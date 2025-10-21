Just one year after its last price increase, monthly and annual subscription costs of HBO Max are going up again, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday.

Per Variety, which first reported the news, the cost of all HBO Max plans will increase to the following prices as of Tuesday, Oct. 21:

HBO Max Basic With Ads

Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99

Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

HBO Max Standard

Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49

Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99

HBO Max Premium

Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99

Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99

This new pricing structure will go into effect starting Tuesday, and will be seen in users' next billing cycles. Existing monthly subscribers will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing and see price increases starting from their next billing date on or after Nov. 20, 2025. Current yearly subscribers will not see an increase until renewal and will be notified 30 days in advance of their plan renewing.

