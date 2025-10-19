Quotes Of The Week: The Diplomat, Watson, Ghosts, SVU And More

You didn't think we'd forget Quotes of the Week, did you?

In the column below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", "DMV", "The Diplomat", "The Chair Company" and "Watson."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "Ghosts" takes a jab at the city of Boston, "Brilliant Minds" delivers a lesson on Britney Spears and "NCIS: Origins" gets irritated over an agent's IBS. Plus, we've got quotable moments from "The Morning Show" and "Law & Order: SVU."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Dave Nemetz and Kimberly Roots)