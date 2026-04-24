What To Watch Friday: Happy's Place Finale, Marty Supreme On HBO Max, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Happy's Place" wraps Season 2, Timothée Chalamet is "Marty Supreme," and the NFL draft continues.
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Showtimes for April 24, 2026
Apex
A grieving woman (Charlize Theron) pushing her limits on a solo adventure in the Australian wild is ensnared in a twisted game with a cunning killer (Taron Egerton) who thinks she's prey.
For All Mankind
Chaos erupts on Mars following a shocking revelation.
Marty Supreme
A young man (Timothée Chalamet) with a dream no one respects goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness; Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A'zion co-star.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Monarch and the team head to Skull Island; Cate tries to reason with Kentaro and stop Isabel.
Nikki Glaser: Good Girl
The comedian confronts aging, beauty, and fame, exploring what it means to stay relevant, desirable, and real in a culture that never looks away.
Your Friends & Neighbors
Hari and Gretchen’s Passover seder brings the neighborhood together for wine, food, and drama.
Happy's Place
Season 2 finale: First up, Bobbie lets Isabella try giving the staff a "compliment sandwich" during their performance reviews. Then at 8:30 p.m., Bobbie and Isabella wind up in couples therapy; Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") plays their shrink.
NFL Draft
Rounds 2 and 3 take place live from Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park.
Outlander
Claire and Jamie receive an unexpected visitor on the Ridge.
Sheriff Country
While Skye celebrates her 24th birthday, Sheriff Fox investigates a brutal attack tied to a land-grab scheme.
Fire Country
Bode sets out to prove his leadership skills during a historic cold snap that plunges Edgewater into crisis mode; Jake contemplates a life‑altering decision that could change his future forever.
Boston Blue
When a crisis erupts at a local hospital over a critical transplant error, Danny and Lena work to calm a volatile situation while the rest of the team uncovers a darker mystery tied to the case.
America Laughs With Matt Friend
The comedian performs an hour-long special full of impressions, satire, and surprises.