987, when he starred in "Street Smart" and earned his first Academy Award nomination.

Ever since then, Freeman has played a wide range of characters, from Nelson Mandela in Clint Eastwood's "Invictus" to God in the Jim Carrey-led satire "Bruce Almighty." With a distinct baritone voice (one you'd likely recognize in multiple documentaries) and a grounding presence in every film or TV show he is in, Freeman continues to put in the work with no retirement plans in sight.

In 2026, the actor reprised his role as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullis in Taylor Sheridan's "Lioness" and even released a blues album. The quote of the day shows how Freeman remains committed to acting and counts his blessings as he nears the age of 90.