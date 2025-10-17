How Georgie & Mandy's Season 2 Premiere Hints At Georgie's Big Bang Theory Destiny

TVLINE | Last season ended on a bit of shaky ground for Georgie and Mandy. There are obviously problems there that need to be addressed, but we don't tackle those in the premiere — they seem to be in an OK place. Talk to me about the decision not to immediately pick up that thread and instead start them off on more even footing.

We had a lot of story threads dangling last season, and it felt like it would be a disservice to pick them all up in the premiere. At the end of Season 1, they were on shaky ground, but she sits on his lap and they share a moment where they decide to try to make this work. These are two people who love each other and want this to work, but they're in a complicated relationship with a lot of outside forces making things difficult — and that's the fun of these stories to tell.

There's also a scheduling element: Chris Gorham [who plays Mandy's ex, Scott, and currently stars on CBS' Sheriff Country] is on another show in Canada, so we don't have full access to him. We're working around their schedules to keep those stories alive.

TVLINE | You previously told me that Chris will return in Episode 5, which will be the first time Georgie and Scott share a scene. Now that you've written and shot that one, tell me a bit more — what's the setup that gets them in the same room?

Mandy's been pushing to do more at work because, in her own way, she's as ambitious as Georgie. She wants to do more than just the weather, and Scott gives her the opportunity to cover a meteor shower — an overnight trip. Georgie learns she's going away with her ex, and he's obviously not happy about it. Jealousy is certainly a thing. He hasn't had a lot of relationship experience, and he decides he needs to confront this head-on and meet the guy face-to-face.

TVLINE | There was that bit of weirdness between Mandy and Scott in the Season 1 finale. How aware are we of that awkwardness when Mandy is presented with the idea of this overnight trip?

It's there in the background — the awkwardness of that moment and the awkwardness of knowing Georgie isn't thrilled about her working with her ex. She knows he's going to be even less thrilled about her going away with him overnight.



TVLINE | Two weeks prior, in Episode 3, Mary contemplates dating again. We already know Georgie is the one who initially takes issue with it. Tell me more about where his reaction stems from — is it that the wound of losing his father is still fresh, or that he thinks it's his duty to protect Mom now that Dad is gone?

For Georgie, I don't think it even occurred to him that his mother would start dating again. His first gut reaction is that it's somehow a betrayal of his father — that it's too soon. It's been more than a year since George Sr.'s death, but to Georgie it still feels fresh, and it feels like his mother is doing a disservice to his dad's memory by even considering dating again.

TVLINE | In addition to Zoe Perry, Reagan Revord returns in that episode as Missy. How does Mary's daughter feel about her dating again? Does she feel the same way that Georgie does?

Missy is thrilled at the chance that her mom might be out of the house every now and then — especially on a Friday night. She's feeling suffocated and smothered by her mom, and the thought that her mom might have a life other than looking over her shoulder is delightful to her.

TVLINE | There's a Cooper family dinner scene in that episode — and we know from "Young Sheldon" that there's always tension at that table. What's the catalyst for that one?

It's the specter of her dating again. The bowling-league guy that Mary's been talking to comes up, and Georgie immediately gets upset.

