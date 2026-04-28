What To Watch In May: Your Guide To 230+ TV Premieres And Finales

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a May 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 31 days.

Among May's biggest series debuts: "The Boroughs," a new entry from The Duffer Brothers centered on a monstrous threat to a retirement community; "Dutton Ranch," a "Yellowstone" spin-off centered on fan favorites Rip and Beth; "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," a dark, twisted comedy led by Tatiana Maslany; "Spider-Noir," which casts Nicolas Cage as a down-on-his-luck P.I. in 1930s New York; and "Star City," a Soviet-centric offshoot of "For All Mankind."

Returning shows include "Brilliant Minds" (burning off its remaining six episodes), "The Chi" (final season), "Citadel," "Deli Boys," "The Four Seasons," and "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (all returning for Season 2), "Criminal Minds" (Season 19), "Rick and Morty" (Season 9), "Rivals" (Season 2), "SkyMed" (Season 4), and "The Terror" (Season 3).

More than three dozen season finales are also on tap, including broadcast franchises like "9-1-1," "FBI," "Law & Order," "NCIS" and #OneChicago, while nearly a dozen more sign off for good — including "The Boys," "The Comeback," "The Neighborhood," "Outlander," and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

And on the movie front, you've got "Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (featuring returning star John Krasinski), "Ladies First" (pitting Sacha Baron Cohen against Rosamund Pike), "Marty, Life Is Short" (a documentary chronicling the life of "Only Murders in the Building" star Martin Short), "Miss You, Love You" (a lighthearted drama starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells), and "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (an adaptation of the Shelby Van Pelt novel starring Sally Field).

Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in May; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And if you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

FRIDAY, MAY 1

📺 "American Gladiators" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, four episodes)

📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Twenty Twenty Six" (BritBox and Tubi, six-episode binge)

In this sequel to "Twenty Twelve," the BBC's former Head of Values Ian Fletcher (played by Hugh Bonneville) has been appointed to a key new role as Director of Integrity for the upcoming global football tournament.

🐎 8 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Oaks (NBC)

📺 8 p.m. "Gold Rush" Season 16 finale (Discovery Channel)

📺 9:30 p.m. "Zillow Gone Wild" Season 3 (HGTV)

📺 10 p.m. "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy & Juan" Season 6 finale (Discovery Channel)

🎥 "Doin' It" (Paramount+)

🎥 "Swapped" (Netflix movie)

A tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (Juno Temple) suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

🎥 "Wuthering Heights" (HBO Max)

SATURDAY, MAY 2

🐎 2:30 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Derby (NBC)

🎵 8 p.m. iHeartCountry Festival (Hulu live event)