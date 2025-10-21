Casting News: Fassbender To Lead Netflix's Kennedys Drama, SNL Alum Visits DMV And More

Michael Fassbender is about to play American royalty. The Oscar-nominated actor will play patriarch Joe Kennedy in Netflix's upcoming drama series "Kennedy," chronicling the vaunted family of JFK and RFK, the streamer has announced.

The eight-episode series from showrunner Sam Shaw ("Manhattan," "Castle Rock") "reveals the intimate lives, loves, rivalries and tragedies that shaped the most iconic dynasty in modern history, and helped create the world we live in today," per the official description. "Beginning in the 1930s, the first season charts the improbable ascent of Joe and Rose Kennedy and their nine children, including rebellious second son Jack, who struggles to escape the shadow of his golden boy older brother."

Fassbender is best known for his film work like "Inglourious Basterds," the "Alien" prequel "Prometheus" and the recent "X-Men" movies. He also stars with Richard Gere and Jeffrey Wright on the Paramount+ With Showtime spy thriller "The Agency," which has been renewed for a second season.

In other recent casting news:

* "SNL" alum Leslie Jones will guest-star on the CBS freshman comedy "DMV" later this season, Variety reports, along with Zoe Lister-Jones ("Life in Pieces"), Chelsea Frei ("The Paper") and former WNBA player Renee Montgomery. Plus, Jessica Camacho ("Countdown," "The Flash") will recur as Surfer Mary, a carefree gal who becomes a love interest for Alex Tarrant's Noa.

* Kelli O'Hara ("The Gilded Age") will recur on CBS' "Sheriff Country" as Mickey's ex-sister-in-law Miranda, according to Deadline. "Sharp-tongued and formidable, she's never seen eye to eye with Mickey," the official description says, and she "is a woman who is not to be trifled with."

* NBA star Draymond Green will guest-star in the Season 2 premiere of "St. Denis Medical," airing Nov. 3 at 8/7c on NBC. He'll play "a patient rushed into the ER after being struck by lightning" whose "story fascinates the staff, pulling their attention away from other matters." Get a first look here:

Courtesy of NBC

* Jake Lacy ("The White Lotus") has joined the cast of the Hulu crime drama "Furious," per Deadline, with Emmy Rossum starring as Alice, an FBI agent pursuing a female serial killer. Lacy will play Marshall, who grew up with Alice and had a deep love and connection with her.