WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo Hosts SNL, The Kentucky Derby, And More

By Nick Caruso
What to Watch on TV and Streaming Saturday, May 2, 2026 Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo returns to Studio 8H, the Kentucky Derby leaves the gates for the 152nd time, and the iHeartCountry Festival streams live on Hulu.

If you'd like a recommended watch-list like this delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!

Showtimes for May 2, 2026

ET

The 152nd Kentucky Derby

NBC

Renegade (4-1) is the favorite of this year's race, which takes place live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

ET

Kentucky Roses

Hallmark Channel MOVIE PREMIERE

A greenhouse worker (Odette Annable) and the son (Andrew Walker) of Churchill Downs' CEO come together to save the Kentucky Derby rose blanket, uncovering a generational love story along the way.

Kidnapped In Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story

Lifetime MOVIE PREMIERE

A woman's (Stana Katic) quiet life is shattered when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her hostage.

Wuthering Heights

HBO NEW TO CABLE

Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.

iHeartCountry Festival

Hulu

Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Shaboozey, and more perform live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. 

ET

Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever

CNN

Kara asks whether digital interaction and rising isolation are shortening our lifespans — and why human connection is one of the most powerful remedies for living longer.

UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates

Paramount+

Former UFC Welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena goes head-to-head with Carlos Prates at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

ET

48 Hours

CBS

A young single mom from Washington starts a whirlwind romance that spirals into violence and murder.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival

A&E

Willie and Korie head back to their old college stomping grounds to visit their son, Rowdy, sparking an idea to get John Luke to finish school.

ET

Saturday Night Live

NBC

Olivia Rodrigo pulls double duty as host and musical guest.

Recommended