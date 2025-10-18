Boston Blue Bosses Talk Danny And Baez, The Sean Recast And The Blue Bloods Character We Didn't See

TVLINE | Bridget Moynahan guest-stars in the pilot. You could have brought in any number of Reagans to show up in Boston after Sean's accident. Why was Erin the right Reagan to bring in first?

MARGOLIS | A lot of what we loved about Erin is that she was always trying to take care of Danny, even when he was too stubborn to see it. So when he's pushing past the pain and doesn't want to face the reality that Sean might not wake up, she's the only one who'd be like, "I'm going anyway." She'd walk into that hospital room, clean it up a bit, and dare him to be mad at her. That's just who she is — and Bridget was awesome to come play with us.

TVLINE | Did you feel like you needed another Reagan at that first family dinner — even though it wasn't a Reagan family dinner — to ease viewers into this new iteration of the tradition?

MARGOLIS | For sure. We were looking for as much connective tissue as possible. Having multiple Reagans, not just Danny, helped it feel right at home. It was also a way of telling the audience, "It's OK to enjoy this family as well. There's a seat at this table for you, too."

TVLINE | Before Danny and Erin join the Silvers at their family table, Lena talks about the death of her stepfather and says, "You learn to live with the loss" — a line that clearly hits Danny hard. I imagine he's thinking about Linda in that moment, even if she isn't name-dropped. How important was it to acknowledge that Danny has also had loved ones to grieve, especially as his son lies in a coma?

SONNIER | Incredibly important. That's so much of who Danny is — not just losing Linda, but Joe, too. He's lost his brother, his wife, and now his son's in a coma. We don't know what the outcome will be. That line validates everything about Danny's journey over 14 years. It's one of the strongest lines in the show because it reminds you exactly where he's been.

TVLINE | At one point, we see Danny on the phone with Frank, but Tom Selleck is neither seen nor heard. Were there any discussions about having Tom make a cameo — or at least letting us hear his voice on the other end of the line?

SONNIER | Not in the first episode. We really wanted to establish that this is about Danny and Sean. Frank looms large, as he always has, and certainly throughout the season. But for this one, Danny's stepping into the Frank role. He's now the caretaker, the advisor, the mentor. That's the journey we're starting here, so it felt important to let him occupy that space.