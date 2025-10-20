Eric Dane To Play ALS Patient On Brilliant Minds

Eric Dane is about to bring a new level of verisimilitude to NBC's "Brilliant Minds."

The "Grey's Anatomy" actor, who in April went public with his real-life amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis, will play a character with ALS on the medical drama, TVLine has learned.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a nervous-system disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord and causes loss of muscle control. The fatal disease worsens over time. Per the Mayo Clinic, there is no cure.

"I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week," Dane said in a statement at the time of his announcement. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

In June, during an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, he said that his right arm "has completely stopped working... I feel like maybe a couple, few more months, and I won't have my left hand, either. It's sobering."

Dane will appear in Episode 9 of the current season of "Brilliant Minds." He'll play Matthew, a heroic firefighter who is struggling with sharing his ALS diagnosis with his family.

In addition to playing Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy," Dane's TV credits include "Euphoria," "The Last Ship," "Charmed" and Prime Video's recently cancelled "Countdown."

"Brilliant Minds" stars Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, a neurologist whose avant-garde investigatory methods often unearth hard-to-find medical truths about his patients. The medical drama airs Mondays at 10/9c on NBC.

