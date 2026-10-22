Tom Skerritt, Picket Fences And Top Gun Star, Dead At 93

Actor Tom Skerritt, who won an Emmy for "Picket Fences" and whose movie roles included "Top Gun" and "Alien," has died at the age of 93, TVLine has confirmed.

Skerritt died Wednesday of natural causes, his family shared in a statement: "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity, and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world, and helping others find and share their own voices. We are incredibly grateful for the love and support being shown by his friends, colleagues, and fans. We ask for privacy as our family grieves."

Skerritt first broke out as surgeon Duke Forrest in Robert Altman's 1970 military comedy "M*A*S*H" (which went on to inspire the hit TV series.) He later starred alongside Sigourney Weaver as Dallas, captain of the Nostromo, in the seminal 1979 sci-fi film "Alien," and played Tom Cruise's flight instructor Viper in the 1986 blockbuster "Top Gun." His other film credits included "Steel Magnolias," "Poltergeist III," "A River Runs Through It," and "Contact."