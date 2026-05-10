What To Watch Sunday: Call The Midwife And Rooster Wrap, The Comeback Ends, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "Call the Midwife" and "Rooster" wrap for the season, Lisa Kudrow's "The Comeback" comes to an end, and Kevin Hart gets roasted on Netflix.
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Showtimes for May 10, 2026
Call the Midwife
Season 15 finale: Sister Veronica weighs her future with the Order; Dr. Turner makes a final stand against the council's news before the maternity home closes; the Mullucks campaign for the rights of all thalidomide victims.
Family Guy
A powerful sleeping aid medication gives Joe the ability to walk while he is asleep, but he grows concerned when it becomes clear that the guys prefer his sleepwalking self.
Marshals
With a dangerous prison escapee in tow, Kayce and Cal struggle to survive a freezing night on a mountain, a task made all the more challenging by an unhealed wound from their past that threatens their ability to work as a team in the present.
The Roast of Kevin Hart
The comedian takes the hot seat, with Shane Gillis serving as roastmaster.
When Hope Calls
Season 3 finale: Nora and Fletcher grow closer; the women of Brookfield rally together; Tess takes drastic action; Sam and Maggie reach a turning point.
Bob's Burgers
Nat the limo driver helps Linda with her road rage; the kids and Bob discover both the joys and the risk involved in riding a mattress down the stairs.
American Dad!
Klaus becomes Snot's father figure to woo Snot’s mom; Hayley opens a cat café and hires Roger's infamous cat persona, Marmalade.
The Audacity
HyperG's salvation is close, but there's danger to Duncan; JoAnne hopes garlic can save her; Anushka finds gold at the end of the slide, but a witness to Easter Island threatens to destroy her.
Euphoria
A synopsis for Episode 5 wasn't available at press time.
Eva Longoria: Searching for France
Docuseries finale: Longoria takes part in a seven-course fine dining meal aboard a Seine riverboat.
FROM
An ominous discovery puts Boyd and his trusted circle on high alert; Julie searches for a way to harness her newfound abilities; Sara is once again tortured by the voices in her head.
Saturday Night Live UK
"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham hosts; Myles Smith performs.
Tracker
Colter’s search for a woman who went missing from a rehab facility takes an unexpected turn when he runs into Billie, uncovering a possible link between each of their cases.
The Way Home
When Nick arrives back in Port Haven, Del throws a party like old times; Alice has to keep her distance from Young Colton and Del, but tries to learn more.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Limited series finale: Edmond reveals to Villefort that Heloise stole the vial of poison from him, the same poison used to murder the Marquise; Villefort confronts Heloise, threatening to expose her.
Rooster
Season 1 finale: After setting boundaries with her parents, Katie makes a decision about her marriage to Archie, who has his own talk with Sunny about the future; Greg prepares to say goodbye to his semester at Ludlow.
The Comeback
Series finale: Urged by NuNet to make a public statement in defense of AI, Valerie contemplates her future... with or without "How's That?"