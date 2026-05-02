What To Watch Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo Hosts SNL, The Kentucky Derby, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Olivia Rodrigo returns to Studio 8H, the Kentucky Derby leaves the gates for the 152nd time, and the iHeartCountry Festival streams live on Hulu.
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Showtimes for May 2, 2026
The 152nd Kentucky Derby
Renegade (4-1) is the favorite of this year's race, which takes place live from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.
Kentucky Roses
A greenhouse worker (Odette Annable) and the son (Andrew Walker) of Churchill Downs' CEO come together to save the Kentucky Derby rose blanket, uncovering a generational love story along the way.
Kidnapped In Her Own Home: The Martha Carelli Story
A woman's (Stana Katic) quiet life is shattered when an escaped convict hiding in her basement takes her hostage.
Wuthering Heights
Tragedy strikes when Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) falls in love with Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), a woman from a wealthy family in 18th-century England.
iHeartCountry Festival
Kane Brown, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Shaboozey, and more perform live from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas.
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever
Kara asks whether digital interaction and rising isolation are shortening our lifespans — and why human connection is one of the most powerful remedies for living longer.
UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates
Former UFC Welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena goes head-to-head with Carlos Prates at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.
48 Hours
A young single mom from Washington starts a whirlwind romance that spirals into violence and murder.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Willie and Korie head back to their old college stomping grounds to visit their son, Rowdy, sparking an idea to get John Luke to finish school.
Saturday Night Live
Olivia Rodrigo pulls double duty as host and musical guest.