Jim Carrey Eyes Lead Role In The Jetsons Live-Action Movie — Who Should Play The Rest Of The Jetsons?

Jim Carrey is blasting off to the future... well, the 1960s version of it, anyway.

Carrey is in talks to star in a live-action movie based on the animated TV classic "The Jetsons," according to The Wrap. Carrey would play dad George Jetson, voiced by George O'Hanlon in the original series. Colin Trevorrow ("Jurassic World") is in talks to direct and co-write the script.

"The Jetsons," debuting in 1962 on ABC, followed George, wife Jane, daughter Judy and son Elroy as they lived in the futuristic metropolis of Orbit City. (The family also included a dog named Astro and a robot maid named Rosie.) The show only lasted for three seasons but became a hit as a Saturday morning cartoon staple, running for decades in syndication. The family previously hit the big screen, too, with 1990's animated "Jetsons: The Movie."

Carrey seems like a great choice to play George — we can already hear him screaming, "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!" — but who should play the rest of George's family? His boy Elroy? Daughter Judy? Jane, his wife? No further casting has been revealed yet, but that doesn't stop us from speculating. TVLine staffers are suggesting Elizabeth Banks or Kathryn Hahn as good choices to play Jane, but we want to hear what you think: Give us your dream "Jetsons" casting choices in the comments.