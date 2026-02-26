What To Watch In March: Your Guide To 140+ Premieres And Finales
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized by release time and alphabetically within each slot. What follows is a look at the month ahead — a March 2026 TV calendar designed to help you plan your viewing for the next 31 days.
Among March's biggest new series debuts: "Marshals," the "Yellowstone" spin-off starring Luke Grimes; "The Madison," another Taylor Sheridan original led by Michelle Pfeiffer and Kurt Russell; HBO's limited series "DTF St. Louis," starring Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini; "R.J. Decker," a Carl Hiaasen adaptation starring Scott Speedman; "Young Sherlock," casting Hero Fiennes Tiffin as a young Sherlock Holmes; the erotic limited series "Vladimir," pairing Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall; Bill Lawrence's college-set comedy "Rooster," starring Steve Carell; "Scarpetta," with Nicole Kidman as Dr. Kay Scarpetta; and "Sunny Nights," featuring Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden as brother-and-sister entrepreneurs.
Returning shows include "Call the Midwife" (Season 15), "The Comeback" (Season 3), "Daredevil: Born Again" (Season 2), "For All Mankind" (Season 5), "Invincible" (Season 4), "Jury Duty" (Season 2), "One Piece" (Season 2), "Outlander" (Season 8), "Ted" (Season 2), and "Virgin River" (Season 7).
And on the movie front, you've got the Alan Ritchson military epic "War Machine," the Uma Thurman action-thriller "Pretty Lethal," Vince Vaughn, James Marsden, and Eiza González in the R-rated comedy "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice," and Cillian Murphy in the highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" follow-up "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man."
Scroll down for a comprehensive guide to What to Watch in March; additional titles will be added as they're announced. And if you'd like a recommended watch-list delivered to your inbox each morning, you can sign up for our free What to Watch newsletter here!
What to Watch the Week of March 1
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
🏆 8 p.m. The Actor Awards (Netflix, hosted by Kristen Bell)
📺 8 p.m. "Industry" Season 4 finale (HBO)
📺 8 p.m. "Marshals" (CBS)
Luke Grimes reprises his "Yellowstone" role as Kayce Dutton, who leaves the ranch behind to join an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.
📺 8 p.m. "The Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 10 Reunion, Part 3 of 3 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "American Classic" (MGM+, two-episode premiere)
A Broadway star (Kevin Kline) suffers a spectacular public meltdown and returns home to the family theater where he first became aware of his own brilliance.
📺 9 p.m. "Disaster: The Chernobyl Meltdown" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
Airing over two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries marks the 40th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster.
📺 9 p.m. "DTF St. Louis" (HBO)
Jason Bateman, David Harbour, and Linda Cardellini navigate a complicated love triangle involving three adults grappling with middle-age malaise.
📺 9 p.m. "Tracker" returns (CBS, new time slot)
📺 10 p.m. "Watson" returns (CBS, new time slot)
MONDAY, MARCH 2
📺 "Tribunal Justice" Season 3 (Prime Video)
📺 8 p.m. "Bachelor Mansion Takeover" (HGTV)
Franchise vets put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming iconic and never-before-seen "Bachelor" Mansion spaces; Tayshia Adams and Tyler Cameron serve as judges; Jesse Palmer hosts.
📺 8 p.m. "Baking Championship: Next Gen" Season 1 finale (Food Network)
📺 10 p.m. "Wild Vacation Rentals" (HGTV)
In each episode, Sherry Cola and D'Arcy Carden will explore three of the most enchanting, eccentric, and downright bizarre rentals that the country's hottest destinations have to offer, ultimately picking one "must stay" property.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
📺 8 p.m. "100 Day Dream Home" Season 8 (HGTV)
📺 8 p.m. "NCIS" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "High Potential" returns (ABC)
📺 9 p.m. "NCIS: Origins" returns (CBS)
📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 10 p.m. "NCIS: Sydney" returns (CBS)
📺 10 p.m. "R.J. Decker" (ABC)
Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel "Double Whammy," Scott Speedman plays a disgraced former newspaper photographer who reinvents himself as a private investigator navigating the colorful — and crime filled — world of South Florida.
🤣 "Bruce Bruce: I Ain't Playin'" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
📺 "Blue Therapy" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
Seven couples move out of their comfort zones and onto the therapist's couch to try and work through their relationship issues.
📺 "Hijack" Season 2 finale (Apple TV)
📺 "Love Is Blind" Season 10 finale (Netflix)
📺 "School Spirits" Season 3 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Young Sherlock" (Prime Video, eight-episode binge)
Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars as a young Sherlock Holmes whose first murder case pulls him into a far-reaching conspiracy, in this reimagining from Guy Ritchie.
📺 8 p.m. #OneChicago Crossover (NBC, three-hour event)
📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" time slot premiere (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Beauty" Season 1 finale (FX, two episodes)
📺 9 p.m. "Dirty Rotten Scandals" (E!)
Airing over three weeks, the docuseries explores the darker side of some of America's most beloved television shows: "The Dr. Phil Show," "America's Next Top Model," and "The Price Is Right."
📺 9 p.m. "Flavortown Food Fight" (Food Network)
In each episode, Guy Fieri will welcome three chefs to Flavortown where skills and cooking chops can earn advantages and ultimately a win.
📺 9 p.m. "Southern Hospitality" Season 4 (Bravo)
📺 9:30 p.m. "America's Culinary Cup" (CBS)
Sixteen of the nation's most talented chefs step into Padma Lakshmi's fiercely competitive arena.
THURSDAY, MARCH 5
📺 "Ted" Season 2 (Peacock, eight-episode binge)
📺 "This City Is Ours" (AMC+)
Chaos ignites when a gang boss Ronnie (Sean Bean) steps back from his criminal empire, triggering a violent power struggle between his volatile son (Jack McMullen) and trusted lieutenant (James Nelson-Joyce).
📺 "Vladimir" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
When a passionate but reckless professor (Rachel Weisz) sees her world begin to unravel, she finds herself dangerously fixated on a magnetic new colleague (Leo Woodall); John Slattery co-stars.
📺 9 p.m. "Ladies of London: The New Reign" (Bravo)
A new wave of British blue bloods, ambitious American expats and glamorous international socialites light up London's elite social scene.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
📺 "The Dinosaurs" (Netflix, four-episode binge)
Executive producer Steven Spielberg explores the rise and fall of the dinosaurs across 150 million years; Morgan Freeman narrates.
📺 "Friends Like These: The Murder of Skylar Neese" (Hulu, three-episode binge)
When a 16-year-old vanishes from her West Virginia home, the search for answers turns toward her closest friends.
📺 8 p.m. "Outlander" final season (Starz)
🎥 "Fackham Hall" (HBO Max)
🎥 "The Pink Pill: Sex, Drugs & Who Has Control" (Paramount+ documentary)
The film examines the cultural, scientific, and political battle behind the first United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Health Canada-approved treatment for women's sexual desire.
🎥 "War Machine" (Netflix movie)
During the final stage of U.S. Army Ranger selection, an elite team's training exercise turns into a fight for survival against an unimaginable threat; Alan Ritchson stars.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" returns (Great American Family)
📺 10 p.m. "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" Season 2 (A&E)
What to Watch the Week of March 8
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
📺 10 p.m. "Rooster" (HBO)
Steve Carell leads this Bill Lawrence comedy about an author navigating a complicated relationship with his college-aged daughter.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
📺 "Sesame Street" Volume 2 (Netflix, four-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Top Chef" Season 23 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "The Ultimate Baking Championship" (Food Network)
Sixteen elite pastry chefs push their innovation and execution skills to the limit; Duff Goldman judges alongside a rotating panel of baking legends; Jesse Palmer hosts.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
📺 "One Piece" Season 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "Vanderpump Rules" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Wildcard Kitchen" Season 3 finale (Food Network)
🤣 "Derrick Stroup: Nostalgic" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 9 p.m. "Fukushima: A Nuclear Nightmare" (HBO documentary)
In March 2011, a 9.0-magnitude earthquake triggered a tsunami that disabled the cooling systems of three nuclear reactors, forcing Japan's leaders to confront the unimaginable prospect of evacuating Tokyo.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
📺 "Age of Attraction" (Netflix, five-episode premiere)
Age is thrown out the window when singles search for their soulmates — but will the years come between them? Nick Viall and Natalie Joy host.
📺 "Scarpetta" (Prime Video, pictured above)
Nicole Kidman stars as forensic pathologist Kay Scarpetta, who returns to her hometown to investigate a grisly murder and must confront her fraught relationship with her sister (Jamie Lee Curtis).
📺 "Sunny Nights" (Hulu, eight-episode binge)
This darkly comedic Australian crime drama stars Will Forte as a strait-laced American who teams up with his loose cannon sister (played by D'Arcy Carden) to set up a spray tan business in Sydney.
📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Is Blind: The Reunion" (Netflix)
📺 10:30 p.m. "Hollywood Squares" time slot premiere (CBS)
🎥 "Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere" (Netflix documentary)
With rare access and no holds barred, the documentarian investigates a growing ultra-masculine network and its controversial influencers.
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
📺 "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 4 (Hulu, 10-episode binge)
📺 "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" Season 1 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "Virgin River" Season 7 (Netflix, 10-episode binge)
📺 11 p.m. "The Graham Norton Show" Season 33 finale (BBC America)
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
📺 "The Great British Baking Show: Juniors" Season 8 (The Roku Channel, 15-episode binge)
📺 8 p.m. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Season 4 (ABC)
📺 8:30 p.m. "Stumble" Season 1 finale (NBC)
🎥 "It's Dorothy!" (Peacock)
SATURDAY, MARCH 14
📺 "The Madison" (Paramount+, three-episode premiere)
Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams star in the Taylor Sheridan drama, a study of grief and human connection following a New York City family navigating life in Montana's Madison River valley.
📰 8 p.m. "CBS News Things That Matter: A Town Hall With Vice President JD Vance" (CBS)
🏀 8:30 p.m. "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC" Season 11 finale (ABC)
What to Watch the Week of March 15
SUNDAY, MARCH 15
🏀 1 p.m. "NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC" Season 11 finale (ABC)
🏆 7 p.m. Oscars (ABC, hosted by Conan O'Brien)
📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 finale (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Property Brothers: Under Pressure" (HGTV)
Drew and Jonathan Scott help wary buyers make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives.
📺 10:30 p.m. "The Bachelorette: Before the First Rose" (ABC)
Eighteen former Bachelorettes look back on their journeys and offer heartfelt advice to the newest leading lady, Taylor Frankie Paul.
📺 11:30 p.m. "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" Season 3 finale (Adult Swim)
MONDAY, MARCH 16
📺 9 p.m. "Born to Bowl" (HBO)
The five-part docuseries follows five pro bowlers — Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, EJ Tackett, Cameron Crowe, and Jason Belmonte — as they chase glory, respect, and much-needed prize money.
🎥 "The Plastic Detox" (Netflix documentary)
When six couples embark on a plastic detox within their homes, it changes their families forever.
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
📺 10 p.m. "Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny" Season 2 (History)
🤣 "Mark Normand: None Too Pleased" (Netflix comedy special)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
📺 "Cross" Season 2 finale (Prime Video)
📺 "Imperfect Women" (Apple TV, two-episode premiere)
Based on Araminta Hall's novel, the limited series stars Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara as longtime friends whose lives are upended by a shocking crime.
📺 "Invincible" Season 4 (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
📺 "The Lady" (BritBox)
The four-part drama captures the rise and fall of former royal aide Jane Andrews, played by Mia McKenna-Bruce, and co-stars Natalie Dormer as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and Ed Speleers as Thomas Cressman.
📺 "Ten Pound Poms" Season 2 finale (BritBox)
📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9:30 p.m. "Pawn Stars" Season 24 finale (History)
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
📺 "Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" Season 2, Part 2 (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
📺 9 p.m. "That Thrifting Show With Lara Spencer" (Freeform)
The vintage design expert gives two designer duos identical rooms and a limited budget, challenging them to treasure hunt for thrifted finds and transform the spaces into beautiful, layered rooms in a race against the clock. (All six episodes drop Friday on Hulu.)
🎥 "Meal Ticket" (Prime Video documentary)
The film spotlights the McDonald's All American Games, the annual high school showcase that launched stars like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Candace Parker, and Shaq.
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
📺 "Deadloch" Season 2 (Prime Video, two-episode premiere)
📺 "Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat" (Prime Video, three-episode premiere)
The next installment of the documentary-style comedy captures a corporate offsite event at a family-owned hot sauce company from the perspective of a recently hired temporary worker.
📺 9 p.m. "Neighbors" Season 1 finale (HBO)
🎥 "Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man" (Netflix movie)
Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet.
🎥 "The Rise of the Red Hot Chili Peppers: Our Brother, Hillel" (Netflix documentary)
Explore the formative years of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the profound influence of original bandmate Hillel Slovak.
🎥 "Wicked: For Good" (Peacock)
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" (Hallmark+)
Bethany Joy Lenz stars in this "When Calls the Heart" prequel exploreing the earliest days of the frontier settlement that later became Hope Valley. (Subsequent episodes will stream Thursdays, starting March 26.)
📺 "The Madison" Season 1 finale (Paramount+, three episodes)
🎵 7 a.m. "BTS: The Comeback Live – Arirang" (Netflix concert event)
BTS members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunite for their first performance following the members' completion of South Korea's mandatory military service.
What to Watch the Week of March 22
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
📺 8 p.m. "The Bachelorette" Season 22 (ABC)
📺 8 p.m. "Call the Midwife" Season 15 (PBS)
📺 8 p.m. "The Faithful" (Fox, three-week event)
The limited series offers a dramatized retelling of the Book of Genesis, told through the lives of five Old Testament women — including Sarah (Minnie Driver), Hagar (Natacha Karam), Rebekah (Alexa Davalos), Leah (Millie Brady), and Rachel (Blu Hunt).
📺 9 p.m. "The Forsytes" (PBS)
Desire, ambition, and betrayal simmer at the heart of this costume drama inspired by John Galsworthy's novels, chronicling the lives, loves, trials, and triumphs of a wealthy Victorian era stockbroking family; Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport, and Millie Gibson star.
📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 Reunion, Part 1 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Standoff: The FBI, Power and Paranoia" (CNN, two-episode premiere)
Airing on two consecutive Sundays, the four-part docuseries examines the relationship between FBI directors and the presidents they serve.
📺 10 p.m. "The Count of Monte Cristo" (PBS)
This latest adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas classic casts Sam Claflin as Edmond Dantes, the young sailor falsely accused of treason and imprisoned without trial in the Château d'If, a grim island fortress off Marseille, France.
📺 10:30 p.m. "The Comeback" final season (HBO)
🎥 "Mercy" (Prime Video)
MONDAY, MARCH 23
📺 "Inside" Season 3 (Netflix)
🎥 "Sentimental Value" (Hulu)
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
📺 "Hannah Montana: 20th Anniversary Special" (Disney+)
Filmed in front of a live studio audience, the special returns to the Stewart family living room as "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper interviews Miley Cyrus.
📺 9 p.m. "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 (Disney+)
🤣 "Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 10 p.m. "White With Fear" (PBS documentary)
From filmmaker Andrew Goldberg comes an examination of how some American conservatives and political operatives have successfully weaponized racism and fear for decades.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
📺 "Age of Attraction" Season 1 finale (Netflix)
📺 "Bait" (Prime Video, six-episode binge)
Riz Ahmed plays a struggling actor whose life spirals out of control over four wild days, triggered by the audition of a lifetime.
📺 "Homicide: New York" Season 2 (Netflix, five-episode binge)
⚾️ 7 p.m. MLB Opening Night: Yankees vs. Giants (Netflix live event)
📺 8 p.m. "Southern Charm" Season 11 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
📺 9 p.m. "Fear Factor: House of Fear" Season 1 finale (Fox)
🎥 "Pretty Lethal" (Prime Video movie)
In this action thriller, five rival ballerinas — including Iris Apatow, Lana Condor, and Maddie Ziegler — are stranded en route to a competition and forced to take shelter at a remote inn run by a reclusive former ballet prodigy (Uma Thurman).
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
📺 "Hope Valley: 1874" Episode 2/time slot premiere (Hallmark+)
📺 "Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen" (Netflix, eight-episode binge)
An atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride (Camila Morrone) and groom (Adam DiMarco) in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials; Jennifer Jason Leigh co-stars.
🏆 8 p.m. iHeartRadio Music Awards (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Love Story" Season 1 finale (FX)
📺 10 p.m. "It Couldn't Happen Here" Season 3 finale (Sundance TV)
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
📺 "Dreaming Whilst Black" Season 2 finale (Paramount+)
📺 "For All Mankind" Season 5 (Apple TV)
🏈 8 p.m. "Fox UFL Friday" Season 2 (Fox)
📺 9 p.m. "Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time" (PBS)
Airing over two consecutive Fridays, the docuseries offers a behind-the-scenes portrait of the company, exploring Graham's legacy through the dancers who embody her work today; woven throughout are the words of Graham herself, spoken by Meryl Streep.
🎥 "Bambi: The Reckoning" (Peacock)
🎥 "BTS: The Return" (Netflix documentary)
The film showcases the making of BTS' comeback album, "Arirang."
🎥 "Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice" (Hulu movie)
The R-rated action-comedy follows two gangsters (Vince Vaughn and James Marsden) and the woman they love (Eiza González) trying to survive the most dangerous night of their lives. Oh, and there's a time machine involved.
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
⚾️ 7 p.m. "Baseball Night in America" Season 12 (Fox)
📺 8 p.m. "Crossroad Springs" Season 1 finale (Great American Family)
📺 9 p.m. "Have I Got News for You" Season 4 finale (CNN)
SUNDAY, MARCH 29
⚾️ 7 p.m. "Sunday Night Baseball" Season 37 (NBC)
📺 9 p.m. "Married to Medicine" Season 12 Reunion, Part 2 of 2 (Bravo)
MONDAY, MARCH 30
📺 "Paradise" Season 2 finale (Hulu)
📺 9 p.m. "Henry David Thoreau" (PBS, two-night event)
The docuseries examines the life and work of the 19th-century writer in the context of antebellum New England and the larger United States, as well as through the universal themes he focused on in his writings.
📺 10 p.m. "History's Deadliest With Ving Rhames" Season 1 finale (History)
TUESDAY, MARCH 31
🤣 "Aaron Chen: Funny Garden" (Netflix comedy special)
🎥 "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom" (Netflix documentary)
The documentary traces Odom's life — from his rise to NBA fame and marriage to Khloé Kardashian to his near-fatal overdose in a Nevada brothel.