Vanderpump Rules Sets Season 11 Premiere — Minus Raquel Leviss

It's official: Raquel Leviss is not returning to Vanderpump Rules.

Bravo has confirmed that Season 11 of the long-running reality show will premiere in January and pick up in the wake of #Scandoval. The returning cast list names Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, along with friends Ally Lewber and Brock Davies... but not Leviss.

The news was made official during Friday's "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon, a three-day celebration of all things Bravo, in Las Vegas. More than 160 Bravolebrities are expected to appear at this year's convention, which features more than 60 panels and live events.

Leviss became embroiled in the controversy dubbed #Scandoval after she and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval were revealed to have engaged in a months-long affair. The ongoing tryst took place while he was dating another co-star, Ariana Madix. Sandoval and Madix had been together for a decade, and all three previously had been friends. The betrayal came to light when Madix discovered sexually charged texts between her partner and friend. (For a full explainer of the scandal, go here.)

Though the buzziest bit of friend-group drama was not caught on camera during Season 10, it was discussed in detail during the cast's recent three-part reunion. The biggest bombshell came at the end of Part 3: In an interview held six days after the reunion's taping, Leviss admitted that she and and Tom had been hooking up regularly — not just once when they were in Mexico for Scheana Shay's wedding, which had been their agreed-upon story.

During the reunion, Leviss told host Andy Cohen that she wasn't sure she would be back for Season 11, but that she wanted to return. Come June, it had been reported that she had not signed on to shoot new episodes.

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules will "follow the former SURvers as they pick up the pieces following a scandal that sent shockwaves through the zeitgeist," according to the official logline. "With resentments, acceptance and shifting alliances, this group attempts to navigate the lines drawn in the sand while rebuilding friendships, developing their businesses and healing from past relationships." Press PLAY above to watch a new teaser trailer.