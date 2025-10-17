Ghosts Season 5 Premiere: Utkarsh Ambudkar Explains Why Jay Couldn't 'Throw A Ghost Under The Bus' — Plus, Who Got Sucked Off?

If you spent all summer worrying about the fate of Jay's soul, rest assured. The Season 5 premiere of "Ghosts" did not off Jay, nor did Elias drag him to hell. (Phew!) But by episode's end, Woodstone Manor did find itself down one ghost after a certain someone was surprisingly sucked off.

When we first find Jay in Thursday's episode, he's donning all sorts of athletic protective gear and yes, still avoiding most kitchen appliances — which isn't entirely ideal for a budding restauranteur.

"He and Sam are on high alert and I think he's naturally afraid for his life," Utkarsh Ambudkar tells TVLine. "That's pretty much how he's operating right now. Like his days are numbered and that Elias is around every corner waiting to strike. It's scary times at Woodstone Manor!"

Scary indeed. It's not every day that the devil's soul collector targets you for eternal damnation. But that's Jay's new reality at the start of Season 5, and both he and Sam are panicked. When asked to describe how Sam's dealing with her spouse's, uhh, situation, Ambudkar says bluntly: "She's not stoked at all."

"Sam is having a rough go, just like Jay is," he adds. "I think they're in it together, as with pretty much [everything]. They're scared together, they're happy together and this is no different. They are united in their deep fear of what is to come."

Surprisingly enough, it's Flower who comes up with the best possible plan. Why don't they trick Elias into going inside the ghost trap until he agrees to let Jay out of the deal he mistakenly signed? Solid! Only in order to trap him inside, he has to be in ghost form.

"Weirdly for a change, we follow Flowers' lead off into the abyss, and we have to fight Elias and get Jay's soul back," explains Ambudkar. "[Flower's] our Trojan horse."

After Alberta flirts with Elias to get him to change from demon to ghost, Sam's able to get him inside the trap... only he's not alone.