Dancing With The Stars: Who Shone Bright On Dedication Night?

Tonight's "Dancing With the Stars" recap is dedicated to... the 10 couples who will continue on to compete after this week's elimination! That's right: No one went home!

As longtime viewers know, "Dedication Week" traditionally allows the show's competitors to dance as tribute to someone special in their lives. It's also usually a tissues-required episode, given the stories behind each dance and the emotions that run rampant as the competitors prepare and perform. And when the recipients of the dedications joined in on the choreography? Cue the waterworks!

Speaking of tears, Hilaria Baldwin shed quite a few following her (and partner Gleb Savchenko's) ouster in last week's episode. Despite a judge-approved quickstep to "Cantina Band" from "Star Wars: A New Hope" and a 23 out of 30 score, voters decided it was time for the, how do you say?, author and wellness influencer to shuffle off to a galaxy far, far away.

Keep scrolling for our recap of all 10 performances, which were evaluated by the usual judges plus former pro Kym Johnson, then weigh in with your critiques in the comments!