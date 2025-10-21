Only Murders In The Building Reveals A Killer — Maybe Two — Ahead Of Season 5 Finale

Has "Only Murders in the Building" shown its hand ahead of its Oct. 28 finale?

In Season 5, Episode 9, viewers learn that our murder victim — longtime doorman Lester — used a piece of the old Arconia to kill Nicky Caccimelio in a desperate attempt to save the building.

"One of the questions we have to ask ourselves in the room is, what haven't we done before? What new perspective can we give that might be surprising about our victim's experience that led to their death?" co-creator John Hoffman tells TVLine. "One thing we hadn't done was suggest that one of our victims did something wrong.... It was an interesting and unexpected place to go, especially for this sweet doorman."