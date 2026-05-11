What To Watch Monday: The Neighborhood Ends, Pop Culture Jeopardy! Moves To Netflix, Idol Winner Revealed, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Neighborhood" comes to an end, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!" resurfaces on Netflix, and "American Idol" declares a winner.
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Showtimes for May 11, 2026
The Brokenwood Mysteries
Season 12 finale: When a woman is murdered in Ray's restaurant, Trudy becomes the prime suspect; as Mike and the team investigate, they uncover a web of lies, secrets, and a deadly scheme.
Everyone Is Doing Great
Season 2 premiere: Seth and Jeremy continue to navigate the perils of life and love years after ending their hit TV vampire drama "Eternal."
The Great American Baking Show
Season 4 premiere: Hosts Casey Wilson and Andrew Rannells welcome eight of the nation’s best aspiring bakers to the tent.
Pop Culture Jeopardy!
Season 2 premiere: The tournament-style competition moves from Prime Video to Netflix; Colin Jost returns as host, with new episodes dropping Monday-Friday.
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes
Series premiere: The revival once again picks up with Mordecai and Rigby, best friends who live and work at a local park.
American Idol
Season 24 finale: The Top 3 finalists give their all for the last chance to earn America's vote; Alicia Keys performs and serves as guest mentor.
Below Deck Down Under
The arrival of a new stew pushes Jenna's jealousy into overdrive; after Eddy reveals a text that changes everything, Ben must decide where he stands with Jenna.
NBA Playoffs
Conference Semifinals continue with Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (8 p.m., NBC) and Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 p.m., Prime Video).
The Neighborhood
Series finale: Two joyful wedding celebrations bring loved ones together while old tensions and heartfelt confessions surface; tough goodbyes loom and the family looks ahead to a new chapter.
Sullivan's Crossing
Maggie's residency with Dr. Carlson gets off to a rocky start as Cal shows Ben the ropes at the Crossing and begins to wonder if Liam has any intention of leaving.
DMV
Series finale: A long‑awaited achievement sparks an office celebration; high‑stakes decisions and unexpected shifts in power shape the future of the workplace.
BBQ Brawl
Season 7 premiere: A new group of 12 brawlers serve up their signature flavors in a BBQ bowl as they compete to impress judges to win a huge advantage.
FBI
The team races to find leaders of a dormant terrorist organization that has reemerged; OA is temporarily reassigned after refusing to follow orders but is paired up with a familiar face.
Tucci in Italy
Season 2 premiere: Stanley discovers how adversity has shaped the famed region of Campania and its capital Naples.
Top Chef
In this week's Quickfire, the mise en place race gets a capture the flag twist; the chefs scramble with the unexpected format.
CIA
When Colin learns his CIA mentor has gone dark, he enlists Bill and the team to help track them down; the operation reveals significant information about the identity of the mole.