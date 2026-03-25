What To Watch Wednesday: Riz Ahmed In Bait, Age Of Attraction And Fear Factor Finales, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: Riz Ahmed headlines Prime Video's "Bait," "Age of Attraction" wraps its freshman run, and the "Fear Factor: House of Fear" winner is revealed.
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Showtimes for March 25, 2026
Age of Attraction
Season 1 finale: Get serious about the future or walk away alone? The couples face their dreams and doubts head-on as they meet one another at the Commitment Ceremony.
Anaconda
A midlife crisis pushes Doug (Jack Black) and Griff (Paul Rudd) to finally realize their dream of remaking their all-time favorite movie.
Bait
Series premiere: Riz Ahmed plays a struggling actor whose life spirals out of control over four wild days, triggered by the audition of a lifetime.
Homicide: New York
Season 2 premiere: Detectives and prosecutors revisit more of their most challenging murder cases.
Invincible
"Hurm."
Pretty Lethal
In this action thriller, five rival ballerinas — including Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, and Maddie Ziegler — are stranded en route to a competition and forced to take shelter at a remote inn run by a reclusive former ballet prodigy (Uma Thurman).
Primate
A group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival; Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, and Troy Kotsur star.
Shrinking
Jimmy is stressed out by his father’s presence; Sean grapples with the fallout of his decision; Paul helps Gaby start something new.
MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants
The 2026 Major League Baseball season leads off on Netflix, with Yankees vs. Giants in a star-studded opener live at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
The Masked Singer
In the semi-finals, the competition is fierce with all the celebrities competing to stay in the game and make it to the finale.
Scrubs
J.D. and Dr. Park are forced to work together when a member of the hospital board experiences a mysterious health crisis; Turk helps Elliot navigate a newfound romance; the interns practice vulnerability with patients.
Southern Charm
Craig tries to convince the group that he behaved very well this season; Venita gets into her issues with Craig and Salley.
Survivor
Tensions flare after Tribal Council when one castaway's self-proclaimed "temper tantrum" rubs some members of their tribe the wrong way; stakes rise as two tribes are sent to Tribal Council.
Abbott Elementary
Ava implements a no-homework policy at Abbott, sparking debate amongst the teachers.
Assisted Living
Mr. Brown receives a surprise that brings up his sinful past; Reginald and Jeremy are at odds with the court system.
Fear Factor: House of Fear
Season 1 finale: The final four face their fear of drowning and biting fish; the two finalists go head-to-head in a race that includes leaping between speeding semi-trucks to win the $200,000 prize.
The Greatest Average American
Competitors weigh in on the best month of the year; Nate tries to prove his chain restaurant expertise.
Southern Hospitality
What begins as a playful party game quickly turns awkward as Maddi and Grace Lilly have a tense exchange; Jordyn puts Mia on the spot about her potentially going out with Justin.
America's Culinary Cup
The competition reaches a boiling point as the chefs battle it out in a full-scale Tournament of Sauces.
Shark Tank
Pitches include interactive tutoring centers, a clever picture-hanging tool, a camping bed for cars, and oversized, collapsible building blocks; Mark Cuban returns for a business update.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Tichina Arnold, Michelle Buteau, Tony Hawk, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Janelle James, Tig Notaro, Chris Redd, and Paul Scheer.