13 Dumbest TV Decisions Of 2025 (So Far)

Why do the people who create and program television make the choices they do? It's a question you could spend your whole life pondering — but you don't have to, because we've done it for you! Yep: It's time for TVLine's annual list of the year's dumbest TV decisions.

We're not talking about cancellations, per se, though you will see one of those pop up on the rundown below. We're talking about the moves that make absolutely no sense, from the absolutely detestable to the merely puzzling. From the mightiest network executive to the lowest-level marketing assistant, no one is immune from our critical eye. (Does it help at all to remind everyone that we chastise because we love? Eh, probably not — but it's true!)

Below, you'll find the TV decisions that made the least sense to us this year. "But the year's not done yet!" you cry, and you're right: We have no doubt that the propensity for human error will continue right through the clock striking midnight on Dec. 31. So make sure to hit the comments and note the biggest goofs you've noticed on the small screen, and it's very likely they'll show up here by the end of the year.

Review our list below, then weigh in!