FBI Exclusive Sneak Peek: Juliana Aidén Martinez Springs Into Action In First Photos — Who's She Playing?

A brand-new face is soon joining the "FBI" squad.

Juliana Aidén Martinez will report for Season 8 duty starting with Episode 3, airing Monday, Oct. 27 at 9/8c on CBS. The actress joins the series as Special Agent Stuart Scola's new partner, Eva Ramos. In the episode titled, "Boy Scout," Scola and his new partner hit a roadblock after a young man is found beaten to death on federal land and their case intersects with a DEA operation. In addition, there's a potential shake-up inside of the JOC. (The return of Isobel? Or dare we speculate... her official replacement? Say it ain't so!)

Ramos is, of course, swooping onto the team following the tragic death of Special Agent Dani Rhodes. In the Season 8 premiere (read our recap here), Rhodes was killed in a shootout between the FBI and a very heavily armed civilian militia. (Actress Emily Alabi exited the series after appearing in just six episodes.)

Viewers will likely recognize Martinez from "Law & Order: SVU," where she played Jr. Detective Kate Silva in Season 26. (Martinez was among two actors not asked back for Season 27 of the NBC procedural.) The actress' other credits include "Griselda," "9-1-1," "The Blacklist," "Prodigal Son" and "The Mysteries of Laura."