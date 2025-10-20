TWD: Daryl Dixon Finale Recap: Did Daryl And Carol Bid Adios To Spain? Plus, Grade It!

Things are looking grim back at Solaz, though: Carol sneaks back in town to see Antonio being strung up on the medieval strappado torture device, with Fede calling him a traitor and demanding the truth. In the dead of night, Carol cuts Antonio free, and they hide at a friend's house, but Fede's goons come knocking, and they have to flee through underground tunnels. (Fede also set a bunch of walkers loose to make things more difficult.) Gustavo the gate guard offers to help them... but he leads them right to Fede in exchange for a payout. Fede takes them to the town square, where he has Roberto chained up to a pair of dead bodies as the walkers close in. Carol and Antonio try to free him, but it's no use — until Daryl rides into town, guns blazing.

Daryl takes out a few guards as Carol and Antonio fight back, and Justina is there, too, telling the town that Fede lied and served her up to El Alcazar. The whole town turns on Fede — even his own mom slaps him! — and they throw him in the dungeon while Roberto and Justina are reunited. A happy ending, right? Well...

Daryl and Carol head for the boat with Roberto, Justina and Antonio in tow, and Daryl has a moment of reflection, telling Carol he's been running his whole life and he doesn't even know if he can stop running. Carol reassures him with a hug, but that night, Fede shows up with a gun (his mom sprang him from his cell) and points it right at Daryl. As he fires, Carol tackles him, and the bullets hit the boat, setting off a blaze. They manage to tackle Fede to the ground and disarm him... but their boat — and their dreams of sailing to America — go up in smoke. Fede escapes in all the confusion, and the flames reach so high that Stéphane can see them from a distance. So maybe Daryl and Carol aren't heading home — but maybe they'll see a familiar face soon.

