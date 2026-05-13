What To Watch Wednesday: Good Omens Ends, Off Campus Premieres, #OneChicago Wraps, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Good Omens" delivers a final XL episode, "Off Campus" enrolls at Prime Video, and NBC's #OneChicago line-up wraps for the season.
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Showtimes for May 13, 2026
The Boys
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Criminal Record
June appeals to the victim’s mother to help combat the vicious rumors spread by Cosmo and his followers.
Good Omens
Series finale: Angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley return to face their most epic and personal adventure yet.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Margo goes head-to-head with Mark; Jinx and Susie have a rough day.
Off Campus
Series premiere: The Elle Kennedy adaptation centers on an opposites-attract romance between a quiet songwriter (Ella Bright) and a college hockey star (Belmont Cameli).
The Other Bennet Sister
Just as Mary is finding her footing in London, she overhears something that topples her confidence; her connection with Mr. Hayward is complicated by his engagement to her friend Ann.
Perfect Match
Season 4 premiere: In addition to singles from the Netflix Reality Universe, stars from "Love Island," "Vanderpump Rules," and more hit the beach to mix and mingle in hopes of being named the Perfect Match.
The Testaments
As Agnes is swept up in wedding plans, Daisy hides a life-altering secret; Hulda faces backlash after speaking out.
Celebrity Jeopardy!
In the second semifinal game of the season, W. Kamau Bell, Steven Weber, and Sean Gunn battle to make it one step closer to the finals.
Chicago Med
Season 11 finale: Hannah faces one of the most challenging deliveries of her career; Frost navigates demanding times.
MasterChef
The home cooks face off in a World Cup-inspired challenge to create elevated versions of classic stadium foods infused with their own cultural flair.
Survivor
This week's immunity challenge is riddled with frustration; a self‑proclaimed "rat" at the Manulevu camp spills information in hopes of leading to personal triumph.
The Valley
The San Diego trip continues with Lacy's arrival, which causes chaos with Michelle; Kristen struggles to quell her postpartum frustration toward Luke.
The A List: 15 Stories From Asia and Pacific Diasporas
A tapestry of personal vignettes from across the Asian American, Native Hawai'ian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities in America, the documentary captures lived experiences from high-profile celebrities like Sandra Oh, to unsung heroes like Madelyn Yu, a retired nurse in New Jersey.
Chicago Fire
Season 14 finale: Severide and Kidd welcome a surprise visitor; Herrmann and Cindy renew their vows; Mouch receives some encouraging news.
The Floor
The Floor has only one Territory Freeze, and everyone wants the chilling golden ticket to victory; the greatest, most strategic, coldest advancement is ready to be claimed.
The Great American Road Rally: Celebrity Edition
Series premiere: Set against a cross-country journey along iconic Route 66, host Ian Ziering blends competition, storytelling, and real-world impact as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of the United States, the 100th anniversary of Route 66, and other defining cultural milestones in 2026.
Southern Hospitality
Emmy spills some major tea about Michols; things heat up with Lake and her new fling; Grace returns to confront Maddi.
America's Culinary Cup
Season 1 finale: A champion is crowned and walks away with the largest cash prize in culinary history: $1 million.
Chicago P.D.
Season 13 finale: When a key witness refuses to cooperate, the Intelligence Unit is forced to rethink their strategy to locate a fleeing suspect; Imani must confront her past before it's too late.