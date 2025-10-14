The 15 Best CW Shows Of All Time, Ranked

After UPN and The WB merged, the broadcast television network The CW was officially launched in January 2006. With this change, the channel doubled down on original scripted television programming, creating some of the most beloved shows of the past 20 years. From teen dramas to horror-tinged series and superhero shows, The CW had it all, with its original programming thrilling millions of fans worldwide. After the platform was acquired by Nexstar and shifted to low-cost unscripted programming, it truly felt like the end of an era for the television landscape.

For the purposes of this article, the shows that were grandfathered into the CW's library as the brand transitioned are also retained. That means shows that predate the channel merging and rebranding, like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Charmed," don't quite make the cut. Here are the 15 best CW shows of all time, and each of them is worth revisiting or experiencing for the first time.