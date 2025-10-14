What To Watch Tuesday: #NCISverse Returns, DWTS Dedication Night And More
On TV This Tuesday: The #NCISverse is back, and Dancing With the Stars' remaining celebs pay tribute to the most influential people in their lives.
Showtimes for October 14, 2025
Chad Powers
The night before an away game in Knoxville, Russ and Danny must sneak out of the team hotel and go on a dangerous mission behind enemy lines.
Guts & Glory
Series premiere: Competitors are thrust into an immersive horror experience full of unexpected, genre-themed challenges.
Obituary
Season 2 premiere: Elvira's life spirals after the death of her father. As she grieves, her secrets strain her bond with Emerson.
Only Murders in the Building
Mabel gathers a ragtag group to crash an exclusive ladies night; Charles and Oliver accidentally end up in couples' therapy.
Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
Series premiere: Pulled back into action, Sam Fisher (voiced by Liev Schreiber) must help a new recruit unravel a global conspiracy.
Dancing With the Stars
The 10 remaining couples pay tribute to influential people in their lives with moving and meaningful performances; Kym Johnson guest-judges.
Murder in a Small Town
A famous singer and her team go on a coastal trip to write music but things take a fatal turn.
NCIS
Season 23 premiere: Reeling from his father’s murder, Parker goes to extreme lengths to hunt down the woman he holds responsible; Nancy Travis guest-stars.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Whitney treats her friends to a wine tasting… with psychic readings.
The Voice
The Battle Rounds continue as Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire enlist superstar Battle Advisors to help prepare their artists.
Doc
An outdated medical proxy form creates tension between a patient’s ex-husband and current partner; Amy, Jake and Hannah investigate a college student’s sudden blindness.
The Lowdown
Lee spends a day with his worst enemy.
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
This American Masters installment chronicles Matlin’s life — including the Oscar winner's turbulent relationship with co-star William Hurt and her struggle to overcome addiction.
NCIS: Origins
Season 2 premiere: Gibbs and Franks investigate the disappearance of a young Marine connected to a mysterious compound; Lala’s fate is revealed.
High Potential
When a social media stunt turns deadly, Morgan and Karadec head to an influencer content house to track down answers; the team adjusts to Capt. Wagner’s new role.
NCIS: Sydney
Season 3 premiere: The discovery of two missing U.S. Navy aviators adrift in the Coral Sea leads the team to expose a sinister terrorist plot.
On Brand With Jimmy Fallon
Captain Morgan and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tap the eight creatives to fuel a Super Bowl campaign with the goal of reaching younger generations.