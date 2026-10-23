Anika Rashaun, Real World Roommate And The Challenge Contestant, Dead At 34

Anika Rashaun, a roommate from "Real World Seattle: Bad Blood" and a one-time contestant on "The Challenge," has died. She was 34.

Rashaun died earlier this month after being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, according to an October 5 post from a friend's Substack. The reality vet's former "Real World" cast member Theo King-Bradley also confirmed the news on social media.

"I've been doing everything else to keep my mind off the fact that you're not here," he wrote in an Instagram tribute Friday. "I've genuinely been sad as hell since hearing you passed. I'm sad I didn't get to see you one last time. But the last time and conversation we had with each other I can cherish and play it back in my mind to smile."

He continued: "If I could just have one last time hearing your voice calling me 'Teddy' I'd be ok. You always kept it real with me and told me the s**t I didn't want to hear which is why I always beyond respected you. From doing our first show together. To you being with me my first time out the country. The time we had on the resort in Thailand with Marie and Bruno. I could never forget you. But for now until the end I have photos and videos to relive you. Love you Lil Mama."

Rashaun's first dip into reality TV was on MTV's "Real World" in 2016. She was introduced to audiences as an aspiring TV host and Pace University graduate from Harlem, New York. She later competed in Season 29 of "The Challenge" titled "Invasion of the Champions" where she was eliminated in Episode 3. The season filmed in Thailand and premiered on the cabler in February 2017.

Aside from her time spent on television, Rashaun ran a dating app service and appeared on podcasts to discuss modern dating and matchmaking.