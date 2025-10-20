What To Watch Monday: Johnny Carson's 100th Birthday Party, ALCS Game 7 And More
On TV this Monday: Antenna TV marks Johnny Carson's 100th birthday, the Mariners face the Blue Jays, and Watson catches up with Sherlock Holmes.
Showtimes for October 20, 2025
Monday Night Football
First up, it's Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 7 pm (ABC/ESPN). Then, the Houston Texans vs. Seattle Seahawks at 10 pm (ESPN).
MLB on Fox
It all comes down to this: the Seattle Mariners (3-3) face the Toronto Blue Jays to determine who will join the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Fall Classic.
The Neighborhood
Calvin and Marty face permit delays at Westside Fuse Box, pushing back the grand opening; Malcolm's booming writing career sparks an urgent search for a new nanny.
The Voice
The Battle Rounds continue as Lizzo (Team Snoop), Kelsea Ballerini (Team Bublé), Nick Jonas (Team Reba) and Lewis Capaldi (Team Niall) serve as superstar advisors.
DMV
When a DMV new hire quits, Colette tries to make things better with Noa; employees and customers struggle through a sweltering day with a barely functional air conditioner.
FBI
When paintings from a high-profile international cultural exchange are stolen, the team races to recover the priceless artworks; Maggie turns to a friend for help.
Halloween Baking Championship
In the semifinals, the bakers to make desserts inspired by the monster that haunted them as a child; the bottom three must fight to make it to the finale.
Brilliant Minds
When two patients arrive in critical condition, Drs. Wolf and Nichols must do whatever it takes to keep them alive.
Watson
A microbiology university researcher falls ill from a "zombie virus"; Watson catches up with Sherlock Holmes; Ingrid unexpectedly finds herself on the team's floor.
Johnny Carson’s 100th Birthday Party
The network will honor Carson by airing one of his most fondly remembered "Tonight Show" episodes every night through Friday, featuring new reflections from longtime bandleader Doc Severinsen.