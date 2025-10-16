Casting News: Kate McKinnon Is A Goddess On Percy Jackson, John Stamos Visits Palm Royale And More

Kate McKinnon is feeling the love: The "Saturday Night Live" alum will play Aphrodite in Season 3 of Disney+'s "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," Variety reports.

McKinnon will recur as Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty, who "can alter her appearance depending on the beholder" and "must be sure that Percy Jackson respects the power and importance of love before she agrees to offer aid on his quest," per the official description.

Based on the bestselling fantasy book series, "Percy Jackson" earned a Season 3 renewal at Disney+ in March. Season 2 is set to debut Wednesday, Dec. 10 on the streamer; get a sneak peek here.

In other recent casting news...

* John Stamos will guest-star in Season 2 of Apple TV+'s "Palm Royale," a new trailer confirms. Stamos plays a slick, cowboy hat-sporting lawyer colorfully named Dr. Dusty Magic; get a sneak peek here:

* Millie Bobby Brown will star in the supernatural drama "Prism," currently in development at Netflix, per Deadline. She'll play Cassie, a woman who can speak with spirits and "who must uncover the cause of a newly discovered phenomenon that causes 'visitors' (ghosts) to appear all over the world before it's too late."

* "The Boys" prequel series "Vought Rising" has added four more actors in recurring roles, Deadline reports: Raphael Sbarge ("Once Upon a Time"), Romi Shraiter ("Ginny & Georgia"), Aaron Douglas ("Murder in a Small Town") and David Hewlett ("Stargate: Atlantis").

* Netflix's upcoming thriller "Extraction," starring Omar Sy, has added Sacha Dhawan ("The Great"), Ross McCall ("Silo"), Pip Torrens ("The Crown") and Jojo Macari ("Sex Education") to the cast, among others.

* Patrick Fischler ("Mad Men," "Lost") will play "a key recurring role" in Season 2 of Hulu's "Paradise," according to Deadline, as "a brilliant professor trying to balance his work with a quietly challenging personal life." Fischler will also recur on Apple TV+'s upcoming "Cape Fear" adaptation in an undisclosed role.