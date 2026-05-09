What To Watch Saturday: Matt Damon Hosts SNL, Valerie Bertinelli Finds Love, Again, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Matt Damon returns to Studio 8H, Valerie Bertinelli stars in Lifetime's "Love, Again," and "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" wraps Season 2.
If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
Showtimes for May 9, 2026
WWE Backlash
Seth Rollins battles Bron Breakker; Iyo Sky takes on Asuka; John Cena announces history-making news.
All's Fair In Love & Mahjong
A school nurse (Fiona Gubelmann) rebuilds her life after a series of setbacks, discovering a gift for teaching mahjong and forming a bond with a charming contractor (Paul Campbell); Tamera Mowry-Housley and Melissa Peterman co-star.
Love, Again
A couple's (Valerie Bertinelli and Henry Czerny) nearly perfect life and marriage shifts dramatically when the husband is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s; Eric McCormack co-stars.
K-Everything
The four-week docuseries event offers a cultural exploration of Korea's explosive global influence; Daniel Dae Kim hosts.
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever
Kara travels to South Korea to explore a health care system that combines preventative, accessible care with cutting-edge health technology, and asks what Koreans can teach Americans about living longer, healthier lives.
Storage Wars
Season 17 finale: Dave is joined by his biggest fan, who helps him sink a winning locker; Emily is determined to salvage a profit from a smaller unit.
UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev and former champion Sean Strickland go head-to-head in the Middleweight championship bout.
48 Hours
Beverly Hills police investigate the death of a widow and whether her dentist son had anything to do with her tragic demise.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Season 2 finale: Willie goes on a mission in Texas; Si checks something unique off his bucket list; the Robertson clan welcomes a brand-new family member.
Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon hosts; Noah Kahan performs.