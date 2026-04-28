What To Watch In May: Your Guide To 230+ TV Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a May 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 31 days.
Among May's biggest series debuts: "The Boroughs," a new entry from The Duffer Brothers centered on a monstrous threat to a retirement community; "Dutton Ranch," a "Yellowstone" spin-off centered on fan favorites Rip and Beth; "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed," a dark, twisted comedy led by Tatiana Maslany; "Spider-Noir," which casts Nicolas Cage as a down-on-his-luck P.I. in 1930s New York; and "Star City," a Soviet-centric offshoot of "For All Mankind."
Returning shows include "Brilliant Minds" (burning off its remaining six episodes), "The Chi" (final season), "Citadel," "Deli Boys," "The Four Seasons," and "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" (all returning for Season 2), "Criminal Minds" (Season 19), "Rick and Morty" (Season 9), "Rivals" (Season 2), "SkyMed" (Season 4), and "The Terror" (Season 3).
More than three dozen season finales are also on tap, including broadcast franchises like "9-1-1," "FBI," "Law & Order," "NCIS" and #OneChicago, while nearly a dozen more sign off for good — including "The Boys," "The Comeback," "The Neighborhood," "Outlander," and "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."
And on the movie front, you've got "Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (featuring returning star John Krasinski), "Ladies First" (pitting Sacha Baron Cohen against Rosamund Pike), "Marty, Life Is Short" (a documentary chronicling the life of "Only Murders in the Building" star Martin Short), "Miss You, Love You" (a lighthearted drama starring Allison Janney and Andrew Rannells), and "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (an adaptation of the Shelby Van Pelt novel starring Sally Field).
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in May; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And if you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
FRIDAY, MAY 1
📺 "American Gladiators" Season 1 finale (Prime Video, four episodes)
📺 "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Twenty Twenty Six" (BritBox and Tubi, six-episode binge)
In this sequel to "Twenty Twelve," the BBC's former Head of Values Ian Fletcher (played by Hugh Bonneville) has been appointed to a key new role as Director of Integrity for the upcoming global football tournament.
🐎 8 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Oaks (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "Gold Rush" Season 16 finale (Discovery Channel)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Zillow Gone Wild" Season 3 (HGTV)
📺 10 p.m. "Gold Rush: Mine Rescue With Freddy & Juan" Season 6 finale (Discovery Channel)
🎥 "Doin' It" (Paramount+)
🎥 "Swapped" (Netflix movie)
A tiny woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (Juno Temple) suddenly swap bodies, forcing them to team up to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.
🎥 "Wuthering Heights" (HBO Max)
SATURDAY, MAY 2
🐎 2:30 p.m. The 152nd Kentucky Derby (NBC)
🎵 8 p.m. iHeartCountry Festival (Hulu live event)
What to Watch the Week of May 3
SUNDAY, MAY 3
📺 "Soccer Meets America" (The Roku Channel, three-episode binge)
From the implosion of pro leagues in the 1980s to the 2026 World Cup, the docuseries chronicles the unexpected path of professional soccer in the United States.
⚾️ 12:30 p.m. "MLB Sunday Leadoff" Season 5 (Peacock)
📺 8 p.m. "Home Town" Season 10 finale (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 8 finale (TLC)
📺 9 p.m. "Eva Longoria: Searching for France" docuseries finale (CNN, two episodes)
📺 10 p.m. "Watson" series finale (CBS)
MONDAY, MAY 4
📺 "Lord of the Flies" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys becomes desert island castaways in the first television adaptation of William Golding's dystopian classic.
📺 "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord" Season 1 finale (Disney+, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "The Ultimate Baking Championship" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 10 p.m. "The Rookie" Season 8 finale (ABC, pictured above)
TUESDAY, MAY 5
📺 "A Taste for Murder" Season 1 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Will Trent" Season 4 finale (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale (Disney+)
📺 9 p.m. "The Dark Wizard" docuseries finale (HBO)
📺 9 p.m. "Funny AF With Kevin Hart" Season 1 finale (Netflix)
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" Season 2 finale (CBS)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Road Wars" Season 7 finale (A&E)
📺 10:30 p.m. "Customer Wars" Season 8 finale (A&E)
🎥 8 p.m. "The Ozu Diaries" (TCM documentary)
Director Daniel Raim presents an intimate portrait of legendary Japanese filmmaker Yasujirō Ozu, drawing on Ozu's personal writings, creative philosophy, and enduring artistic legacy.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
📺 "Citadel" Season 2 (Prime Video, seven-episode binge)
📺 "The Other Bennet Sister" (BritBox, three-episode premiere)
The Janice Hadlow adaptation brings Mary Bennet (played by Ella Bruccoleri) — the oft-overlooked middle sister in "Pride and Prejudice" — into the spotlight.
📺 "Worst Ex Ever" Season 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Island: Beyond the Villa" Season 2 finale (Peacock, two episodes)
🎥 "Countdown: Rousey vs. Carano" (Netflix documentary)
Hit training camp with MMA legends Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano before they return to the cage on May 16 for their must-see fight that's been years in the making; Uma Thurman narrates.
THURSDAY, MAY 7
📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" Season 1 finale (Hallmark+)
📺 "Legends" (Netflix, six-episode binge)
As drugs flood the streets of 1990s Britain, a team of civil servants is thrust undercover to topple the gangs behind it. Inspired by an untold true story; Tom Burke and Steve Coogan star.
📺 "M.I.A." (Peacock, nine-episode binge)
When her family's drug-running business shatters in tragedy, a young woman (Shannon Gisela) embarks on a dangerous journey through Miami's neon-lit underbelly.
📺 "The Terror" Season 3 (AMC+ and Shudder)
📺 8 p.m. "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" final season (MTV)
📺 8 p.m. "9-1-1" Season 9 finale (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Season 15 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 1 finale (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "Predator Hunters" Season 1 finale (A&E)
📺 10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 22 finale (ABC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Hunting Party" Season 2 finale (NBC)
🎥 "Send Help" (Hulu)
FRIDAY, MAY 8
📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 11 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked" Season 8 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Deadliest Catch" Season 22 (Discovery Channel)
📺 9 p.m. "Amadeus" (Starz)
Airing Stateside for the first time, this five-part limited series casts Will Sharpe as musical prodigy Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Paul Bettany as envious court composer Antonio Salieri.
📺 10 p.m. "The Proof Is Out There" Season 6 finale (History)
🎥 "Broad Trip" (The Roku Channel movie)
The road trip comedy centers on the dynamic between an uptight daughter (Sophia Bush) and her free spirit mother (Lauren Holly); Steve Guttenberg co-stars.
🎥 "Greenland 2: Migration" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Remarkably Bright Creatures" (Netflix movie)
While working nights at a small-town aquarium, a widow (Sally Field) bonds with a clever octopus (voiced by Alfred Molina) and an adrift young man (Lewis Pullman).
SATURDAY, MAY 9
🤼♂️ 6:30 p.m. WWE Backlash (ESPN App)
📺 8 p.m. "K-Everything" (CNN)
The four-week docuseries event offers a cultural exploration of Korea's explosive global influence; Daniel Dae Kim hosts.
📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 17 finale (A&E)
📺 10 p.m. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" Season 2 finale (A&E)
🎥 8 p.m. "All's Fair In Love & Mahjong" (Hallmark movie)
A school nurse (Fiona Gubelmann) rebuilds her life after a series of setbacks, discovering a gift for teaching mahjong and forming a bond with a charming contractor (Paul Campbell); Tamera Mowry-Housley and Melissa Peterman co-star.
What to Watch the Week of May 10
SUNDAY, MAY 10
📺 7 p.m. "A Plan to Kill" Season 2 finale (Oxygen)
📺 8 p.m. "Call the Midwife" Season 15 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Home Town: Inn This Together" (HGTV)
The spin-off sees Ben and Erin Napier help their family and friends restore the dilapidated 1930 Kress building in downtown Laurel, Mississippi.
📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid" Season 19 finale (Discovery Channel)
📺 8 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé" Season 12 (TLC)
📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
Airing over two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries marks the 40th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
📺 9 p.m. "Filthy Fortunes" Season 2 finale (Discovery Channel)
📺 10 p.m. "The Count of Monte Cristo" limited series finale (PBS)
📺 10 p.m. "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" Season 12 (TLC)
📺 10 p.m. "Rooster" Season 1 finale (HBO)
📺 10:30 p.m. "The Comeback" series finale (HBO)
🤣 8 p.m. "The Roast of Kevin Hart" (Netflix comedy special)
MONDAY, MAY 11
📺 "The Brokenwood Mysteries" Season 12 finale (Acorn TV)
📺 "Everyone Is Doing Great" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "The Great American Baking Show" Season 4 (The Roku Channel, six-episode binge)
📺 "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" Season 2 (Netflix)
📺 9 a.m. "Regular Show: The Lost Tapes" (Cartoon Network)
The revival once again picks up with Mordecai and Rigby, best friends who live and work at a local park.
📺 8 p.m. "American Idol" Season 24 finale (ABC and Disney+, three hours)
📺 8 p.m. "The Neighborhood" series finale (CBS, pictured above)
📺 8:30 p.m. "DMV" series finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "BBQ Brawl" Season 7 (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "Tucci in Italy" Season 2 (NatGeo)
🎥 "Untold UK: Jamie Vardy" (Netflix documentary)
From part-time footballer to Premier League legend, this is the story of Vardy's unprecedented path and his rise to the top against all odds.
TUESDAY, MAY 12
🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinal (Peacock & YouTube)
📺 "Devil May Cry" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 "Tyler Perry's Zatima" Season 4B (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 1 of 3 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" Season 23 finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Chopped Castaways" (Food Network)
Hosted by Ted Allen, the eight-episode series strands 12 elite chefs on a remote island, where survival skills are just as critical as culinary talent.
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" Season 3 finale (CBS, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Neighborhood Wars" Season 9 (A&E)
📺 9 p.m. "The Punisher: One Last Kill" (Disney+ special)
As Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) searches for meaning beyond revenge, an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.
📺 9 p.m. "7 Little Johnstons" Season 17 finale (TLC)
📺 9 p.m. "U.S. Against the World: Four Years With the Men's National Soccer Team" (HBO)
The five-part docuseries event follows Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, Weston McKennie, and an array of U.S. players on their personal and collective journeys toward their sport's signature global event: the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
📺 10 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 finale (History)
📺 10 p.m. "Squatters" (A&E)
Follow Flash Shelton and his team as they tackle high-stakes, fast-moving, and often volatile situations to help homeowners reclaim their property.
🎥 "Marty, Life Is Short" (Netflix documentary)
From director Lawrence Kasdan comes the definitive Martin Short documentary, combining never-before-seen archival footage and exclusive interviews with a star-studded list of friends and collaborators.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
📺 "Good Omens" series finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Off Campus" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
The Elle Kennedy adaptation centers on an opposites-attract romance between a quiet songwriter (Ella Bright) and a college hockey star (Belmont Cameli).
📺 "Perfect Match" Season 4 (Netflix, five-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 2 of 3 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Chicago Med" Season 11 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" Season 14 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition" (The CW)
Set against a cross-country journey along iconic Route 66, host Ian Ziering blends competition, storytelling, and real-world impact as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and other defining cultural milestones in 2026.
📺 9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup" Season 1 finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Chicago P.D." Season 13 finale (NBC)
📺 10 p.m. "The Face Doctors" (TLC)
When trauma, illness or genetic conditions impact the face, a dedicated team of specialists steps in to help rebuild appearance and restore confidence and hope.
🎥 9 p.m. "The A List: 15 Stories From Asia and Pacific Diasporas" (HBO documentary)
A tapestry of personal vignettes from across the Asian American, Native Hawai'ian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in America, the film captures lived experiences from high-profile celebrities like Sandra Oh, to unsung heroes like Madelyn Yu, a retired nurse in New Jersey.
THURSDAY, MAY 14
🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Semifinal (Peacock & YouTube)
📺 "Nemesis" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Two men on either side of the law collide when an expert criminal (Y'lan Noel) meets a brilliant police detective (Matthew Law).
📺 "On the Roam" Season 2 (HBO Max)
📺 8 p.m. "After the First 48" Season 12 (A&E)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Semifinal, Night 3 of 3 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Law & Order" Season 25 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" (Fox, two-week event)
Six contestants will compete in five epic challenges, with one critical catch... absolutely no sleeping!
📺 9 p.m. "Interrogation Raw" Season 5 (A&E)
📺 9 p.m. "Law & Order: SVU" Season 27 finale (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Welcome to Wrexham" Season 5 (FXX, two-episode premiere)
📺 10 p.m. "Killer Investigations" Season 1B (A&E)
FRIDAY, MAY 15
📺 "Couples Therapy" Season 5 (Paramount+, nine-episode binge)
📺 "Dutton Ranch" (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
In this "Yellowstone" spin-off, Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire.
📺 "Rivals" Season 2 (Hulu, three-episode premiere)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 finale (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Outlander" series finale (Starz)
📺 9 p.m. "The Last Woodsmen" Season 3 (Discovery Channel)
📺 10 p.m. "The Unbelievable With Dan Aykroyd" Season 3 finale (History)
🤣 "Lisa Ann Walter: It Was an Accident" (Hulu comedy special)
🎥 "The Crash" (Netflix documentary)
A teen slams her car into a building, killing her boyfriend and his friend — but what seems like a tragic accident soon becomes a murder case.
SATURDAY, MAY 16
🎵 Eurovision Song Contest Final (Peacock & YouTube)
🤼♂️ 8 p.m. Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano (Netflix live event)
📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" docuseries finale (CNN)
📺 10 p.m. "48 Hours" Season 39 finale (CBS)
📺 11:30 p.m. "Saturday Night Live" Season 51 finale (NBC)
What to Watch the Week of May 17
SUNDAY, MAY 17
📺 7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" Season 36 finale (ABC)
📺 7 p.m. "60 Minutes" Season 58 finale (CBS)
🏆 8 p.m. Academy of Country Music Awards (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Family Guy" Season 24 finale (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Naked & Afraid: Global Showdown" (Discovery)
Survivalists from all over the world — including Brazil, Australia, Mexico, and the United States — represent their homelands in a grueling 40-day primitive bushcraft competition.
📺 8:30 p.m. "Bob's Burgers" Season 16 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" docuseries finale (CNN, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Saturday Night Live UK" Season 1 finale (Peacock)
📺 10 p.m. "Betrayal: Secrets & Lies" Season 1 finale (ABC)
📺 10 p.m. "In the Eye of the Storm: Chasers" (Discovery)
Follow teams of real-world storm chasers and certified weather spotters as they venture into America's Tornado Alley, risking everything to self-shoot their encounters with nature at its most extreme, warn people in harm's way, and help save lives when disaster strikes.
MONDAY, MAY 18
📺 "You're Killing Me" (Acorn TV)
Set in a quaint New England town, this mystery follows a bestselling novelist (Brooke Shields) who teams up with an aspiring writer and podcaster (Amalia Williamson) to find the killer of a close friend; Tom Cavanagh co-stars.
📺 8 p.m. "Antiques Roadshow" Season 30 finale (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Contraband: Seized at the Airport" Season 2 finale (Discovery Channel)
📺 8 p.m. "FBI" Season 8 finale (CBS, special time)
📺 9 p.m. "CIA" Season 1 finale (CBS, special time)
📺 9 p.m. "History's Greatest Mysteries" Season 7 finale (History)
📺 9 p.m. "Hollywood Demons" Season 2 finale (Investigation Discovery)
📺 10 p.m. "History's Greatest Warriors" Season 1 finale (History)
TUESDAY, MAY 19
🎵 8 p.m. "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live" (CBS)
This two-hour special captures Stewart still at full throttle as he and his band launch the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, which launched in 2024 and has evolved into a multi-year global event.
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Baylen Out Loud" Season 3 (TLC)
📺 9 p.m. "In the City" (Bravo)
The "Summer House" spin-off follows Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Eoin Heavey, Andrea Denver, Lexi Sundin, Nick Barber, Yvonne Najor, Georgina Ferzil, Whitney Fransway, Kenny Martin, Gavin Moseley, and Katie Arundel as they navigate the biggest transitions of their lives — marriage, separation, parenthood, reinvention, and the reality of growing up without growing apart.
📺 9 p.m. "The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch" Season 7 (History)
📺 9:30 p.m. "World's Bargain Dream Homes" Season 1 finale (HGTV)
🤣 "Wanda Sykes: Legacy" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn" (Hulu documentary)
When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a bitter custody battle ensues. After the court orders the children into a controversial reunification program, Ty and Bryn take matters into their own hands by barricading themselves in a bedroom for 54 days, live-streaming their protest, and turning an intimate family crisis into a national viral reckoning.
🎥 "Untold UK: Liverpool's Miracle of Istanbul" (Netflix documentary)
At half-time in the 2005 Champions League final, Liverpool were 3-0 down. What happened next made football history.
🎥 9 p.m. "W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With a Cause" (PBS documentary)
The film is narrated by Viola Davis, with dramatic readings of Du Bois' words by Common, Courtney B. Vance, and Jeffrey Wright.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
📺 New "Bluey" Minisodes (Disney+)
📺 "The Boys" series finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Margo's Got Money Troubles" Season 1 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
A newly divorced mom (Tatiana Maslany) falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer; Jake Johnson co-stars.
📺 8 p.m. "Survivor" Season 50 finale (CBS, three hours)
📺 10 p.m. "Conspiracies & Coverups" Season 1 finale (Discovery Channel)
📺 10 p.m. "Shared Planet" docuseries finale (PBS)
🎥 "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War" (Prime Video movie)
Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) reunites with CIA operatives to navigate a treacherous web of betrayal against an enemy who knows their every move, facing a past they thought was long put to rest; Wendell Pierce, Michael Kelly, and Betty Gabriel also return.
THURSDAY, MAY 21
📺 "The Boroughs" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes (including Alfred Molina, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman) must band together to stop a monstrous threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time.
📺 "SkyMed" Season 4 (Paramount+, eight-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" Season 2 finale (CBS, two episodes)
📺 8 p.m. "Next Level Chef" Season 5 finale (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: 48 Hours of Fear" (Fox, Part 2 of 2)
📺 9 p.m. "Ghosts" Season 5 finale (CBS, two episodes, special time)
📺 10 p.m. "Elsbeth" Season 3 finale (CBS)
📺 11:35 p.m. "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" series finale (CBS)
🎥 "Kyle Larson vs. The Double" (Prime Video documentary)
NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson embarks on a two-year quest to complete one of auto racing's most demanding challenges.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
📺 "The Chi" final season (Paramount+, pictured above)
📺 "Mating Season" (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
From the creators of "Big Mouth" comes an adult animated comedy set in the animal world about love, sex, relationships... and the universal drive to find a partner and perpetuate the species.
📺 8 p.m. "Sheriff Country" Season 1 finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Fire Country" Season 4 finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Boston Blue" Season 1 finale (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "Hidden Beneath the Cities" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "The Yogurt Shop Murders" Episode 5 (HBO special)
📺 11:35 p.m. "Comics Unleashed" time slot premiere (CBS)
📺 12:37 a.m. "Funny You Should Ask" time slot premiere (CBS)
🤣 9 p.m. "Josh Johnson: Symphony" (HBO comedy special)
🎥 "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" (Peacock)
🎥 "Ladies First" (Netflix movie)
A ladies' man (played by Sacha Baron Cohen) finds his life upended when he wakes up in a parallel world dominated by women, and goes head-to-head with a fiery female colleague (Rosamund Pike).
SATURDAY, MAY 23
📺 9 p.m. "Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever" docuseries finale (CNN)
What to Watch the Week of May 24
SUNDAY, MAY 24
📺 8 p.m. "Marshals" Season 1 finale (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Tracker" Season 3 finale (CBS)
📺 11 p.m. "Rick and Morty" Season 9 (Adult Swim)
MONDAY, MAY 25
📺 "Summerwater" (Acorn TV)
At a Scottish cabin resort enduring unpredictable weather, the residents of Summerwater attempt to escape life's problems in the serenity of isolation — but find themselves forced to confront their darkest truths and deepest desires; Shirley Henderson, Dougray Scott, and Valene Kane star.
🏆 8 p.m. American Music Awards (CBS)
📺 8 p.m. "Rock the Block" Season 7 finale (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "World War II With Tom Hanks" (History, three-episode premiere)
Hanks hosts this 20-part docuseries reexamining WWII through the lens of a new century, offering a deeply human portrait of how the modern world was forged in the fires of global conflict.
📺 9 p.m. "Spider-Noir" (MGM+)
Nicolas Cage stars as a down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York forced to confront his past as the city's lone superhero. (All eight episodes drop Wednesday, May 27 on Prime Video.)
📺 10 p.m. "Food Network's Top 10" (Food Network)
Each episode counts down the Top 10 in a craveable category — from brunch and BBQ to burgers — serving up expert insight, insider intel, saucy secrets, and plenty of hot takes along the way.
TUESDAY, MAY 26
📺 8 p.m. "Summer House" Season 10 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Castle Impossible" Season 2 (HGTV)
📺 10:30 p.m. "The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition" Season 2 finale (History)
🎥 "Untold UK: Vinnie Jones" (Netflix documentary)
This is the story of Jones' rise, fall and comeback against odds (and red cards) — from one of football's most notorious hard men to FA cup winner.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 27
📺 "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "A Good Girl's Guide to Murder" Season 2 (Netflix, six-episode binge)
📺 "Perfect Match" Season 4 finale (Netflix)
📺 "The Testaments" Season 1 finale (Hulu)
📺 8 p.m. "Brilliant Minds" returns (NBC)
📺 8 p.m. "The Rise and Fall of the Roman Empire" (History)
The two-night event re-tells the staggering expansion, domination, and ultimate collapse of one of history's greatest and most cautionary civilizations.
📺 8 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" Season 2 finale (CBS, special time)
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 finale (Bravo)
📺 11 p.m. "Sisters" Season 2 finale (IFC)
THURSDAY, MAY 28
📺 "After the Flood" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 "Criminal Minds" Season 19 (Paramount+, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Deli Boys" Season 2 (Hulu, six-episode binge)
📺 "The Four Seasons" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge, pictured above)
📺 9 p.m. "Hacks" series finale (HBO Max)
📺 9 p.m. "Half Man" limited series finale (HBO)
📺 10 p.m. "Mysteries of Ancient Medicine" Season 1 finale (NatGeo)
📺 10 p.m. "That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer" Season 1 finale (Freeform)
FRIDAY, MAY 29
📺 "Calabasas Confidential" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Fresh out of college, a tight-knit group of friends, exes, and rivals returns to hillside SoCal luxury and unfinished drama.
📺 "For All Mankind" Season 5 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Rafa" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Rafael Nadal faces the end of his stunning career and long-term home in tennis' Mount Olympus with just one thing in mind: one last triumph.
📺 "Star City" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
The "For All Mankind" spin-off takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon.
🏈 8 p.m. "Fox UFL Friday" Season 2 finale (Fox)
🎥 "The Moment" (HBO Max)
🎥 "Propeller One-Way Night Coach" (Apple TV movie)
From writer/director John Travolta comes a film set in the golden age of aviation, as young airplane enthusiast Jeff (played by newcomer Clark Shotwell) and his mother (Kelly Eviston-Quinnett) set off on a one-way cross-country odyssey to Hollywood, which transforms a simple flight into the trip of a lifetime.
🎥 8 p.m. "Miss You, Love You" (HBO movie)
A blunt, grieving widow (Allison Janney) is forced to plan her husband's funeral with her estranged son's assistant (Andrew Rannells).
SATURDAY, MAY 30
📺 8 p.m. "K-Everything" docuseries finale (CNN)
📺 9 p.m. "Craig Ferguson: American on Purpose" (CNN)
The former "Late Late Show" host explores what it means to be American through humor, history, and personal reflection.
📺 9 p.m. "Storage Wars" Season 18 (A&E)
SUNDAY, MAY 31
🏆 "The 51st AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Eddie Murphy" (Netflix)
📺 8 p.m. "24 in 24: Last Chef Standing" Season 3 finale (Food Network)
📺 9 p.m. "The Audacity" Season 1 finale (AMC)
📺 9 p.m. "Euphoria" Season 3 finale (HBO)