SNL: Sabrina Carpenter And Bowen Yang Grind On The Middle School Dance Floor In New Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter knows how to work the dance floor... even in middle school.

Carpenter hosted this week's "Saturday Night Live," which featured a music video with her and Bowen Yang playing hormonal teens getting ready for their first middle school dance. The song, "Middle School Lovin'," had a bass-heavy dance beat as Carpenter and Yang nervously primped in front of the mirrors, checking their braces and applying heavy handfuls of hair gel.

Once they hit the dance floor, though, they knew exactly what to do: grind awkwardly in full view of the school chaperones. ("We've got no rhythm, ain't got no inhibitions...") The kids, high on Capri-Sun, went wild while Kenan Thompson's principal added more liquor to his coffee mug. By the end, even the chaperones were getting in on the grinding. Catchy song, huh?

Yang appeared in the pre-taped sketch despite missing the live "SNL" show this week; he was in L.A. accepting an award on Saturday night. Get the details on his absence.

Press PLAY above to watch the sketch in full, and give this week's "SNL" a grade in our poll.