What To Watch In March: Your Guide To 140+ Premieres And Finales

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

🏆 8 p.m. The Actor Awards (Netflix, hosted by Kristen Bell)

📺 8 p.m. "Industry" Season 4 finale (HBO)

📺 8 p.m. "Marshals" (CBS)

Luke Grimes reprises his "Yellowstone" role as Kayce Dutton, who leaves the ranch behind to join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.

📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "American Classic" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)

A Broadway star (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance.

📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" (CNN, two-episode premiere)

Airing over two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries marks the 40th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

📺 9 p.m. "DTF St. Louis" (HBO)

Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini navigate a complicated love triangle involving three adults grappling with middle-age malaise.

📺 9 p.m. "Tracker" returns (CBS, new time slot)

📺 10 p.m. "Watson" returns (CBS, new time slot)

MONDAY, MARCH 2

📺 "Tribunal Justice" Season 3 (Prime Video)

📺 8 p.m. "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" (HGTV)

Franchise vets put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming iconic and never-before-seen "Bachelor" Mansion spaces; Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron serve as judges; Jesse Palmer hosts.

📺 8 p.m. "Baking Championship: Next Gen" Season 1 finale (Food Network)

📺 10 p.m. "Wild Vacation Rentals" (HGTV)

In each episode, Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric, and downright bizarre rentals that the country's hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one "must stay" property.

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

📺 8 p.m. "100 Day Dream Home" Season 8 (HGTV)

📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" returns (ABC)

📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" returns (CBS)

📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)

📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" returns (CBS)

📺 10 p.m. "R.J. Decker" (ABC)

Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel "Double Whammy," Scott Speedman plays a disgraced former newspaper photographer who reinvents himself as a private investigator navigating the colorful — and crime filled — world of South Florida.

🤣 "Bruce Bruce: I Ain't Playin'" (Netflix comedy special)

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

📺 "Blue Therapy" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to try and work through their relationship issues.

📺 "Hijack" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)

📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 10 finale (Netflix)

📺 "School Spirits" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)

📺 "Young Sherlock" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a young Sherlock Holmes whose first murder case pulls him into a far-reaching conspiracy, in this reimagining from Guy Ritchie.

📺 8 p.m. #OneChicago Crossover (NBC, three-hour event)

📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" time slot premiere (Bravo)

📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" Season 1 finale (FX, two episodes)

📺 9 p.m. "Dirty Rotten Scandals" (E!)

Airing over three weeks, the docuseries explores the darker side of some of America's most beloved television shows: "The Dr. Phil Show," "America's Next Top Model," and "The Price Is Right."

📺 9 p.m. "Flavortown Food Fight" (Food Network)

In each episode, Guy Fieri will welcome three chefs to Flavortown where skills and cooking chops can earn advantages and ultimately a win.

📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 (Bravo)

📺 9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup" (CBS)

Sixteen of the nation's most talented chefs step into Padma Lakshmi's fiercely competitive arena.

THURSDAY, MARCH 5

📺 "Ted" Season 2 (Peacock, eight-episode binge)

📺 "This City Is Ours" (AMC+)

Chaos ignites when a gang boss Ronnie (Sean Bean) steps back from his criminal empire, triggering a violent power struggle between his volatile son (Jack McMullen) and trusted lieutenant (James Nelson-Joyce).

📺 "Vladimir" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)

When a passionate but reckless professor (Rachel Weisz) sees her world begin to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on a magnetic new colleague (Leo Woodall); John Slattery co-stars.

📺 9 p.m. "Ladies of London: The New Reign" (Bravo)

A new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites light up London's elite social scene.

FRIDAY, MARCH 6

📺 "The Dinosaurs" (Netflix, four-episode binge)

Executive producer Steven Spielberg explores the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across 150 million years; Morgan Freeman narrates.

📺 "Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese" (Hulu, three-episode binge)

When a 16-year-old vanishes from her West Virginia home, the search for answers turns toward her closest friends.

📺 8 p.m. "Outlander" final season (Starz)

🎥 "Fackham Hall" (HBO Max)

🎥 "The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control" (Paramount+ documentary)

The film examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women's sexual desire.

🎥 "War Machine" (Netflix movie)

During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team's training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat; Alan Ritchson stars.

SATURDAY, MARCH 7

📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" returns (Great American Family)

📺 10 p.m. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" Season 2 (A&E)