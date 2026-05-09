WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Matt Damon Hosts SNL, Valerie Bertinelli Finds Love, Again, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, May 9, 2026 Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Matt Damon returns to Studio 8H, Valerie Bertinelli stars in Lifetime's "Love, Again," and "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" wraps Season 2.

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Showtimes for May 9, 2026

ET

WWE Backlash

ESPN App

Seth Rollins battles Bron Breakker; Iyo Sky takes on Asuka; John Cena announces history-making news.

ET

All's Fair In Love & Mahjong

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A school nurse (Fiona Gubelmann) rebuilds her life after a series of setbacks, discovering a gift for teaching mahjong and forming a bond with a charming contractor (Paul Campbell); Tamera Mowry-Housley and Melissa Peterman co-star.

Love, Again

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A couple's (Valerie Bertinelli and Henry Czerny) nearly perfect life and marriage shifts dramatically when the husband is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s; Eric McCormack co-stars.

ET

K-Everything

CNN

The four-week docuseries event offers a cultural exploration of Korea's explosive global influence; Daniel Dae Kim hosts.

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever

CNN

Kara travels to South Korea to explore a health care system that combines preventative, accessible care with cutting-edge health technology, and asks what Koreans can teach Americans about living longer, healthier lives.

Storage Wars

A&E

Season 17 finale: Dave is joined by his biggest fan, who helps him sink a winning locker; Emily is determined to salvage a profit from a smaller unit.

UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland

Paramount+

Khamzat Chimaev and former champion Sean Strickland go head-to-head in the Middleweight championship bout.

ET

48 Hours

CBS

Beverly Hills police investigate the death of a widow and whether her dentist son had anything to do with her tragic demise.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival

A&E

Season 2 finale: Willie goes on a mission in Texas; Si checks something unique off his bucket list; the Robertson clan welcomes a brand-new family member.

ET

Saturday Night Live

NBC

Matt Damon hosts; Noah Kahan performs.

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