TVLine Asks: Were CBS Brain Injuries Unbelievable? Did NCIS Give Star Trek Flashbacks? Most Maniacal Laugh On TV? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "NCIS", "FBI", "Law & Order: SVU" and more!

1 | "Tulsa King" fans: What percentage of you is proud of Bodhi's innovative bourbon-AI-influencer plan, and what percentage of you is dismayed by the tech geek's assurance that no one will care when they find out the online persona isn't real?

2 | In the "Watson" premiere, how soon after John started hearing noises in his kitchen did you suspect that Sherlock Holmes would be making his entrance?

3 | "Brilliant Minds" viewers, what's your best estimation of Dr. Charlie Porter: a jerk who lucked into a position of authority when the situation presented itself, or a scheming villain who somehow might be involved in keeping Oliver at Hudson Oaks?

4 | Were you surprised when "Beyond the Gates" revealed that Hayley has been conning Bill this whole time? Or were you just relieved to see that character finally become interesting?

5 | Seeing as how Isobel underwent a serious craniotomy on "FBI", were you surprised to see her up, talking and reasonably healthy by episode's end? If she actually had that procedure, wouldn't part of her hair had been shaved? And seeing how close she was to that explosion, how is it that she has zero burn marks on her face just three days later? In addition, even though we knew Emily Alabi was leaving the show, how shocked were you to see that the bullet Dani thought her vest caught would ultimately be her demise? Speaking of peculiar brain injuries on CBS...

6 | On "NCIS: Origins", wasn't it a bit of a cop-out to see that Lala survived the accident? Wouldn't a catastrophic death have been a stronger start to Season 2? And what is the likelihood that a person could return to work just a few months after a traumatic brain injury?

7 | "NCIS" fans, did you get "Star Trek: The Next Generation" flashbacks when the premiere ended on a cliffhanger, with Parker's sister ordering fighter jets to fire on a boat with Parker on board?

8 | Did Robert Irwin's excellent contemporary number on this week's "Dancing With the Stars" make you think of some of the best routines on "So You Think You Can Dance"? If so, which one(s) immediately sprang to mind? And prior to Danielle Fishel's tribute performance, had you ever heard the full, extended version of the "Boy Meets World" theme song? Or was your mind, too, blown by that second verse?

9 | Since "Survivor" castaway Jawan knows exactly where he stands among his former Uli tribe, should he have taken the opportunity to join forces with Matt and Jason and attempt to start something new?

10 | On "The Golden Bachelor", Nicolle's blatant campaigning to be the next Golden Bachelorette won't actually work... will it?

11 | While we're glad Owen is OK, aren't you kind of concerned that the "Chicago Med" shooting's quick resolution means #Manstead is already leaving Gaffney? Or do you think they'll be sticking around while Owen recovers from his surgery?

12 | During this week's "Law & Order: SVU", did you, too, laugh immaturely when the awful high school boy's phone passcode was 6969? Or are you, like, mature? And were any other fans of CBS' late, great "Bob Hearts Abishola" amused to see Saidah Arrika Ekulona (who played Ebunoluwa) play Matt Jones' (Douglas) attorney on Thursday's episode?

13 | Who has a better maniacal laugh: Elias on "Ghosts" or "Survivor" contestant Jeremiah?

14 | "Felicity" fans, did you chuckle when Keri Russell's hair also became a plot point on "The Diplomat" this season, with Kate's new decoy sporting a rat's nest of hair badly in need of brushing?

15 | "9-1-1" is clearly going to have Harry join the 118 after this week's ride-along, right?