Michael Gray, Shazam! Star, Dead At 75

Michael Gray, best known as Billy Batson in the 1970s superhero series "Shazam!," died on Friday, October 16, his publicist announced Thursday. Gray, who was 75, died of natural causes.

Gray's Billy was a teenager who would turn into Captain Marvel (played by another actor; first Jackson Bostwick, and later John Davey) whenever he said "Shazam!" The live-action series ran on CBS for three seasons, from September 1974 to October 1976, as part of the network's Saturday-morning programming.

Gray's other TV work included "The Little People," "Dynasty," "Marcus Welby, M.D.," "Room 222," "The Flying Nun," and "The Brady Bunch," in which he played Marcia's boyfriend, Jeff. In recent years, he lent his voice to several episodes of the animated series "Archer," appeared on "Comic Book Men," and had a cameo in the film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

He is survived by his wife, Stacy Benon Gray, stepchildren Ryan Cooper and Laurel Cooper, and son-in-law Lee Barker.