Only Murders In The Building Reveals A Killer — Maybe Two — Ahead Of Season 5 Finale
Has "Only Murders in the Building" shown its hand ahead of its Oct. 28 finale?
In Season 5, Episode 9, viewers learn that our murder victim — longtime doorman Lester — used a piece of the old Arconia to kill Nicky Caccimelio in a desperate attempt to save the building.
"One of the questions we have to ask ourselves in the room is, what haven't we done before? What new perspective can we give that might be surprising about our victim's experience that led to their death?" co-creator John Hoffman tells TVLine. "One thing we hadn't done was suggest that one of our victims did something wrong.... It was an interesting and unexpected place to go, especially for this sweet doorman."
Lester Killed Nicky Caccimelio
The twist pays off a moment from Lester's past, as seen in Episode 2, when his predecessor George handed him the elevator crank and told him it should never leave his hand — that the safety of everyone in this building is "right here." It's a line that stayed with Lester — and, according to Hoffman, helped inform Tuesday's (first) big reveal.
"He's held onto that belief," the EP explains, adding that Lester still managed to let four murderers into the building during his tenure. "The guy let in some really nefarious people, and it's been [weighing] on him."
Did Nonna Kill Lester?
"So, if Lester killed Nicky, who killed Lester?" Mabel asks — and we may already have our answer.
Howard inadvertently might have solved Lester's murder when he noticed that the scuff marks left on Charles' kitchen floor resemble the ones left by the electric wheelchair his late mother once used — and the only other person they know with an electric wheelchair just so happens to be Nicky's mother, the matriarch of the Caccimelio crime family, aka Nonna. She and her dimwitted grandsons stole the severed finger from Charles' refrigerator, and when they're confronted at the end of the hour, Nonna mutters the Italian word for "dammit." But is that an admission of guilt? Did she kill Lester?
"I think she didn't like that someone found out she stole a finger out of Charles' refrigerator," Hoffman teases. "That's all we technically know at the end of Episode 9. But yes, we should be wondering what's going on with those idiot Caccimelios [as we head into the finale]."
Do you think Nonna is our killer — or does "Only Murders in the Building" have one more twist up its sleeve? Share your thoughts and theories in a comment below.